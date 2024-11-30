We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Waarom kiezen voor onze lifestyleschermen?
- LG OLED evo Easel
- LG OLED evo Posé
Kunstobjectontwerp
Transformeer je interieur met één tv
Line View & Full View
Ervaar twee geheel nieuwe weergaven
OLED evo
Geniet van krachtige optredens en scènes
All-Around ontwerp
Plaats in elke hoek, in elke ruimte
Veelzijdige achterkant
Laat je stijl op een innovatieve manier zien
Self-lit OLED evo
Verlicht de kamer
Wat maakt onze tv’s beter?
Eenvoudiger leven, slimmere functies
Ontdek meer entertainment
Perfect geluid koppelen
Transformeer jouw woonruimte met de innovatieve LG Lifestyle TV’s
Met de LG Lifestyle tv-schermen ontdek je een compleet nieuwe manier van televisie kijken. Je kunt deze grote tv-schermen naar elke hoek van je huis verplaatsen om te genieten van je favoriete programma's, terwijl je chillt op de bank, je avondeten bereidt of geniet van een ontspannend bad. Ontdek hier alles over onze lifestyle televisies.
