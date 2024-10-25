Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

86QNED99SPA

Pantalla LG QNED MiniLED 86" QNED99 8K Smart TV con ThinQ AI

A front view of the LG QNED TV
Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de pantalla

    8K Mini LED

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    86"

  • Resolución

    8K (7680 x 4320)

  • Color / Amplia gama de colores

    Nano Color Pro

  • Millones de colores perfectos

  • Contraste / Dimming

    Piece Dimming

  • Contraste / Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • Motion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz

  • Sistema Operativo

    webOS Smart TV

IMAGEN

  • Procesador

    α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K

  • AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture Pro 8K

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 8K Upscaling

  • Selección automática de género

    (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Control de brillo AI

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Dolby Vision IQ

  • HDR10 Pro

    HDR10 Pro

  • HLG

    HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

    HDR Dynamic
    Tone Mapping Pro

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • Upscaler

    8K Upscaler

  • HEVC

    8K 60p, 10bit
    4K 120p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    HGIG Mode

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    ALLM

  • Modo de Imagen

    9 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Salida de audio

    60W

  • Canales

    4.2ch

  • Dirección

    Down Firing

  • Salida de audio simultánea

  • DOLBY ATMOS

  • AI Sound / Pro

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

  • WiSA Speakers

    WiSA 5.1ch

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Share

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

  • Sound Mode Sync

  • Sound Alive

FUNCIONES AI SMART

  • ThinQ

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

  • Dictado a texto

  • LG Voice Search

  • Google Assistant

  • Amazon Alexa

  • AI UX

  • AI Home

  • Recomendación de AI

  • Edición inteligente

  • Home Dashboard

  • Apple Homekit

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

  • Google Home Connection

  • Amazon Echo Connection

  • Mobile Connectivity

  • Screen Share

  • Airplay2

  • Next Picks

  • Magic Explorer

  • Magic Remote Control

    MR21 (NFC)

  • Quick Access

  • Universal Control

  • 360° VR Play

  • Related Content Search

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

  • Art Gallery

  • Apps

  • Web Browser

  • Music Player

  • LG Channels

  • TV On With Mobile

  • Wi-Fi TV On

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

  • Network File Browser

  • Hotel Mode

  • Sports Alert

  • Music Discovery

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Digital TV

  • Terrestrial

  • Cable

  • Satellite

  • Analog TV Reception

  • Multi Tuner

  • [ATSC] Closed Caption

    [ATSC] Closed Caption

  • AD (Audio Description)

    AD (Audio Description)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    4

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3

  • LAN

    LAN

  • RF In

    1

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

    Sí Bluetooth (V5.0)

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    100-240 V~ 50/60 Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Standby Power Consumption

  • Energy saving Mode

    Energy saving Mode

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Illuminance Green sensor

  • Energy Standard

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

ACCESORIOS

  • Control remoto

    MR21 (NFC)

  • Cable de Energía

  • Auto Calibration

  • Time Machine (DVR)

  • Digital Recording

  • Analog DVR

  • Time Shift

MEDIDAS

  • Sin empaque con soporte - Ancho mm

    1917

  • Sin empaque con soporte - Alto mm

    1162

  • Sin empaque con soporte - Profundo mm

    359

  • Sin empaque con soporte - Peso kg

    55.9

  • Con empaque con soporte - Ancho mm

    2115

  • Con empaque con soporte - Alto mm

    1215

  • Con empaque con soporte - Profundo mm

    228

  • Con empaque con soporte - Peso kg

    68.9

