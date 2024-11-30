Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

This image is Membership Banner

Life's Good als je een LG Member wordt

Ontdek voordelen zoals speicale kortingen en altijd extra voordeel - word nu LG Member!

Life's Good als je een LG Member wordt Registreer

Klaar om meer te ontdekken?
Kijk hier voor alle voordelen!

Ontdek exclusieve voordelen Alleen voor LG Members

Wordt vandaag nog LG Member

Inloggen Registreer

Registreer nu als LG Member en geniet van de voordelen

Inloggen Registreer

8% welkomstcoupon

Registreer je en ontvang een 8% welkomstcoupon. Samen met altijd 2% korting als LG Member ontvang je 10% korting op je eerste bestelling

Registreer

2% Memberkorting

Ontvang altijd 2% Memberkorting op alle bestellingen via onze webshop. Samen met de 8% welkomstcoupon geniet je van 10% korting op je eerste bestelling.

Registreer

Exclusieve korting

Krijg toegang tot exclusieve kortingsacties en promoties omdat je een LG Member bent! Registreer en krijg toegang tot exclusieve korting

Registreer

Gratis verzending

Krijg gratis verzending op al je bestellingen. Meteen voor je deur, wel zo fijn

Registreer

Gratis installatie

Gratis installatie op geselecteerde producten.

Registreer

Teruggeef service

Geef je oude product mee tijdens de bezorging! 

Bekijk de voorwaarden voor alle informatie

Registreer

Nieuwsbrief

Wees als eerste op de hoogte van de nieuwste LG producten en promoties met onze nieuwsbrief! 

Registreer

Word LG Member

Geniet van alle voordelen van een gratis LG Membership,

van speciale kortingen tot exclusieve services en korting.

Inloggen Registreer

Welkomstcoupon

Krijg 8% korting op je eerste aankoop via onze webshop

Exclusieve prijzen

Krijg altijd 2% extra Member korting op elke aankoop

Speciale aanbiedingen 

Speciale aanbiedingen alleen voor LG Members

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 