OLED Signage

Descubra la gama de pantallas comerciales OLED de LG y revolucione su negocio con la última tecnología en imagen con un color preciso y brillante. Conozca toda la gama de pantallas OLED incluyendo los paneles curvos y planos y la alucinante panalla OLED transparente.

OLED Signage

Expresión realista de todos los colores, en el diseño final. Innova para el futuro y cambia la forma en que interactúa con los clientes.

Una Nueva Dimensión en Señalización Digital

Transforma tu negocio y disfruta de un nuevo nivel de creatividad con la señalización transparente LG OLED.

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes

Transforma tu negocio y disfruta de un nuevo nivel de creatividad con la señalización transparente LG OLED.

Descubre LG Digital Connect

Si estás buscando maneras de darle vida a tu espacio, ¡no busques más!

Producto

OLED Transparente

OLED Curvo

OLED Plano

OLED Pro Monitor

