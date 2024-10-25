About Cookies on This Site

Serie Ultra Slim

LSCB015-GK

Serie Ultra Slim

(0)

Profundidad Ultra Delgada

Su diseño ultra delgado con un grosor de borde de 37.5 mm es la mayor ventaja del producto. Esta característica permite instalar y utilizar la serie LSCB en cualquier tipo de lugar sin restricciones.

Profundidad Ultra Delgada1

Instalación Fácil y Sin Problemas1

Instalación Fácil y Sin Problemas

La serie LSCB se puede instalar y administrar fácilmente desde la parte frontal para una fácil operación. Gracias a esta función, no se requiere espacio adicional para mantenimiento del producto. Sus módulos LED también se pueden acoplar o desmontar simplemente con una herramienta magnética.

Configuración 16:9 FHD/UHD1

Configuración 16:9 FHD/UHD

Cada gabinete usa una relación de aspecto de 16:9, la más usada en pantallas para contenidos FHD y UHD. Esto te permite seguir usando el contenido existente sin costo adicional ni tiempo de edición.

Diseño de Esquina Angular de 90° Disponible

Si agregas la opción de esquina de 90°, la serie LSCB encaja perfectamente en el espacio y brinda contenido fluido e impecable a los clientes.

Certificación EMC Clase B1

Certificación EMC Clase B

Con la certificación EMC Clase B, la serie LSCB garantiza su seguridad al producir una baja cantidad de ondas electromagnéticas que son dañinas para el medio ambiente y las personas.

Diseño Contra Incendios

La serie LSCB obtuvo la certificación de protección contra incendios y está diseñada para evitar que las llamas se propaguen rápidamente. Para que puedas encontrar tiempo suficiente para hacer frente a la emergencia en caso de incendio.

Diseño Contra Incendios1

Todas las especificaciones

PARÁMETRO FÍSICO

  • Nombre del tono

    SMD 3 en 1

  • Paso de píxeles (mm)

    1.56

  • Resolución del módulo (ancho x alto)

    192 × 108

  • Dimensiones del módulo (ancho x alto, mm)

    300 × 168.75

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.40

  • Número de módulos por gabinete (A x A)

    2 × 2

  • Resolución del gabinete (A x A)

    384 × 216

  • Tamaño del gabinete (A × A × P)

    600 × 337,5 × 35 mm

  • Área de superficie del gabinete (m²)

    0.203

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/caja de unidad)

    5.2

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m²)

    25.7

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/m²)

    409.6

  • Horizontalidad del gabinete

    ± 0,1 mm

  • Material del gabinete

    Fundición a presión de aluminio

  • Acceso al servicio

    Frontal

PARÁMETRO ÓPTICO

  • Min. Brillo (después de la calibración)

    800 nit

  • Temperatura del color

    3,500 ~ 9,000

  • Ángulo de visión visual (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión visual (vertical)

    160

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    97%

  • Uniformidad del color

    ± 0,003 Cx, Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    5

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    14

PARÁMETRO ELÉCTRICO

  • Consumo de energía (W/gabinete, máx.)

    150

  • Consumo de energía (W/gabinete, promedio)

    50

  • Consumo de energía (W/m², máx.)

    740

  • Consumo de energía (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    512

  • Consumo de energía (BTU/h/gabinete, promedio)

    171

  • Consumo de energía (BTU/h/㎡, máx.)

    2.525

  • Fuente de energía (V)

    100 a 240

  • Frecuencia de cuadro (Hz)

    50/60

  • Frecuencia de actualización (Hz)

    3.84

CONDICIONES DE FUNCIONAMIENTO

  • Vida útil (horas a brillo medio)

    100

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (°C)

    -10 °C a +45 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10-80 % RH

  • Escala IP frontal/trasera

    IP30/IP30

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Certificación

    Protección contra incendios CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Clase B

MEDIO AMBIENTE

  • Medio ambiente

    RoHS, REACH en progreso

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVCA, LCIN006

