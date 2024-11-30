Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
De vrouw is buiten de airconditioner in het huis aan het regelen met haar mobiele telefoon.

Ontdek Smart Appliances met LG ThinQ

ThinQ-technologie maakt smart home-connectiviteit via Wi-Fi mogelijk

Ontdek Smart Appliances met LG ThinQ
Ontdek de ThinQ-functies

Installeer de ThinQ-app

Scan QR voor gemakkelijke registratie

ThinQ-producten zoeken

ThinQ-producten zoeken

Aanbevolen functies van je home assistant

Verbinden en bedienen vanaf elke plek

Met de LG ThinQ™-app kun je eenvoudig verbinding maken met je apparaten op een manier die nooit eerder mogelijk was. Zelfs wanneer je buiten bent, kun je het apparaat op afstand bedienen

Eenvoudige bediening met stemassistent

Vertel je apparaat precies wat je nodig hebt door het gewoon uit te spreken, en de AI-luidspreker zal luisteren en de cyclus controleren om het te bevestigen

Efficiënt productonderhoud

Via de LG ThinQ-app kun je je apparaat controleren, nieuwe cycli downloaden, het energieverbruik in de gaten houden en nog veel meer.

Aan de slag met ThinQ

Aan de slag met ThinQ

Beheer al je apparaten vanaf één plek, of je thuis bent, onderweg, of aan het strand. Druk op de plusknop om te zien hoe je de app kunt installeren.

Er is een mobiele telefoon op de ronde vloer in de beige achtergrond en er is een afbeelding van huishoudelijke apparaten in zes ronde cirkels met de mobiele telefoon in het midden

Hoe installeer ik de LG ThinQ-app

Stap 1. ThinQ-app downloaden
Zoek de LG ThinQ-app in de Google Play of Apple App Store op een smartphone.

Stap 2. Inloggen
Log in met je LG-account als je die hebt.

Stap 3. Een apparaat toevoegen
Je bent op de hoofdpagina van de LG ThinQ-app! Nu is het tijd om je LG apparaten aan te sluiten.

Stap 4. Selecteer een apparaat
Selecteer met welk apparaat je verbinding wilt maken.

Stap 5. Aan de slag!
Krijg toegang tot je apparaten via de ThinQ-app.

Het proces van het installeren van de LG ThinQ-app wordt in volgorde uitgelegd op de zes schermen van de mobiele telefoon

Optionele AI-luidsprekeraansluiting - Google Home aansluiten

1. Open Google Home-app en druk op 'Toevoegen'.
2. Raak + aan om je toestellen toe te voegen.
3. Zoek LG ThinQ & Log in met ThinQ-account.

Google help

Google Home aansluiten

Optionele AI-luidspreker - Amazon Alexa aansluiten

1. Open de Amazon Alexa-app en ga naar het menu.
2. Druk op "Vaardigheden & Spelletjes".
3. Zoek LG ThinQ & Log in met ThinQ-account.

Amazon help

Amazon Alexa aansluiten

One-Stop makkelijke registratie

Hoe registreer je je apparaat met de QR-code

Stap 1. Klik of tik op "+ Een apparaat toevoegen"
Stap 2. Selecteer "Scan QR" uit de opties
Stap 3. Scan de QR-code op je apparaat
Stap 4. Het apparaat is nu geregistreerd
*Modellen zonder QR kunnen handmatig worden geregistreerd door het serienummer in te voeren

*QR-snel scannen kan worden gebruikt op Wi-Fi-producten die vanaf 2022 worden geproduceerd.

LG ThinQ QR-code locatie

Het toont de koelkast en de locatie van de QR-code.

Koelkast

Het toont de wijnkoelkast en de locatie van de QR-code.

Wijnkoelkast

Het toont de WashTower™ en de locatie van de QR-code.

WashTower™

Het toont de wasmachine/droger en de locatie van de QR-code.

Wasmachine/Droger

Het toont de Mini Wash1 en de locatie van de QR-code.

Mini Wash1

Het toont de Mini Wash2 en de locatie van de QR-code.

Mini Wash2

Het toont de bovenlader en de locatie van de QR-code.

Bovenlader

Het toont de styler en de locatie van de QR-code.

