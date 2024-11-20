We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G Series Sound Bar SG10TY
2 Bundles featuring this product
Match with LG OLED G
Series TV
LG Sound Bars complete the LG TV Experience
Sound and vision in perfect harmony
Tidy up your act
Easy and convenient interface
^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface
420W Power & 3.1 Channel Sound
An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo
*Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Enter a world of virtual 3D sound
*Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode. The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesised to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Sound tailored to your space
*Requires LG Sound Bar and Google Home app, and home Wi-Fi network.
Upgrade your sound
An image of an LG TV, LG Soundbar, and Subwoofer in a modern city apartment with soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room.
*Feature not available on Music Mode
AI Sound Pro
Sound engineered for what you enjoy
Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music. With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance.
*Screen images simulated.
*Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.
Sound in sync for dynamic gaming
*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.
Choose your voice control
LG Sound Bars work with your favourite AI services. Use your voice with Amazon Alexa™, Google Home™ and Siri (for Apple AirPlay 2) to control your Sound Bar through your phone or smart speaker.*
* Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Google Home™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.
Key Specs
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
Main
1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806096007969
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Movie
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
-
USB
1
-
Works with Alexa
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
Works with Google Home
Yes
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
3.9 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
16.1 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
