Discover the versatility of cooking with LG smart inverter technology and explore our range of sleek, minimalist microwave ovens today. Bring out your inner master chef!

LG microwave cooker and convection microwave ovens make it possible to cook just about any dish you fancy - with up to 1200 Watts of power, our selection of microwave ovens can help reduce cooking and reheating time whilst evenly heating the contents. Our microwaves come in varying capacities ranging from small, to a huge 56L large capacity.

Check out LG smart inverter technology and explore our range of sleek and functional microwave ovens.