The Unrivalled Edge of the WashTower™
Experience the pinnacle of laundry innovation with the LG WashTower™. Featuring a clever design that stacks a dryer on a washing machine, this all-in-one solution redefines convenience, efficiency and intelligent technology. Our WashTower™ is an icon of cutting-edge design and superior functionality, setting a new standard for your laundry needs.
Intelligent Technology
The WashTower™. is equipped with LG's advanced AI Direct Drive (AI DD®)* technology. This stacked washing machine and dryer can intelligently weigh your laundry and detect the softness of the fabric to automatically select the optimal washing pattern. This not only ensures your clothes get the best care, but it also significantly reduces the wear and tear on your fabrics.
Stacked Washer & Dryer
Because its design allows for stacking the dryer on the washing machine without sacrificing capacity, it frees up your floor. The 12/9kg is great for apartments or small laundry rooms with the 17/10k suitable for larger families.
Central Control Panel
All the controls you need are conveniently located in the middle of the WashTower™. This central control panel is easy to reach and offers a streamlined user experience. From here, you can control both the washer and dryer, making it easier than ever to manage your laundry tasks.
Smart Pairing
The washer can automatically sync with the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle, taking the guesswork out of doing laundry. This intelligent feature of the WashTower™ ensures your clothes come out perfectly clean and dry every time.
Energy Efficient Dryer
The energy-efficient dryer in the WashTower™ uses a compressor instead of an electric heater to create hot air. This allows it to use less energy while still providing excellent drying performance.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Thanks to LG ThinQ® technology^, you can control and monitor your WashTower™ from anywhere using your compatible smartphone. Start or stop a cycle, get notifications when your laundry is done and even download new wash programs. This is the future of laundry, giving you complete control at your fingertips.
Invest in the LG WashTower™ Today
Revolutionise how you handle your laundry by investing in the LG WashTower™ today. With unparalleled technology and design, this stacking washing machine and dryer is an investment in convenience, efficiency and peace of mind.
But you know that's not all we offer. At LG, we have a diverse range of washing machines to suit every household and budget. Whether you're looking for a top load, front load, or washer-dryer combo, we've got you covered. Each model is engineered with the same commitment to advanced technology and quality that you've come to expect from LG. Shop now and bring the future of laundry into your home.
FAQs
What are the advantages of a stacked washer and dryer?
A stacked washer and dryer, like the LG WashTower™, offers several key advantages for homeowners. First and foremost, it's a superb space-saving solution. By stacking the washing machine and dryer on top of each other, you reduce floor space of your laundry machine, freeing up space of the laundry floor for other uses. The 12/9kg is great for apartments or small laundry rooms with the 17/10k suitable for larger families.
With features like Smart Pairing and AI Direct Drive (AI DD®)* technology make your laundry chores easier and more efficient than ever before.
How do I maintain my WashTower™?
Maintaining your LG WashTower™ is straightforward. In addition to following the maintenance instructions in the user manual, regular maintenance includes:
● Cleaning the drum — Run an empty cycle with a washing machine cleaner or vinegar to keep the interior fresh and free of detergent residue or build-up.
● Cleaning the lint filter — Regularly check and clean the dryer's filter to ensure optimal drying performance and energy efficiency.
● Checking the seals —Inspect the door seals of both the washer and dryer. Clean them periodically to prevent leaks or inefficiencies.
● Using the right detergent — Always use a high-quality detergent in the recommended amounts to prevent excessive suds and residue.
Remember, the LG ThinQ® app^ allows you to monitor your WashTowerTM and alert you of potential issues before they become problems. Regular maintenance and timely attention to any issues will keep your WashTowerTM running smoothly and efficiently for years to come.
*AI DD® available in Cotton cycles only.
^LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Learn more about LG WashTower™
The LG WashTower™ takes the form of a stackable washer and dryer, and combines both washer and dryer in a single stylish, smart and easy to use tower, with a convenient central control panel. Large capacity, with a single stacked footprint, ideal for Australian laundries.
With extra-large washing capacity, the all-in-one stacked washer dryer lets you do both jobs at once from the one machine. The central control panel provides easy access to both the washer and the dryer controls. Our AIDD® technology assesses the load characteristics and selects the best wash option. Then smart technology can program the dryer based on the last wash cycle completed for an even more time efficient process. Explore the LG WashTower™ collection at LG Australia.
