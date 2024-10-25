About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Equipos Médicos

Nuestros monitores médicos para empresas ponen a disposición de los profesionales más exigentes nuestra mejor tecnología. Desde monitores clínicos hasta los de diagnóstico,ademas del equipamiento para quirófanos y dispositivos de rayos x digitales. Tecnología y seguridad siempre a la mano con LG Empresas.

a black basic image

Technology for Precise Diagnostics

Discover the LG medical monitors digital

experience

Technology for Precise Diagnostics Visita showroom

a black basic image

Learn More about Our Innovative Medical Displays

Clinical_monitor_Carousel

Monitor de Revisión Clínica

Diagnoistic_monitor_for_Carousel

Monitor de Diagnóstico

Surgical_monitor_carousel

Monitor Quirúrgico

Xray_carousel

Detector Digital de Rayos-X

Monitor de Revisión Clínica

Monitor de Revisión Clínica

Los monitores de Revisión Clinica de LG ofrecen un brillo estable y amplio Angulo de visión para mostrar imágenes médicas detalladas

Monitor de Revisión Clínica Descubre ahora

Monitor de Diagnóstico

Monitor de Diagnóstico

Observa mejores y claros detalles para lograr diagnósticos certeros con los monitores de Diagnóstico LG

Monitor de Diagnóstico Descubre ahora

Monitor Quirúrgico

Monitor Quirúrgico

Los mejores resultados y la major calidad de imagen, con los monitores quirurgicos de LG

Monitor Quirúrgico Descubre ahora

DESCUBRE AHORA

Detector Digital de Rayos-X

Mejores imágenes de diagnóstico con la menor radiación cerca de tu paciente

Detector Digital de Rayos-X Descubre ahora

Por Qué LG Medical Display

Lleve su pantalla médica al siguiente nivel

LG Electronics, líder en el mercado de monitores premium, lo ayuda a tener más confianza con el diagnóstico y las operaciones. Con la transformación digital en el cuidado de la salud, las pantallas médicas que pueden afectar la percepción e interpretación del personal médico son fundamentales para manejar la información médica digitalizada. Las pantallas médicas de LG lo ayudan a mantenerse al día con estas tendencias digitales al satisfacer todas las necesidades de imágenes médicas, desde monitores multimodales hasta pantallas de mamografía con las últimas tecnologías de imágenes y el control de calidad más estricto.

Ver la película completa
Ver más opciones
 
 