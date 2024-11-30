Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Deze afbeelding verbindt de gedetailleerde bescherming van het nieuwste InstaView™-product.

Meer dan een TV - een kunstwerk

Meer dan een TV - een kunstwerk Ontdek meer

Twee LG Posé TV’s naast elkaar in een hoek van 45 graden, één te zien van de voorkant met een kleurrijk abstract kunstwerk op het scherm en één te zien vanaf de veelzijdige achterkant. Het embleem “World's No. 1 OLED TV for 10 Years” (’s werelds beste OLED TV voor 10 jaar) verschijnt ook in beeld.

Ervaar een nieuwe kant van het leven

Ervaar een nieuwe kant van het leven Ontdek meer

Waarom kiezen voor onze lifestyleschermen?

EASEL in Line View met decoratief lijstwerk leunend tegen een muur. Deze hangt naast een schilderij op de muur en achter een verfijnd tapijt. Embleem 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV (10 jaar de beste OLED TV ter wereld).

LG OLED evo Easel

Meer dan een TV - een kunstwerk

Meer dan een TV - een kunstwerk
EASEL gezien van de zijkant, uitgelijnd met de muur en opgaand in het interieur van de woonkamer.

Kunstobjectontwerp

Transformeer je interieur met één tv

Een afbeelding van twee LG OLED Easel TV’s tegen een marineblauwe muur. Eén staat in Line View, met tijd- en weerinformatie. De ander staat in Full View, met een kunstwerk op het scherm.

Line View & Full View

Ervaar twee geheel nieuwe weergaven

EASEL in Full View met een walvis onder water terwijl het zonlicht er van boven op schijnt. Het beeld gaat verder dan de tv, een demonstratie van het meeslepende beeld.

OLED evo

Geniet van krachtige optredens en scènes

Een afbeelding van een LG OLED evo G3 op muur van een modern en eigenzinnig appartement in New York City met een romantische nachtelijke scène op het scherm. Embleem 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV (10 jaar de beste OLED TV ter wereld).

LG OLED evo Posé

Ervaar een nieuwe kant van het leven

Ervaar een nieuwe kant van het leven
Posé in het midden van een moderne muur geverfd in houtskoolkleur onder een hertenkop met een golven op het scherm.

All-Around ontwerp

Plaats in elke hoek, in elke ruimte

Posé te zien van de achterkant met natuurtijdschriften op de mediaplank in een woonkamer met planten als thema.

Veelzijdige achterkant

Laat je stijl op een innovatieve manier zien

Het scherm van Posé toont de heldere, duidelijke details van witte paddenstoelen als ze voorbij de tv komen.

Self-lit OLED evo

Verlicht de kamer

Wat maakt onze tv’s beter?

Deze afbeelding is WebOS van LG TV

Eenvoudiger leven, slimmere functies

Deze afbeelding laat racinggames op tv zien

Ontdek meer entertainment

Een TV en soundbar staan op een plank met een scherm dat een afbeelding weergeeft van een wit paard dat over een blauw strand galoppeert.

Perfect geluid koppelen

Transformeer jouw woonruimte met de innovatieve LG Lifestyle TV’s

Met de LG Lifestyle tv-schermen ontdek je een compleet nieuwe manier van televisie kijken. Je kunt deze grote tv-schermen naar elke hoek van je huis verplaatsen om te genieten van je favoriete programma's, terwijl je chillt op de bank, je avondeten bereidt of geniet van een ontspannend bad. Ontdek hier alles over onze lifestyle televisies.

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 