Pantalla LG UHD TV AI ThinQ 4K 50"

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

50UN8000PUB

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Serie

    4K UHD

  • Tipo de pantalla

    UHD

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    50

  • Resolución

    3840 x 2160

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    TM120 (Refresh Rate 60Hz)

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

  • Procesador

    Quad Core Processor 4K

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

  • HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • HDR Effect

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Dimming Algorithm

    LG Local Contrast

  • Escalador

    Escalador 4K

  • HGIG Mode

    MR

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

  • Picture Mode

    Sí 10 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect,
    FILMMAKER MODE, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Salida de audio

    20W (10W per Channel)

  • Canales

    2.0ch

  • Dirección

    Down Firing

  • Sonido Inteligente AI

    AI Sound

  • Afinación Acústica Inteligente AI

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

  • Sound Share

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI TV(INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL)

  • Inteligencia Artificial AI ThinQ

  • Reconocimiento de voz Inteligente

  • Dictado de texto

  • LG Voice Search

  • Google Assistant

  • Amazon Alexa

  • AI UX

  • AI Home

  • Recomendaciones Inteligentes AI

  • Edición Inteligente

  • Home Dashboard

  • Detección automática de dispositivos

    Sí (Magic remote)

  • Mobile Connectivity

SMART TV

  • Screen Share

  • LG TV Plus App

  • ThinQ App

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS Smart TV

  • Magic Remote Control

  • Quick Access

  • Control Universal

  • 360 VR Play

  • Búsqueda de contenido relacionado

  • LG Store

  • Web Browser

  • Music Player

  • TV On With Mobile

  • Wi-Fi TV On

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

  • Network File Browser

  • Block access to harmful site

  • Hotel Mode

  • Sport Alert

  • Music Discovery

  • Analog TV Reception

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    2 posterior/2 lateral

  • HDMI Versión

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    ARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 posterior/1 lateral

  • LAN

    Sí posterior

  • RF In

    1

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

  • Wifi

    Sí (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Sí (V5.0)

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Suministro de energía

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz *Puede variar por región.

  • Energy saving Mode

  • Illuminance Green sensor

CONTROL REMOTO

  • Control Remoto

    MR20

ESPECIFICACIONES ADICIONALES

  • Cable de Energía

  • Digital Recording

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de TV con soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm

    1128 x 713 x 232

  • Dimensiones de TV sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm

    1128 x 658 x 86.4

  • Dimensiones de Soporte (ancho x profundo) mm

    953 X 232

  • Dimensiones de empaque (ancho x alto x profundo) mm

    1215 x 775 x 162

  • Peso TV con soporte kg

    12.3

  • Peso TV sin soporte kg

    12.1

  • Peso de empaque kg

    14.9

  • Peso Soporte kg

    0.2

