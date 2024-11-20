Laundry Bundles

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG all washer & dryers
LG washing machines deliver a powerful, yet gentle wash for your clothes.
Featuring innovative inverter direct drive technology, steam cycles and ezDispense® auto dosing, to take your laundry to the next level. Make laundry day easier with LG. LG is proud to have been awarded CHOICE as Australia's best top load washer brand 2022 and 2023. Our versatile range of washing machines includes top loader machines, front loader machines and washer and dryer combos in small and large capacities ranging from a smaller 7.5kg, through to 10kg, 12kg and even 17kg so that you can find the perfect washer to suit your needs for more efficient laundry days. Browse the full collection of washing machines to learn more.
