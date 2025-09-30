Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
Een geanimeerde reeks beelden van een LG Smart TV met het webOS-logo, gevolgd door de woorden ‘Kijk’, ‘Speel’ en ‘Ontdek’ en eindigend met het LG webOS-startscherm met streamingapps en -kanalen.

Geniet van eindeloze content met webOS

Kijk, speel en ontdek met webOS. Meer dan 4000 apps om te streamen, wereldwijd meer dan 4000 kanalen beschikbaar met LG Channels.

*Het aantal beschikbare apps en kanalen kan per land, product en regio verschillen.

Wat is webOS?KijkSpeelOntdekAanbieding

webOS, het hart van LG Entertainment

Met webOS heb je makkelijk toegang tot alles wat je leuk vindt, gewoon vanaf je startscherm.

Alles wat je wilt zien op één scherm

Al je favoriete content op één plek: sport, muziek, gaming, leren en thuiswerken. Met één klik ben je precies waar je wilt zijn. 

Pas je kijkervaring op jouw wensen aan

Maak makkelijk een eigen account aan. Iedereen krijgt een persoonlijk startscherm met aanbevelingen op maat voor een meeslepende kijkervaring.

Tik om te spelen. Binnen een paar seconden gereed.

Krijg met één tik toegang tot je favoriete streamingapps. Open het tabblad ‘TV’ in de ThinQ-app om toegang te krijgen tot Prime Video en allerlei andere apps. Tik in ThinQ gewoon op een app waarna deze binnen enkele seconden op je tv verschijnt.

*Schermbeelden zijn gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden.

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen.

*Het aanmaken van een account kan beperkt zijn, afhankelijk van je leeftijd en het aantal accounts dat je al hebt.

*Aparte abonnementen zijn vereist voor Amazon Prime en hun gerelateerde diensten.

*Amazon, Prime Video en alle verwante logo’s zijn handelsmerken van Amazon.com, Inc. of zijn filialen.

LG Smart TV met de webOS Pay-interface, die stap voor stap laat zien hoe je iets koopt, met de betaalmethode, het pincode-scherm en de aankoopbevestiging.

webOS Pay

Betaal snel en gemakkelijk 

Registreer gewoon je betaalmethode op het mobiele web en klaar is Kees. Vanaf dat moment kun je de content met een simpele pincode op webOS-apparaten kopen. 

*Schermbeelden zijn gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden.

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen.

*Beschikbaar als je de knoppen voor kopen of abonneren gebruikt in apps die aan webOS Pay zijn gekoppeld.

Bekroond webOS

Award-logo’s, waaronder CES, iF Design Award en AVForums Editors’ Choice

*Os Prémios de Inovação CES baseiam-se em materiais descritivos apresentados aos juízes. A CTA não verificou a exatidão de qualquer apresentação ou de quaisquer afirmações feitas e não testou o artigo ao qual foi atribuído o prémio. 

Ontdek meer apps

Ontdek een wereld vol apps die je niet voor mogelijk houdt.

*Bepaalde apps worden mogelijk niet tegelijk met webOS gelanceerd en de beschikbaarheid kan per regio verschillen.

Het woord ‘KIJK’ op een zwarte achtergrond met kleurverloop
Global Streaming Service

Een wereld boordevol content om te ontdekken 

Series die zo meeslepend zijn dat je niet kunt stoppen met kijken. Ga helemaal op in de boeiende content op Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video en Apple TV+.

Een geanimeerde reeks met de logo's van Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ en Apple TV+ zweven boven een dynamische collage van populaire tv-programma's, waarmee de toegang van LG Smart TV tot wereldwijde streamingplatforms en de meeslepende kijkervaring worden getoond.

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen.

*Aparte abonnementen zijn vereist voor Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime en Apple TV+ en hun gerelateerde diensten.

*Apple, het Apple logo en Apple TV zijn handelsmerken van Apple Inc, geregistreerd in de VS en andere landen.

*Amazon, Prime Video en alle verwante logo’s zijn handelsmerken van Amazon.com, Inc. of zijn filialen.

FILMMAKER MODE™

De ‘director's cut’, lekker bij je thuis 

FILMMAKER MODE™ zet bewegingsverbetering uit en houdt het originele formaat van de film in stand, inclusief beeldverhoudingen, kleuren en framesnelheden, zodat je elke scène precies ziet zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft. 

*Schermbeelden zijn gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden.

*Ondersteuning voor FILMMAKER Mode kan per land verschillen.

LG Channels

Gratis entertainment op je LG TV

LG Channels zit standaard op elke LG Smart TV en is helemaal gratis. Je hebt toegang tot honderden gratis live kanalen, populaire films en exclusieve content. Gewoon even je afstandsbediening pakken en genieten, zonder extra kosten of gedoe.

*Schermbeelden zijn gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden. 

