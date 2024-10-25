About Cookies on This Site

Soluciones LG HVAC

LG ofrece soluciones de aire acondicionado, calefacción y ventilación para comercio, industria y residencias, garantizando un ambiente optimo en cada entorno.

¿Qué hace LG HVAC? Soluciones comerciales Soluciones residenciales Soluciones de control Tipos de segmentos CONOCE MÁS
¿Qué hace LG HVAC?
MÁS INFORMACIÓN

LG HVAC ofrece soluciones digitalizadas adaptadas a las necesidades de las empresas. Integramos nuestra tecnología en sus operaciones y lo apoyamos en cada paso del camino.

Experiencia

Como expertos técnicos, aportamos conocimientos profesionales y de vanguardia, así como experiencia en el mercado relacionada con las soluciones para nuestros clientes.

Compromiso

Queremos ser un socio confiable, desde la ingeniería hasta el mantenimiento. Además, nos esforzaremos por construir un futuro sostenible para nuestros clientes.

Integración

Presentamos conectividad y una experiencia de cliente optimizada  proporcionando soluciones integradas, necesarias para ahorrar energía en los edificios.

Explore las soluciones de HVAC de LG

El hotel de tres pisos con sótano tiene un dibujo en perspectiva. Los Hydro Kits y MULTI V i están conectados a las Unidades Interiores en la habitación y recepción por tuberías.

Soluciones Comerciales

Las soluciones comerciales de LG HVAC ayudan a aumentar el valor de su espacio con tecnologías.

Soluciones Comerciales CONOCE MÁS
La casa de dos pisos tiene un dibujo en perspectiva. Los cassettes montados en la pared, de techo de una vía y de techo emiten aire fresco. Hay palmeras detrás de la casa.

Soluciones Residenciales

Las soluciones residenciales HVAC de LG proporcionan una forma más inteligente de mantener la eficiencia energética.

Soluciones Residenciales CONOCE MÁS
La casa de dos pisos con techo rojo tiene un dibujo en perspectiva. El suelo está cubierto con tuberías rojas que conectan productos HVAC. Hay un jardín frente a la casa.

Soluciones de control

Las soluciones de control de LG ofrecen una gama de prácticos controles para establecer la temperatura perfecta en su entorno.

Soluciones de control CONOCE MÁS

Diseñe su sistema HVAC

Explore las soluciones HVAC de LG para todas sus necesidades de calefacción y enfriamiento.

El confort de su hogar

Para los propietarios

Soluciones HVAC comerciales

Para clientes comerciales

Fácil instalación con LG HVAC

Para instaladores

Diseño óptimo para un proyecto HVAC

Para consultores

