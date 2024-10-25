About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Interfaz a BMS

Conoce la interfaz de integración BMS que se vincula a los aires acondicionados LG y a otros sistemas de construcción existentes de forma sencilla y práctica.

Dos dispositivos Gateway Modbus de LG montados en la pared, etiquetados para una fácil integración de los aires acondicionados de LG con los sistemas de edificios.

Interfaz a BMS

Fácil integración entre los aires acondicionados LG y los sistemas de construcción existentes.

Características Gama de Modelos
Características
Contacto
Flujograma visual del Gateway BMS de LG que conecta los sistemas HVAC de LG con el BMS, destacando la integración a través de BacNet, Modbus y LonWorks.

Integración a BMS

Los productos de puertas de enlace para
sistemas gestión de edificios (BACnet,
Modbus y LonWorks) se vinculan a los aires
acondicionados LG y a otros sistemas de
construcción existentes. Al incluir la función
de control con la plataforma de control
avanzada (ACP), el control no se interrumpe
incluso cuando se produce un error en el
BMS.

El Gateway Modbus RTU de LG, un módulo blanco rectangular, está a la izquierda, y el Gateway ACP LonWorks con una placa frontal rectangular oscura está a la derecha.

Gama de Modelos de la Puerta de Enlace BMS

Un hombre con traje sostiene un smartphone en su mano derecha, mostrando el sitio web de LG.

Contacto

Para obtener más información sobre el producto,
comuníquese con nosotros y le responderemos a la brevedad.

Contacto Más información
Ver más opciones
 
 