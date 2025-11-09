About Cookies on This Site

Ontdek het LG TV-assortiment

Hoe kies je de TV die bij jouw behoeften past?

Vergelijk en kies de perfecte TV voor jouw levensstijl. Bekijk eenvoudig de sterke punten van OLED, QNED, NanoCell en UHD — en vind degene die het beste bij je past.

Alle TV’sSamenvatting

Transparante LG TV waarop levendige vuurwerkbeelden te zien zijn in een luxe appartement op grote hoogte, met de stadsskyline zichtbaar op de achtergrond.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
Het vlaggenschipmerk van LG, dat superieur design, geavanceerde technologie en intuïtieve functies belichaamt.
# Werelds Eerste Transparante OLED TV # TrueWireless
Wandgemonteerde OLED evo TV die een levendige zonsondergang door een rode rotsboog weergeeft in een moderne woonkamer.
LG OLED evo AI
Het high-end OLED TV-merk van LG, met perfecte beeldkwaliteit op basis van de helderste en meest geavanceerde LG OLED TV-technologie.
# LG's Helderste OLED # Perfect Zwart & Perfecte Kleuren
Breed zicht op een premium woonkamer in zachte aardetinten. Aan de muur hangt een LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV met een kunstwerk op het scherm. Onder de TV is een LG Soundbar gemonteerd.
LG OLED AI
Het premium OLED TV-merk van LG, met perfect zwart en perfecte kleuren bij elk lichtniveau, dankzij individueel aangestuurde zelfoplichtende pixels.
# Perfect Zwart & Perfecte Kleuren
Grote QNED TV in een gezellige woonkamer waarop een levendige zonsondergang boven een kustvuurtoren te zien is.
LG QNED evo AI
Het high-end MiniLED TV-merk van LG met een breed kleurbereik, dat levensechte kleuren en verbeterd contrast levert.
# Dynamic QNED Color Pro # Mini LED
Wandgemonteerde LG TV met een kleurrijk abstract beeld, gecombineerd met een soundbar en subwoofer in een moderne woonkamer.
LG QNED AI
Het premium LCD TV-merk van LG, met een breed kleurbereik dat levendige kleuren produceert dankzij de Dynamic QNED Color-technologie.
# Dynamic QNED Color
NanoCell TV aan de muur die een helder, schilderachtig uitzicht toont op een meer met bergen en een rode boot.
LG NanoCell AI
Het LCD TV-merk van LG met geavanceerde kleurverfijningstechnologie, dat rijkere kleuren levert dan conventionele LCD-TV’s.
# Pure Color
LG TV met een indrukwekkend groot scherm, gemonteerd aan de muur boven een LG Soundbar in een modern ingerichte woonkamer.
LG UHD AI
Het 4K LCD TV-merk van LG met ultrahoge resolutie, dat scherpere en meer gedetailleerde beelden weergeeft.
# LG Channels # webOS
LG StanbyME, een verticale smart display, staat naast een leren bank in een moderne woonkamer en toont app-iconen en widgets op het scherm.
Lifestyle Screens
Versterk je thuisentertainment met Lifestyle-producten die passen bij de stijl en energie van je ruimte.
# Verplaatsbaar Scherm
※ Dit assortiment wordt aangeboden als referentie voor de belangrijkste kenmerken binnen de series. Werkelijke specificaties en opties kunnen per model verschillen.

All Tvs Lineup

LG OLED evo AI
LG OLED AI
LG QNED evo AI
LG QNED AI
LG NanoCell AI
LG UHD AI
Lifestyle Screens

Highlights

True Wireless

Draadloze technologie met 4K 144Hz video- en audiotransfer, die visueel verliesvrije 4K-beeldkwaliteit levert tussen het TV-scherm en de Zero Connect Box. Er is een netsnoer vereist voor zowel het scherm als de Zero Connect Box.

Meer informatie
True Wireless

*Toegepast op: OLED M5

Not available
True Wireless

*Toegepast op: QNED9M

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Brightness
Brightness Booster Ultimate

Brightness Booster Ultimate*97 inch Brightness Booster Max
(OLED97G5)

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AI-processor

Het brein van de TV’s dat verantwoordelijk is voor de gegevensverwerking, waaronder beeldverbetering, smart TV-functies, app-prestaties en reacties op gebruikersinvoer. De krachtige processor zorgt voor soepelere prestaties, snellere app-laadtijden, betere beeldkwaliteit met meer detail en een responsievere gebruikservaring.

