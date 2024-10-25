We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pantalla LG QNED MiniLED 86" QNED99 8K Smart TV con ThinQ AI
Todas las especificaciones
RESUMEN
-
Tipo de pantalla
8K Mini LED
-
Tamaño de la pantalla
86"
-
Resolución
8K (7680 x 4320)
-
Color / Amplia gama de colores
Nano Color Pro
-
Millones de colores perfectos
Sí
-
Contraste / Dimming
Piece Dimming
-
Contraste / Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Motion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 120Hz
-
Sistema Operativo
webOS Smart TV
IMAGEN
-
Procesador
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture Pro 8K
-
AI Upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling
-
Selección automática de género
(SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Control de brillo AI
Sí
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Dolby Vision IQ
-
HDR10 Pro
HDR10 Pro
-
HLG
HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)
HDR Dynamic
Tone Mapping Pro
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
Upscaler
8K Upscaler
-
HEVC
8K 60p, 10bit
4K 120p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
HGIG Mode
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
ALLM
-
Modo de Imagen
9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Salida de audio
60W
-
Canales
4.2ch
-
Dirección
Down Firing
-
Salida de audio simultánea
Sí
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Sí
-
AI Sound / Pro
Sí
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Sí
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Sí
-
WiSA Speakers
WiSA 5.1ch
-
LG Sound Sync
Sí
-
Sound Share
Sí
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
Sound Mode Sync
Sí
-
Sound Alive
Sí
FUNCIONES AI SMART
-
ThinQ
Sí
-
Reconocimiento de voz inteligente
Sí
-
Dictado a texto
Sí
-
LG Voice Search
Sí
-
Google Assistant
Sí
-
Amazon Alexa
Sí
-
AI UX
Sí
-
AI Home
Sí
-
Recomendación de AI
Sí
-
Edición inteligente
Sí
-
Home Dashboard
Sí
-
Apple Homekit
Sí
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Sí
-
Google Home Connection
Sí
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Sí
-
Mobile Connectivity
Sí
-
Screen Share
Sí
-
Airplay2
Sí
-
Next Picks
Sí
-
Magic Explorer
Sí
-
Magic Remote Control
MR21 (NFC)
-
Quick Access
Sí
-
Universal Control
Sí
-
360° VR Play
Sí
-
Related Content Search
Sí
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Sí
-
Art Gallery
Sí
-
Apps
Sí
-
Web Browser
Sí
-
Music Player
Sí
-
LG Channels
Sí
-
TV On With Mobile
Sí
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Sí
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Sí
-
Network File Browser
Sí
-
Hotel Mode
Sí
-
Sports Alert
Sí
-
Music Discovery
Sí
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Digital TV
-
Terrestrial
Sí
-
Cable
Sí
-
Satellite
Sí
-
Analog TV Reception
Sí
-
Multi Tuner
Sí
-
[ATSC] Closed Caption
[ATSC] Closed Caption
-
AD (Audio Description)
AD (Audio Description)
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI
4
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
3
-
LAN
LAN
-
RF In
1
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi
-
Bluetooth
Sí Bluetooth (V5.0)
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
-
Fuente de alimentación
100-240 V~ 50/60 Hz
-
Consumo de energía en espera
Standby Power Consumption
-
Energy saving Mode
Energy saving Mode
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Energy Standard
Sí
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Sí
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Control remoto
MR21 (NFC)
-
Cable de Energía
Sí
-
Auto Calibration
Sí
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Sí
-
Digital Recording
Sí
-
Analog DVR
Sí
-
Time Shift
Sí
MEDIDAS
-
Sin empaque con soporte - Ancho mm
1917
-
Sin empaque con soporte - Alto mm
1162
-
Sin empaque con soporte - Profundo mm
359
-
Sin empaque con soporte - Peso kg
55.9
-
Con empaque con soporte - Ancho mm
2115
-
Con empaque con soporte - Alto mm
1215
-
Con empaque con soporte - Profundo mm
228
-
Con empaque con soporte - Peso kg
68.9
Lo que dice la gente
Nuestras Elecciones para Ti
-
Manual y Software
Descarga los manuales del producto y el software más reciente para tu producto.
-
Solución de Problemas
Encuentra videos de ayuda para tu producto.
-
Garantía
Consulta aquí la información sobre la garantía de tu producto.
-
Piezas y Accesorios
Descubre accesorios para tu producto.
-
Registro de Productos
Registrar tu producto te ayudará a obtener asistencia más rápido.
-
Soporte para Producto
Encuentra el manual, la solución de problemas y la garantía de tu producto LG.
-
Asistencia para Pedidos
Realiza el seguimiento del pedido y consulta las preguntas más frecuentes.
-
Solicitud de Reparación
Solicitar el servicio de reparación en línea con toda comodidad.
Contáctanos
-
Livechat
Chatea con los expertos en productos LG para obtener asistencia en la compra, descuentos y ofertas en tiempo real.
-
Chatea con el servicio de asistencia de LG a través del servicio de mensajería más popular
-
Envíanos un Correo Electrónico
Enviar un correo electrónico al servicio de asistencia de LG
-
Llámanos
Hablar directamente con nuestros representantes de asistencia.