Styler

Het toont de stofzuiger en de locatie van de QR-code.

Stofzuiger

Het toont de robot cleaner en de locatie van de QR-code.

Robot Cleaner

Het toont de airconditioner1 en de locatie van de QR-code.

Airconditioner1

Het toont de portable airconditioner en de locatie van de QR-code.

Airconditioner2

Het toont de portable airconditioner en de locatie van de QR-code.

Portable airconditioner

Het toont de airpurifier1 en de locatie van de QR-code.

Air Purifier1

Het toont de airpurifier2 en de locatie van de QR-code.

Air Purifier2

Het toont de airpurifier3 en de locatie van de QR-code.

Air Purifier3

Het toont de airpurifier4 en de locatie van de QR-code.

Air Purifier4

Het toont de airpurifier5 en de locatie van de QR-code.

Air Purifier5

Het toont de ontvochtiger en de locatie van de QR-code.

Ontvochtiger

Het toont het fornuis/oven en de locatie van de QR-code.

Fornuis/Oven

Het toont de kookplaat en de locatie van de QR-code.

Kookplaat

Het toont het magnetron en de locatie van de QR-code.

Magnetron

Het toont het vaatwasser en de locatie van de QR-code.

Vaatwasser

Het toont het waterzuivering en de locatie van de QR-code.

Waterzuivering

FAQ

Druk op de plusknop voor antwoorden op populaire vragen.

FAQ

V. Hoe voeg ik een product toe op de LG ThinQ-app?

Voeg producten toe aan de ThinQ-app met de functie Toevoegen.

1. Tik op het startscherm op "+ Een apparaat toevoegen" > "Apparaat selecteren"
Druk op de knop Voeg een apparaat toe in het Home-scherm en tik op Selecteer apparaat.
2. Selecteer het product uit de productlijst.
Volg dan de instructies. Selecteer het product-pictogram.

V. Hoe voeg ik een product toe op de LG ThinQ-app?1

V. Terwijl ik een airconditioner probeer toe te voegen, zegt een bericht dat het "LG_AC_~~~" netwerkwachtwoord onjuist is

Voor de netwerknaam "LG_AC_XXXX" voer je de laatste vier tekens "XXXX" van de netwerknaam twee keer zonder spatie in het wachtwoordveld in.
Wachtwoorden zijn hoofdlettergevoelig, dus probeer opnieuw om hoofdletters en kleine letters precies in te voeren.
Scherm voor het invoeren van het Wi-Fi-wachtwoord.

V. Terwijl ik een airconditioner probeer toe te voegen, zegt een bericht dat het &quot;LG_AC_~~~&quot; netwerkwachtwoord onjuist is3

V. Terwijl ik een product probeer toe te voegen, krijg ik een routerbeeld met een bericht dat zegt "Geen netwerkverbinding"

- Voordat je een product toevoegt aan ThinQ, moet je ervoor zorgen dat je smartphone goed is verbonden met het internet.
Als je problemen met de internetverbinding blijft houden, controleer dan de verbinding van je router.
- Dit bericht kan verschijnen als de router te ver weg is. Als je de router niet kunt verplaatsen of dichterbij kunt komen, installeer dan een Wi-Fi-versterker en probeer het opnieuw.
- Probeer het opnieuw nadat je de router hebt losgekoppeld of opnieuw hebt ingesteld.

V. Terwijl ik een product probeer toe te voegen, krijg ik een routerbeeld met een bericht dat zegt &quot;Geen netwerkverbinding&quot;5

V. Is het mogelijk om de 5GHz frequentieband te gebruiken bij het gebruik van apparaten met de ThinQ-app?

LG apparaten en de ThinQ-app ondersteunen alleen de 2,4 GHz frequentieband.

V. Is het mogelijk om de 5GHz frequentieband te gebruiken bij het gebruik van apparaten met de ThinQ-app?7

V. Wat zijn de aanbevolen smartphone-specificaties om de ThinQ-app te gebruiken?

Android OS-vereisten
De ThinQ-app ondersteunt Android OS 7.0 en hoger. Smartphones met Android OS versie 6.0.1 of lager moeten hun OS updaten om de nieuwste versie van de app te kunnen gebruiken.

iOS-vereisten
De ThinQ-app ondersteunt iOS 12.0 en hoger. Smartphones met iOS 10.3 of lager moeten hun OS updaten om de nieuwste versie van de app te kunnen gebruiken.