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen en kunnen zonder voorafgaande kennisgeving worden gewijzigd.

Sports Portal

Haal het stadion in huis 

Duik in de actie met Sports Portal: jouw plek voor live wedstrijden, hoogtepunten, competitie standen en nog veel meer, en allemaal op één scherm.

LG TV-instellingen met de Sports Portal-interface. Het gedeelte ‘Mijn team’ gaat dynamisch open en dicht, waarna soepel door verschillende sportkanalen en content wordt gescrolld.

*Schermbeelden zijn gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden.

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen.

*Ondersteunde competities en functies kunnen per land verschillen.

*Voor deze functie heb je een netwerkverbinding nodig.

*Om meldingen te kunnen ontvangen, moeten teams of spelers worden toegevoegd aan ‘Mijn team’.

Speel tekst af op een zwarte achtergrond met verloop
Gaming

Alle games die je wilt op LG TV

Speel duizenden games direct op je LG TV met GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid en nu ook Xbox.

LG TV met het Gaming Portal-scherm, scrollend door de beschikbare games en functies. De video laat zien hoe iemand naar het menu met instellingen aan de linkerkant gaat en verschillende gamingopties bekijkt, zoals GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid en Xbox.

*Schermbeelden zijn gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden.

*O suporte para o Gaming Portal pode variar consoante o país.

*O suporte para serviços de jogos em nuvem e jogos no Gaming Portal pode variar consoante o país.

*Alguns serviços de jogos podem exigir uma subscrição e um gamepad.

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen en kunnen zonder voorafgaande kennisgeving worden gewijzigd.

*Er kunnen aparte abonnementen nodig zijn.

*Afhankelijk van het spel moet je misschien een gamepad, muis of toetsenbord aansluiten.

*Of je gamepad goed werkt met GeForce NOW kan afhankelijk zijn van de fabrikant en de specificaties. Check de lijst met ondersteunde gamepads op: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*Speldiensten kunnen worden stopgezet als de provider dat nodig vindt.

Fitness

Je vaste fitnessmaatje

Of u nu de voorkeur geeft aan yoga of aan meditatie, op je LG TV vind je leuke en effectieve workouts.

erwijl ze workoutvideo's kijkt op een LG TV, met verschillende fitnessvideo's zoals yoga en meditatie die over het scherm vliegen, waardoor de LG TV als een veelzijdige fitnessmaatje wordt getoond.

*Schermbeelden zijn gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden.

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen en kunnen zonder voorafgaande kennisgeving worden gewijzigd.

*Er kunnen aparte abonnementen nodig zijn.

Ontdek tekst op een zwarte achtergrond met verloop
Leren

Leer met plezier op een groot scherm 

Pinkfong-logo voor een LG TV
Pinkfong

Zing, speel en leer met Baby Shark en familie op het leuke educatieplatform Pinkfong.

ABCmouse-logo voor een LG TV
ABCmouse

Met 10.000+ leeractiviteiten voor kinderen van 2-8 jaar stimuleert ABCmouse liefde voor leren.

PlayKids+ logo voor een LG TV
PlayKids+

Door experts gemaakte video's, liedjes en spelletjes voor kinderen van 2 tot 12 jaar.

*Schermbeelden zijn gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden.

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen en kunnen zonder voorafgaande kennisgeving worden gewijzigd.

*Er kunnen aparte abonnementen nodig zijn.

Ervaring

Nieuwe manieren om vanuit huis op ontdekkingsreis te gaan

Ervaar de essentie van het leven op LG TV – van winkelen tot reizen en galerijbezoeken. Het is net zo makkelijk als van kanaal te wisselen.

LG Smart TV toont de LG Gallery+ app met draaibare kunstwerken in lijsten en diverse beelden, waaronder klassieke kunst, games en animaties, voor een persoonlijke schermstijl die bij je interieur past.

LG Gallery+

Geef je scherm een persoonlijke touch

Van klassieke meesterwerken tot games, sport en animaties 

– richt je ruimte in met beelden die je stijl weerspiegelen.

*Schermbeelden zijn gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden.

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen.

*Er kunnen aparte abonnementen nodig zijn.

Een LG Smart TV omringd door geschenkdozen en boodschappentassen, waarmee speciale tijdelijke aanbiedingen en exclusieve streaming-evenementen op het webOS-platform worden getoond.

Profiteer van speciale aanbiedingen voor op webOS

Tijdelijke deals en streaming-evenementen – allemaal te vinden op webOS.

Onze aanraders voor jou

Op twee schermen staan de belangrijkste functies: op het ene zie je de LG AI Magic Remote met ‘webOS for AI’ en op het andere de alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 met daaronder ‘alpha AI Processor’.

De volgende generatie van LG AI TV

De volgende generatie van LG AI TV Meer informatie
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 