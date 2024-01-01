About Cookies on This Site

Mono X® Plus

Opzoek naar de beste zonnepanelen voor uw bedrijf? LG heeft voor u het antwoord met de nieuwste half cell zonnepanelen: de Mono X® Plus. Deze nieuwe technologie biedt betere prestaties dan andere zonnepanelen en levert een veel hoger hoger rendement. Daarnaast heeft de Mono X® Plus ook een verbetering gekregen op gebied van duurzaamheid.

144cell - 455/450/445W
120cell - 375/370/365W

Het ideale paneel voor commerciële toepassingen Half-cut celtechnologie voor een hoog rendement en hoge prestaties. 15 jaar LG Electronics garantie.

Belangrijkste kenmerken Technologie

TOPPRESTATIES VOOR COMMERCIËLE TOEPASSINGEN

Productkenmerken

Hoog vermogen tot 450W / BOS-besparing door hoge vermogensopwekking

15 jaar productgarantie / 87,9% na 25 jaar prestatiegarantie

*Bij een minimale installatie van 50 kW

Verbeterd ontwerp voor verbeterde duurzaamheid / windbelasting 3000Pa / Framedikte 40 mm

Lichter gewicht voor installatie Vanaf 19,4 kg

Horizontal Table
ModelnaamCelltypMontuuraantal cellenVermogen
S1WHalf-CutAluminium120370/365W
S2WHalf-CutAluminium144455/450/445W

Technische specificaties

Vertical Table
ModelnaamS1WS2W
Dimensies (L x B x H)1,776 x 1,052 x 40 mm2,115 mm x 1,052mm x 40mm
gewicht19,4kg22,3kg
Voorbelasting5,400 pA5,400 pA
Terug Laden3,000pA3,000pA
Product Garantie15 jaar15 jaar
Module Efficiëntie (%)19.8 (370W)20.4 (455W)
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 