Designed for the way you live, LG's ducted air conditioners can be installed in a new home or tailored to an existing one. Our ducted units can typically be installed discreetly in homes, enabling you to create a cool, comfortable, and stylish space.

To give you peace of mind, we also provide a 5 year parts and labour warranty on our ducted systems, so comfort will be with you for years to come. With LG ducted air conditioning products, you'll can also choose benefits such as Optional Wi-Fi Control - so that you can control your unit with your smartphone, even when you're not at home.