Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
WashTower™
Front Load Washing Machines
Top Load Washing Machines
Heat pump dryers
Washer Dryer Combos
Clothes Styler
Laundry Bundles

The Unrivalled Edge of the WashTower™

Experience the pinnacle of laundry innovation with the LG WashTower™. Featuring a clever design that stacks a dryer on a washing machine, this all-in-one solution redefines convenience, efficiency and intelligent technology. Our WashTower™ is an icon of cutting-edge design and superior functionality, setting a new standard for your laundry needs.

 

Intelligent Technology

The WashTower™. is equipped with LG's advanced AI Direct Drive (AI DD®)* technology. This stacked washing machine and dryer can intelligently weigh your laundry and detect the softness of the fabric to automatically select the optimal washing pattern. This not only ensures your clothes get the best care, but it also significantly reduces the wear and tear on your fabrics.

Stacked Washer & Dryer
Because its design allows for stacking the dryer on the washing machine without sacrificing capacity, it frees up your floor. The 12/9kg is great for apartments or small laundry rooms with the 17/10k suitable for larger families.

 

Central Control Panel 

All the controls you need are conveniently located in the middle of the WashTower™. This central control panel is easy to reach and offers a streamlined user experience. From here, you can control both the washer and dryer, making it easier than ever to manage your laundry tasks.

 

Smart Pairing 

The washer can automatically sync with the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle, taking the guesswork out of doing laundry. This intelligent feature of the WashTower™ ensures your clothes come out perfectly clean and dry every time.

 

Energy Efficient Dryer 
The energy-efficient dryer in the WashTower™ uses a compressor instead of an electric heater to create hot air. This allows it to use less energy while still providing excellent drying performance.

Connect and Control from Anywhere
Thanks to LG ThinQ® technology^, you can control and monitor your WashTower™ from anywhere using your compatible smartphone. Start or stop a cycle, get notifications when your laundry is done and even download new wash programs. This is the future of laundry, giving you complete control at your fingertips. 

Invest in the LG WashTower™ Today
Revolutionise how you handle your laundry by investing in the LG WashTower™ today. With unparalleled technology and design, this stacking washing machine and dryer is an investment in convenience, efficiency and peace of mind. 

But you know that's not all we offer. At LG, we have a diverse range of washing machines to suit every household and budget. Whether you're looking for a top loadfront load, or washer-dryer combo, we've got you covered. Each model is engineered with the same commitment to advanced technology and quality that you've come to expect from LG. Shop now and bring the future of laundry into your home.

FAQs

Q.

What are the advantages of a stacked washer and dryer?

A.

A stacked washer and dryer, like the LG WashTower™, offers several key advantages for homeowners. First and foremost, it's a superb space-saving solution. By stacking the washing machine and dryer on top of each other, you reduce floor space of your laundry machine, freeing up space of the laundry floor for other uses. The 12/9kg is great for apartments or small laundry rooms with the 17/10k suitable for larger families.
With features like Smart Pairing and AI Direct Drive (AI DD®)* technology make your laundry chores easier and more efficient than ever before.

Q.

How do I maintain my WashTower™?

A.

Maintaining your LG WashTower™ is straightforward. In addition to following the maintenance instructions in the user manual, regular maintenance includes:
● Cleaning the drum — Run an empty cycle with a washing machine cleaner or vinegar to keep the interior fresh and free of detergent residue or build-up.
● Cleaning the lint filter — Regularly check and clean the dryer's filter to ensure optimal drying performance and energy efficiency.
● Checking the seals —Inspect the door seals of both the washer and dryer. Clean them periodically to prevent leaks or inefficiencies.
● Using the right detergent — Always use a high-quality detergent in the recommended amounts to prevent excessive suds and residue.
Remember, the LG ThinQ® app^ allows you to monitor your WashTowerTM and alert you of potential issues before they become problems. Regular maintenance and timely attention to any issues will keep your WashTowerTM running smoothly and efficiently for years to come.

*AI DD® available in Cotton cycles only.
^LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Learn more about LG WashTower™

The LG WashTower™ takes the form of a stackable washer and dryer, and combines both washer and dryer in a single stylish, smart and easy to use tower, with a convenient central control panel. Large capacity, with a single stacked footprint, ideal for Australian laundries.

 

With extra-large washing capacity, the all-in-one stacked washer dryer lets you do both jobs at once from the one machine. The central control panel provides easy access to both the washer and the dryer controls. Our AIDD® technology assesses the load characteristics and selects the best wash option. Then smart technology can program the dryer based on the last wash cycle completed for an even more time efficient process. Explore the LG WashTower™ collection at LG Australia.

Learn more
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 