LG LED Bloc

LSAA012

LG LED Bloc

(0)

Verdadera innovación tras simplicidad

Con calidad de imagen inigualable y diseño inalámbrico óptimo,
expande las posibilidades del espacio empresarial en sí.

Verdadera innovación tras simplicidad1

Por qué LED “inalámbrica óptima”

La serie LSAA es la innovadora señalización LED que aplica la tecnología de transmisión inalámbrica.
De resolución UHD con la relación 16:9,
no requiere una conexión con cable entre los gabinetes para suministrar señal y energía.
Su diseño de ensamblaje en bloque hace que la serie LSAA sea más fácil de instalar que nunca.

Por qué LED “inalámbrica óptima”1

D03_LSAA-03-Optimum-Cable-less-Design-for-Simple-Installation-Indoor-LED-Signage-ID-D

* Basado en P1.2, 16:9, resolución UHD (gabinetes de 8 x 8)

D04_LSAA-04-Wireless-Data-Transfer-Cable-less-Power-Docking-Indoor-LED-Signage-ID-D

Calidad de imagen optimizada con el procesador de imágenes impulsado por IA1

Calidad de imagen optimizada con el procesador de imágenes impulsado por IA

El "Procesador Inteligente Alpha 7" aplicado a la serie LSAA reconoce y analiza el contenido original, optimizando la claridad y nitidez del contenido en sí mismo.

* Las funciones anteriores se crean mediante el uso de la tecnología de IA de aprendizaje profundo, para mejorar la calidad de la imagen.

Visualización de colores vívidos impulsados por HDR

Con el apoyo de HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*), el contenido se hace más intenso y tiene un mayor impacto visual.
El espectro de color más amplio y la mayor relación de contraste le permite al espectador disfrutar del contenido de una manera plena.

Visualización de colores vívidos impulsados por HDR1

* HDR10 Pro es la solución HDR propia de LG para procesar la señal HDR mediante un mapeo tonal dinámico mejorado.
Soporte de control remoto fácil1

Soporte de control remoto fácil

La serie LSAA le permite al usuario acceder fácilmente a los ajustes, como ser modo de imagen, volumen, etc. al usar un control remoto en lugar de conectarlo a una PC. Utiliza la misma UI que la mayoría de la señalización digital de LG, así el usuario se puede adaptar fácilmente.

* El menú UI es fácil de ver y está disponible para resoluciones de pantallas de 1,280 × 720 y más.
Compatibilidad con sistemas de conferencia AV1

Compatibilidad con sistemas de conferencia AV

La serie LSAA está certificada por Crestron Connected® para un mayor nivel de compatibilidad con los controles profesionales de AV con el fin de conseguir una integración perfecta y un control automatizado*, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

* Control basado en la red

Certificación EMC Clase B

La serie LSAA está certificada como EMC Clase B, lo que requiere un equipo electrónico fabricado para uso en ambientes residenciales así como también comerciales, industriales, o empresariales.
Por lo tanto, es adecuado para usos de primer plano como salas de reuniones corporativas, salas de juntas, etc.

Certificación EMC Clase B1

Paquete LED 4 en 1

A diferencia de la señalización LED tradicional de LG en la cual una fuente de luz representa un pequeño paquete LED, la serie LSAA aplica cuatro fuentes de luz a la vez a su paquete LED más amplio. Así, el área adjunta del paquete LED 4 en 1 puede ser más amplia que el paquete LED individual tradicional, lo que hace que la superficie de señalización LED sea más suave y adecuada para usos de primer plano como salas de reuniones corporativas, etc.

Paquete LED 4 en 11

Modo de reposo

Cuando no hay señal de entrada por un tiempo, la pantalla se apaga y las partes del circuito principal dentro del gabinete LED se ponen en modo de reposo. Esto ahorra consumo de energía adicional y permite que el producto se reactive simplemente utilizando un control remoto.

Modo de reposo1

Servicio técnico en tiempo real 365

El mantenimiento se vuelve más fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional Signage365Care*, una solución de servicio en la nube provista por el servicio de LG. Administra de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallas y los servicios de control remoto, lo que garantiza el funcionamiento estable del negocio de los clientes.

Servicio técnico en tiempo real 3651

* La disponibilidad del servicio "Signage365Care" varía por región, comunícate con el representante de ventas de LG en tu región para obtener más información.

Señal/respaldo de alimentación redundante

La serie LSAA está diseñada para admitir redundancia de señal y alimentación, lo que da comodidad al usuario. Con una unidad de energía de respaldo integrada opcional, el cliente tiene un funcionamiento continuo asegurado de la pantalla sin fallos en la alimentación, mientras que los controladores duales minimizan los fallos de la pantalla con una entrada de señal bidireccional.

Señal/respaldo de alimentación redundante1

* El "tradicional" que se muestra arriba se refiere a las pantallas LED que no admiten el modo de alimentación/señal redundante.
** Las funciones de alimentación/señal redundante estarán disponibles desde el tercer cuatrimestre de 2020.
*** El modelo de respaldo integrado es opcional.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    LSAA012

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    4 in 1 SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    1.25

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    240x90

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    300x112.5

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.2

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2x3

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    480x270

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    600x337.5x44.9

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.2

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    7.3

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    36.1

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    640,000

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Material del bastidor

    Extrusion Aluminum

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front and Rear

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    600 / Peak 1,200

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300 / Default 6,500

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    170

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    170

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.95

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    5:000:1 / Peak 8,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    75

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    52

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    370

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    256

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    177

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    1,263

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10~80%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP20

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP20

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B, BS476 Part7 Class1

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CSAA-012X5, CSAD

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    X

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

