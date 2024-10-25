About Cookies on This Site

Montaje en Pared

La unidad de montaje en pared de LG es una potente solución de refrigeración y calefacción que se puede instalar de forma rápida y sencilla.

Unidad de Montaje en Pared LG ubicada en el centro de una sala similar a una sala de servidores, con racks a ambos lados.

Unidad de Montaje en Pared

Confort optimizado para cualquier tipo de aplicación.

Características Información de Compra
Un gráfico muestra la temperatura exterior versus la interior, con cuadros de 'enfriamiento' y 'calefacción' que destacan el amplio rango de funcionamiento de la unidad.

Amplio Rango de Funcionamiento

Solución ideal para salas de servidores, salas de máquinas y cocinas.

Tapa Inferior Extraíble

La cubierta inferior se puede retirar cuando sea necesario, lo que facilita la instalación. El desmontaje o el soporte adicional de la unidad no es necesario. La instalación puede realizarla una persona con la herramienta de soporte patentada de LG.

Clip de Soporte Para la Instalación

Una pinza de soporte crea el espacio adecuado entre la pared y la unidad para facilitar la instalación.

La tabla muestra las calificaciones detalladas de SEER y SCOP para la unidad de aire acondicionado y calefacción de montaje en pared de LG.

Mayor Eficiencia Energética

Las nuevas unidades montadas en pared proporcionan una buena eficiencia energética estacional conectadas con las unidades exteriores Standard Inverter.

Potente Refrigeración y Calefacción

La abertura del panel frontal reduce la sobrecarga de la entrada de aire. Además, el nuevo y mejorado ventilador sesgado aumenta el flujo de aire.

Flujo de Aire Optimizado

La dirección de la paleta horizontal puede ser ajustada del paso 1 al 6 con una oscilación automática completa. Esta función puede enfriar y calentar áreas específicas mucho más rápidamente.

Refrigeración y Calefacción Rápidas

La refrigeración y calefacción por chorro distribuye el aire uniformemente a alta velocidad para asegurar una refrigeración y calefacción de la habitación óptimas en solo tres minutos.

Un hombre en una suite tiene un smartphone en su mano derecha, mostrando el sitio web de LG.

Información de Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de Compra Más información

Descarga de Catálogos, Folletos y Documentos

Título, Tamaño Lista de tablas
Tipo de recurso Título Tamaño
Catalog
 LG-HVAC-Leaflet_Mexico_Residential.pdf
extensión : 7,179K
Catalog
 Catalogo_LG_HVAC_2024.pdf
extensión : 30,060K
Leaflet
 Paper-LG-Standard-AHU-newsletter.pdf
extensión : 753K
Leaflet
 Paper - Chiller Inverter screw-chiller.pdf
extensión : 1,253K
Catalog
 Papper_Caso de Exito - Parque del Indio.pdf
extensión : 24,503K
Leaflet
 Introduccion_al_LGMV_Business_Paper.pdf
extensión : 727K
Leaflet
 Leaflet_AC_2023_Soluciones_AC.pdf
extensión : 36,398K
Catalog
 Catalogo_Mexico_AC_2023.pdf
extensión : 12,704K
Catalog
 MUESTRA-WhitePapper-LG HVAC -Auto y BMS- 2023.pdf
extensión : 27,185K
Leaflet
 MUESTRA-Chiller Centrifugo Magentico (1).pdf
extensión : 7,871K
Catalog
 MUETSRA-WhitePapper-LG HVAC-LATS Tools-2023.pdf
extensión : 16,134K
Leaflet
 Faq single CAC.pdf
extensión : 1,127K
Leaflet
 Parque Tepeyac solution.pdf
extensión : 2,997K
Leaflet
 Soluciones y Aplicaciones LG Vol 4.pdf
extensión : 1,421K
Leaflet
 Caso de Exito - Split Compact DOAS USA v4.0 _Verificado y Modificado_.pdf
extensión : 1,642K
Catalog
 Purificadores de Aire B2B - puricare.pdf
extensión : 6,006K
Catalog
 Control LG ThinQ.pdf
extensión : 1,087K
Catalog
 Air_conditioner_Catalog_Mexico_low_2022.pdf
extensión : 27,091K
Catalog
 2021 SINGLE PACKAGE CATALOG MS PS.pdf
extensión : 4,083K
Leaflet
 Compresor R1 Key Visual_Eficiente_ES.pdf
extensión : 630K
Leaflet
 Compresor R1 Key Visual_Durable_ES.pdf
extensión : 934K
Leaflet
 CompresorR1_Key Visual_Durable_ES.pdf
extensión : 934K
Leaflet
 Flyer_expo_AC.pdf
extensión : 1,294K
Catalog
 Cat-unidad-paquete.pdf
extensión : 2,812K
Catalog
 Cat-divididos-inverter.pdf
extensión : 6,151K

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con el servicio de asesoramiento de ingeniería, vaya a la descarga de recursos.

IR