* Raadpleeg de links naar de Playstore en App Store voor de meest nauwkeurige, actuele informatie.
Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lgeha.nuts
Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/app/lg-thinq/id993504342

V. Wat zijn de aanbevolen smartphone-specificaties om de ThinQ-app te gebruiken?9

V. Hoe gebruik ik de Smart Diagnosis-functie?

Smart Diagnosis is een functie die een diagnose stelt van de mogelijke oorzaken van productstoringen. Ga verder met de onderstaande stappen als je producten bezit met het Smart Diagnosis-logo.

1. Op het beginscherm, ga naar de linkerbovenhoek Menu > Smart Diagnosis
Druk op het linker bovenmenupictogram op het Home-scherm en selecteer Smart Diagnosis.
2. Nadat je een product hebt gekozen, ga je verder met Smart Diagnosis door de gids te volgen.
Het Smart Diagnosis-scherm wordt weergegeven na het selecteren van het product.

V. Hoe gebruik ik de Smart Diagnosis-functie?11

V. Wat moet ik doen als ik mijn router heb vervangen?

Als je de router hebt vervangen in een ruimte waar je apparaten zich bevinden, moet je ook
het productnetwerk geregistreerd op je app vervangen. Als je dat niet doet, kun je de producten misschien niet gebruiken.

1. In het menu linksboven op het startscherm van de app, > selecteer "Apparaatinstellingen"
Raak op het startscherm het linker menupictogram bovenaan aan en kies Apparaatinstellingen.
2. Kies uit de lijst een apparaat waarvan je het netwerk wilt wijzigen.
Selecteer een productkaart in de lijst en tik op "Wijzig netwerk"
3. Reset het Wi-Fi-netwerk door de instructies op het scherm te volgen.

V. Wat moet ik doen als ik mijn router heb vervangen?13

V. iPhone-gebruikers: problemen met het toevoegen van producten in jullie ThinQ-app?

Als je geen producten kunt toevoegen op je iPhone met iOS 14, heeft ThinQ mogelijk niet de juiste toegangsrechten. ThinQ vereist toegang tot de volgende instellingen:

1. Schakel "Lokaal netwerk" in op AAN
Om producten aan ThinQ toe te voegen, moet je telefoon verbonden zijn met je lokale netwerk. Zorg ervoor dat het Wi-Fi-netwerk is verbonden en dat ThinQ toegang heeft gekregen.
Inzoomen op het menu Local Network in iPhone-instellingen

2. Geef "Locatie" toegang
Inzoomen op het menu Locatie in iPhone-instellingen
1) Tik op "Locatie"
2) Selecteer "Tijdens het gebruik van de app" of "Altijd"
3) Zet "Precieze locatie" aan
De optie "Precieze locatie" helpt de app om producten nauwkeuriger te vinden.
Met behulp van de locatiedienst kun je apparaten op afstand bedienen en automatiseringsfuncties gebruiken, en klantenservicecentra vinden op basis van de huidige locatiegegevens.
Zodra je al deze instellingen hebt geconfigureerd, probeer je je apparaat opnieuw toe te voegen.

V. iPhone-gebruikers: problemen met het toevoegen van producten in jullie ThinQ-app?15

V. Hoe verander ik de standaardtaal van de app binnen dezelfde regio?

Het wijzigen van de standaardtaal van de ThinQ-app binnen dezelfde regionale instelling is alleen mogelijk voor bepaalde regio's (landen). Je kunt de taalinstellingen wijzigen door de onderstaande volgorde aan te houden.

1. Ga op het startscherm naar het Menu linksboven, en raak het pictogram Instellingen rechtsboven aan
Druk op het linker menu-pictogram bovenaan het Home-scherm en kies rechtsboven App-instellingen.
2. Tik op "Taal" om de taal te controleren en te wijzigen Selecteer de taal.

V. Hoe verander ik de standaardtaal van de app binnen dezelfde regio?17

