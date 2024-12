Yes refunds are possible when certain criteria are met. This criteria can be found in the LG shop Terms and Conditions.

Change of mind

You may return Products at any time within fourteen (14) days, beginning on the day you purchase the Products, provided that the following requirements are met:

(a) Within 14 days or purchase from the LG Online Store, you contact the LG Customer Care Team on 1300 54 22 73 (option 5) to lodge your request for a 'Change of Mind' return;

(b) You make the Product available for collection and inspection by an LG Authorised Agent;

(c) the Product is unused;

(d) The Product's packaging is un-opened and the packaging seal is intact;

(e) The Product's packaging is not damaged;