α11 4K AI-Processor Gen2

α11 4K AI-Processor Gen2*OLED C5 : α9 4K AI-Processor Gen8

α8 4K AI-Processor Gen2

α8 4K AI-Processor Gen2

α8 4K AI-Processor Gen2

α8 4K AI-Processor Gen2*QNED9M : α9 4K AI-Processor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Processor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Processor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Processor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Processor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Processor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Processor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Processor Gen4

α7 4K AI-Processor Gen4

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision is een visuele technologie die is ontworpen om de kijkervaring te verbeteren en visuele makers in staat te stellen hun werk meer diepte en levendigheid te geven.

Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision

*Specificaties kunnen per model verschillen.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Kanaal / Geluidsuitgang
4.2ch / 60W

4.2ch / 60W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.2ch / 40W

2.2ch / 40W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 10W

2.0ch / 10W

Spraakherkenning op grote afstand

Zeg gewoon “Hi LG” om met je TV te communiceren. De AI van je TV staat altijd klaar voor je verzoeken. Zonder op een knop te drukken, hoef je alleen maar “Hi LG” te zeggen en de AI begint te luisteren naar je opdrachten.

Spraakherkenning op grote afstand
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
NVIDIA G-Sync

NVIDIA G-Sync zorgt voor een soepelere gameplay door de verversingssnelheid van je TV te synchroniseren met je GPU om schermscheuren en haperingen te voorkomen.

NVIDIA G-Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AMD FreeSync Premium

AMD FreeSync Premium levert scheurvrije beelden en lage latentie door de verversingssnelheid van je TV dynamisch aan te passen aan de framesnelheid van je game.

AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
HDMI

Sluit externe apparaten zoals gameconsoles, soundbars of Blu-ray-spelers aan via HDMI-poorten. Ondersteunt video en audio van hoge kwaliteit via één enkele kabel.

HDMI 2.1 (4 ingangen)

HDMI 2.1 (4 ingangen)

HDMI 2.1 (4 ingangen)

HDMI 2.1 (4 ingangen)

HDMI 2.1 (4 ingangen)

HDMI 2.1 (4 ingangen)*QNED9M : HDMI 2.1 (3 ingangen)

HDMI 2.0 (3 ingangen)

HDMI 2.0 (3 ingangen)

HDMI 2.0 (3 ingangen)

HDMI 2.0 (3 ingangen)

HDMI 2.0 (3 ingangen)

HDMI 2.0 (3 ingangen)

HDMI (1 ingresso)

HDMI (1 ingresso)

Wi-Fi

Geniet van naadloze contentstreaming en slimme functies met ingebouwde Wi-Fi. Verbind je TV met je thuisnetwerk zonder kabels voor gemakkelijke en snelle toegang.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Display

Type display

OLED – OLED TV’s hebben zelfoplichtende pixels die individueel aan en uit schakelen, wat zorgt voor echte zwarttinten, “oneindig contrast”, levendige kleuren en brede kijkhoeken, vooral bij donkere scènes.
LCD – LCD TV’s gebruiken een achtergrondverlichting die door vloeibare kristallen schijnt en verbeteringen biedt in contrast en energie-efficiëntie dankzij LED’s van verschillende groottes en dimtechnologieën.

Meer informatie
Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

Formaat (inch)

De grootte van een TV wordt diagonaal gemeten van de linkerbovenhoek tot de rechteronderhoek van het scherm, uitgedrukt in inches. Eén inch is gelijk aan 2,54 cm. Hoewel de maat de diagonale weergeeft, beïnvloedt deze de schermoppervlakte, prijs en optimale kijkafstand.

97/83/77/65/55

97/83/77/65
/55

83/77/65/55/48

83/77/65/55
/48

85/75/65/55

85/75/65/55

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50/43

55/50/43

55/50/43

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50
/43

27

27

Resolutie

Het totale aantal pixels waaruit een beeld op het scherm bestaat. Een hogere resolutie betekent dat er meer pixels in het scherm zijn verwerkt, wat resulteert in een scherper, gedetailleerder en helderder beeld, omdat er meer kleine kleurpunten zijn om het beeld te vormen.

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

Full HD

Full HD

Verversingssnelheid

De frequentie, gemeten in Hertz (Hz), waarmee een scherm zijn beeld vernieuwt om per seconde een nieuw frame te tonen. Een hogere verversingssnelheid (bijv. 144 Hz) zorgt voor vloeiendere bewegingen en minder vervaging dan een lagere snelheid.

120Hz native

120Hz native

120Hz native

120Hz native

120Hz native

120Hz native

60Hz native

60Hz native

60Hz native

60Hz native

60Hz native

60Hz native

60Hz native

60Hz native

Beeldkwaliteit

Kleur

Kleurreproductie is het proces waarbij de kleuren van een origineel beeld worden gerepliceerd. De beste kleur is perfecte kleur, wat brede kleurbereiken met perfecte nauwkeurigheid weergeeft. Een breed kleurbereik levert geavanceerde kleurreproductie met meer tinten dan conventionele displays.

