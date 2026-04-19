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TV Promotie WC

TV Promotie WC

Vier de mooiste momenten samen met LG

Geniet van 5% speciale korting!

Word LG Member en ontvang 5% extra korting op je eerste aankoop!

promotion coupon

promotion coupon

Gebruik promotiecode: Gamification_WC_2026 om extra 5% korting te krijgen!

Wordt LG Member en krijg 5% koring op je eerste aankoop.

Inloggen Aanmelden

*De 5% welkomstcoupon is alleen beschikbaar voor nieuwe leden.

Korting bij het afrekenen

Profiteer van onze kortingsbonnen bij het afrekenen.

Stap 1

Selecteer jouw producten

Selecteer het product dat je hebt gekozen en klik op "Koop nu".

Stap 2

Klik op "Afrekenen"

Op de productpagina, voeg het product toe aan de winkelwagen door te klikken op "Afrekenen".

Stap 3

Coupons toepassen

Selecteer “Beschikbare kortingsbonnen” linksboven bij ‘Vouchers’. Kies de coupon die je wilt gebruiken en klik op opslaan.


De geselecteerde coupon wordt daarna zichtbaar bij ‘Vouchers’.

 

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 