Ontdek LG All Stars

Doe mee aan een leuk beloningsprogramma voor installateurs dat is ontwikkeld met jouw dagelijkse behoeften in gedachten.

Er is een gouden trofee gegraveerd met LG All Stars, en eromheen ontplofte er vuurwerk.

Doe mee, speel, win.

Scan en verzamel punten bij elke aankoop van een warmtepomp, deze kun je inwisselen voor beloningen.

Een gezin van vier met twee jonge kinderen luistert naar een vrouw in een rood uniform met een smiley.

Blijf op de hoogte

Gemakkelijk toegang tot LG-klantenondersteuning, trainingen en productinformatie in je achterzak.

Blijf op de hoogte DOE MEE

LG Warmtepomp THERMA V R290 Monobloc, zwartgekleurde buitenunit wordt op de groene buitenmuur van het huis geplaatst.

Sluit je aan bij de club

Ontdek een community waar HVAC centraal staat en speel jouw rol in de mooie toekomst van deze branche

Sluit je aan bij de club DOE MEE

Wat is LG All Stars?

Binnen het beloningsprogramma van LG All Stars kunnen installateurspartners genieten van toegang tot exclusieve voordelen, trainingen en een netwerk van gelijkgestemde professionals.

Binnen handbereik

Ontdek onze one-stop-app en al zijn handige functies.

Beschikbaar voor warmtepomp installateurs

Warmtepomp installateurs komen in aanmerking voor deelname aan het programma.

Jaarlijkse exclusieve voordelen

LG All Stars biedt exclusieve voordelen en wordt jaarlijks gereset, waarbij niveaus worden toegewezen op basis van verkoopprestaties.

Hoe je aan het programma kunt deelnemen

DOE MEE

Twee installateurs met rode jumpers installeren de LG warmtepomp THERMA V R290 Monobloc in de achtertuin van het huis.

icon

#1 Klik op Doe mee

Om te beginnen klik je eenvoudigweg op de knop 'Doe mee' hierboven.

icon

#2 Voeg je informatie toe

Voer je e-mailadres en contactgegevens in om updates over beloningen en exclusieve aanbiedingen te ontvangen.

icon

#3 Installeer de LG All Stars-app

Download en installeer de app om programma-updates te krijgen en toegang te krijgen tot voordelen.

icon

#4 Voltooi de registratie

Meld je aan voor ons programma om toegang te krijgen tot de voordelen ervan en je bedrijf te verbeteren.

Voordelen van LG All Stars

Het LG All Stars-logo staat in het midden en daarachter staan vijf LG lucht-water-warmtepompen THERMA V.

De voordelen

• Gratis trainingen & certificeringen
• Verzamel punten om in te wisselen in de beloningscatalogus

• Uitnodiging voor lokale evenementen van LG All Stars van LG All Stars
• Uitnodiging voor het LG All Stars Europese VIP-evenement

Download in de App Store Download het op Google Play

FAQs

Q.

V. Wie komt in aanmerking voor deelname aan het LG All Stars Loyalty Programma?

A.

A. Alle installateurs, ongeacht hun ervaringsniveau, kunnen aan het programma deelnemen. Meld je aan om je bedrijf uit te breiden en te laten groeien!

Q.

V. Wat zijn de voordelen van het programma?

A.

A. Het LG All Stars-programma biedt een breed scala aan exclusieve voordelen, waaronder VIP-status, verwijzingsleads, LG Pro Points en speciale promoties.

Q.

V. Hoe worden de niveaus geclassificeerd in het LG All Stars-programma?

A.

A. Het LG All Stars-programma is ingedeeld in de niveaus Standaard, Brons, Zilver en Goud, toegewezen op basis van verkoopprestaties.

Q.

V. Hoe lang duurt het programma?

A.

A. Het programma wordt elk kalenderjaar opnieuw ingesteld. Vergeet niet om je punten in te wisselen vóór de reset.

