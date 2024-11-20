Upgrade your utility space into a full-fledged laundry room with LG styler. This clothes styler refreshes, deodorises, reduces wrinkles and exposure to allergens while drying your garments, all from the convenience of home with powerful steam system.

Also built into the LG styler is a convenient pants press. Sync your smartphone into the machine to be able to choose from the different customised cycles for each type of garment*. Explore the easy-to-use LG styler collection along with the full range of laundry machines from LG Australia.