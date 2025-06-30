Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG AI logo Affectionate Intelligence Less artificial,
more human.

  • A man and woman share a warm embrace in a cozy living room, surrounded by soft lighting and comfortable furnishings.
  • The white ThinQ ON product on the table emits a purple light.
  • A scene where LG AI sets the destination inside a car.
  • A scene where the LG Round Cassette is installed, harmonizing beautifully with the store lighting.
  • A man and his dog are seated at a desk in an office, creating a warm and inviting workspace atmosphere.
  • A black LG washing machine is installed, blending seamlessly with the modern space.

Life's Good with LG AI

Life isn't always easy. And we humans aren't perfect. We shrink our favourite sweaters.
Leave phones in the car. Forget that important meeting.

At LG we get that. Which is why our AI is designed around humans to help us be, well, more human.
So in an industry that talks about technology first we're going to say something different.
Something a little more human.

LG Affectionate Intelligence aims to be a different kind of AI, committed to being technology-forward while always human-centered.

LG AI is in tune with your life at every moment, whether you are at home, at work, or on the go, making it a bit easier and more delightful, just like Life's Good.

Life's Good. logo LG AI Symbol

Affectionate Intelligence

LG Affectionate Intelligence goes further than a technology understanding users, becoming one that genuinely cares for them. Our Real-Time Life Intelligence is enriched by multi-faceted data from our devices and services worldwide. This enables us to analyze behavioral patterns and discover valuable insights through orchestrated processes with our devices, ultimately enhancing customer experiences and ensuring Life's Good moments.

LG AI logoAffectionate Intelligence

  • Home, smart home
    Focus on what matters most. LG AI home solutions are designed to make your home even more comfortable. LG Affectionate Intelligence is there to thoughtfully care for everyone in your home, easing worries to live more genuine, more human. Learn More
  • Work, behind the scenes
    Work smarter, not harder. Discover LG Affectionate Intelligence in action—boosting productivity, efficiency, and clarity. With LG AI by your side, you can enhance your performance and thrive in your workplace. Learn More
  • Drive into the future
    Move with freedom. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence anywhere, beyond just home and office. While you're driving, LG AI syncs with your ready-to-connect devices elsewhere, detects your surroundings, and understands your behavior and emotions. Learn More

Learn about Life's Good

People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism.
Optimism your feed
Bring a smile back to your social media.
Learn More
A dog is lying on the sofa, sleeping. Behind it, the LG WashTower is running.
We don't make life good, you do
Embrace Life's Good moment.
Learn More
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 