Más opciones,mucho más que te encantará

El LG QNED ahora viene en tamaños más grandes, mejores especificaciones y más opciones que nunca. Ya sea que busques el mejor Mini LED TV 8K que exista o un increíble TV 4K con todo incluido, un televisor para juegos, películas, deportes o algo más, el LG QNED ideal para ti te está esperando.

Table Caption
Características QNED99 QNED90 QNED85 QNED80
QNED99
QNED90
QNED85
QNED80
Pantalla 8K de 86"/75" 4K de 86"/75" 4K de 86"/75"/65" 4K de 86"/75"/65"/55"
Mini LED Mini LED Mini LED Mini LED -
Precision Dimming Precision Dimming Pro+ Precision Dimming Pro (75“, 65") Precision Dimming Atenuación profesional
Color Volumen de color 100 % Consistencia de color 100 % Volumen de color 100 % Consistencia de color 100 % Volumen de color al 100 % -
Ultra contraste Ultra contraste Ultra contraste Ultra contraste -
Audio 4.2 Ch./ 60W/Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch./ 40W/Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch./ 40W/Dolby Atmos 2.0 Ch./20W (65/55/50")
Soporte Soporte de pared, soporte opcional Soporte de pared, soporte opcional Soporte de pared, soporte opcional Soporte de pared, soporte opcional
Procesador α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
HDR Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Banda ancha HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1
Características de HDMI ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
Juegos Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Inteligente Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
Control por voz Control de voz con manos libres Control de voz con manos libres Control remoto Control remoto
Plataforma webOS 22 webOS 22 webOS 22 webOS 22
Siempre listo Siempre listo Siempre listo - -
Uso compartido entre habitaciones Emisor y receptor Receptor Receptor Receptor
DÓNDE COMPRAR Dónde Comprar DÓNDE COMPRAR DÓNDE COMPRAR

*Las imágenes y especificaciones de cada producto pueden variar según la región, el país o el tamaño de la pantalla.
*El diseño y las especificaciones del producto pueden variar según el país o el tamaño de la pantalla.

