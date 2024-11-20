Experience the pinnacle of laundry innovation with the LG WashTower™. Featuring a clever design that stacks a dryer on a washing machine, this all-in-one solution redefines convenience, efficiency and intelligent technology. Our WashTower™ is an icon of cutting-edge design and superior functionality, setting a new standard for your laundry needs.

Intelligent Technology

The WashTower™. is equipped with LG's advanced AI Direct Drive (AI DD®)* technology. This stacked washing machine and dryer can intelligently weigh your laundry and detect the softness of the fabric to automatically select the optimal washing pattern. This not only ensures your clothes get the best care, but it also significantly reduces the wear and tear on your fabrics.



Stacked Washer & Dryer

Because its design allows for stacking the dryer on the washing machine without sacrificing capacity, it frees up your floor. The 12/9kg is great for apartments or small laundry rooms with the 17/10k suitable for larger families.

Central Control Panel

All the controls you need are conveniently located in the middle of the WashTower™. This central control panel is easy to reach and offers a streamlined user experience. From here, you can control both the washer and dryer, making it easier than ever to manage your laundry tasks.

Smart Pairing

The washer can automatically sync with the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle, taking the guesswork out of doing laundry. This intelligent feature of the WashTower™ ensures your clothes come out perfectly clean and dry every time.