Perfect zwart & perfecte kleuren

Perfect zwart & perfecte kleurenOnze beste beeldkwaliteit

Perfect zwart & perfecte kleuren

Perfect zwart & perfecte kleurenOnze beste beeldkwaliteit

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping

Wide Color Gamut

Wide Color Gamut- NanoCell Kleurtechnologie

Not available
Not available
AI Upscaling

De krachtige processor van LG verhoogt de resolutie tot de oorspronkelijke kwaliteit. Geniet van 4K Super Upscaling met verbeterde resolutie, helderheid en scherpte.

α11 4K AI Super Upscaling

α11 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping is een realtime, scène-voor-scène proces dat de helderheid en het contrast van High Dynamic Range (HDR)-inhoud aanpast om deze te optimaliseren voor een specifiek scherm. OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping is het hoogste niveau van LG’s dynamische toonmappingtechnologie. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro is de geavanceerde versie.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR

HDR (High Dynamic Range) is een technologie en signaalstandaard die het bereik van helderheid, contrast en kleur in beelden, video of audio uitbreidt tot voorbij wat standaard dynamisch bereik (SDR) kan weergeven.

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

Geluidskwaliteit

AI Sound Pro
α11 AI Sound Pro

α11 AI Sound Promet virtuele 11.1.2-kanalen

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Promet virtuele 9.1.2-kanalen

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Promet virtuele 9.1.2-kanalen

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Promet virtuele 9.1.2-kanalen

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Promet virtuele 9.1.2-kanalen

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Promet virtuele 9.1.2-kanalen

AI Sound

AI Sound

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos is een meeslepende, objectgebaseerde surroundgeluidstechnologie die de audio-ervaring naar een hoger niveau tilt door hoogtekanalen toe te voegen en zo een driedimensionaal geluidslandschap te creëren.

Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available

Smart

webOS

Ontvang volledige upgrades en profiteer van de nieuwste functies en software. Als winnaar van de CES Innovation Award in de categorie cyberbeveiliging zorgt webOS ervoor dat je privacy en gegevens veilig blijven.

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

5 jaar OS-upgrades

*Updates en de planning van bepaalde functies, toepassingen en services kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het model en de regio.
Smart AI

AI past je TV-ervaring naadloos aan. Het herkent je stem (AI Voice ID), zoekt via spraakopdrachten (AI Search), beveelt gepersonaliseerde content aan (AI Concierge), optimaliseert het beeld (AI Picture Wizard) en stelt het geluid af (AI Sound Wizard) — allemaal in real time.

Meer informatie
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Not available

Gaming

VRR

VRR synchroniseert de framesnelheid van je game met de verversingssnelheid van de TV om tearing of haperingen te voorkomen. G-Sync en FreeSync zijn veelvoorkomende VRR-formaten voor vloeiende gameplay.

VRR 165Hz

VRR 165Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

Not available
  • *De specificaties zijn gebaseerd op het representatieve model van elke productlijn.
  • *Alle specificaties in de serievergelijkingstabel, met uitzondering van de grootte, zijn gebaseerd op het 65-inch model. (NanoCell 55 inch)
  • *Functies kunnen per model verschillen. Raadpleeg de productpagina voor gedetailleerde specificaties.
  • *Specificaties kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het model of de schermgrootte.
  • *Ondersteuning voor sommige functies kan verschillen per regio en land.
  • *Alle bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd.
LG TV-functiekaarten met afbeeldingen die de AI-processor, beeldkwaliteit, helderheid en kleurprestaties symboliseren.

Hoe kunnen TV-functies en -termen je snel laten begrijpen wat ze betekenen?

Hoe kunnen TV-functies en -termen je snel laten begrijpen wat ze betekenen? Meer informatie
Berglandschap met de omlijsting van een TV eromheen, als creatieve manier om de grote schermgrootte te benadrukken. Label: 100 inch.
Wat is de juiste TV-grootte voor jouw ruimte?
Meer informatie
Woonkamer met een TV aan de muur. Het scherm toont een beeld van hoge kwaliteit van een walvis die uit het water springt.
Wat is goede TV-beeldkwaliteit?
Meer informatie
Persoon op de bank met een afstandsbediening in de hand. LG AI TV aan de muur met LG webOS op het scherm.
Hoe verbeteren AI-TV’s de Smart TV’s?
Meer informatie
Stijlvolle woonkamer in een penthouse met een prachtig uitzicht op de stad. Een man zit op de bank en kijkt naar content op de TV aan de muur.
Wat is de beste lifestyle-TV voor jou?
Meer informatie
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 