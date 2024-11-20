We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Picking the ideal TV is an exciting but can also be complex, as numerous factors come into play in making your choice. To help you make an informed decision, we've identified some essential elements you should consider:
FAQs
What kinds of display types can you choose from?
● OLED — Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) TVs offer unparalleled deep blacks and stunning contrast thanks to their ability to turn individual pixels on and off. This results in vibrant colours and incredible detail, perfect for movie enthusiasts and gamers alike.
● NanoCell — The NanoCell technology at LG delivers a broad spectrum of colours and sharp details by filtering out impurities in the colour spectrum. For fans of sports and people who appreciate rich, lifelike visuals, NanoCell TVs are a terrific option due to their improved brightness and colour accuracy.
● LED/LCD — Light Emitting Diode (LED) or Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) TVs are known for their energy efficiency and affordability. These TVs offer decent picture quality and are a great option for budget-conscious consumers who want a reliable television.
What are the different resolution types available?
A TV's resolution plays a crucial role in determining the picture quality. Higher resolutions provide more detail and sharper images.
● Full HD (1080p) — Full High Definition TVs offer crisp images and are suitable for small to medium-sized screens. This resolution is a great starting point for an affordable yet quality viewing experience.
● 4K Ultra HD — With four times the resolution of Full HD, 4K Ultra HD TVs deliver incredibly detailed and lifelike images. Ideal for larger screens, 4K TVs provide an immersive experience and are becoming the new standard for home entertainment.
● 8K Ultra HD — Eight times the resolution of Full HD, 8K Ultra HD TVs provide unparalleled levels of detail and clarity. Perfect for large screens and home theatres, they offer a truly immersive and lifelike viewing experience, setting the benchmark for top-tier visual quality.
Why is connectivity important?
When choosing a TV, it's essential to ensure it has the necessary inputs and outputs for your devices. Look for multiple HDMI ports to accommodate gaming consoles, Blu-ray players and sound bars. USB connections allow for external storage devices or charging peripherals, while audio output options such as optical or 3.5 mm jacks ensure compatibility with various sound systems.
What are some smart capability features of LG TVs?
Most modern TVs are Smart TVs, and have built-in features that enhance your entertainment experience. These features provide easy access to popular streaming services, apps and smart home integrations. Smart TVs allow voice control, personalised content recommendations and seamless connectivity with other smart devices.
What is an ideal screen size?
Deciding on the right screen size is crucial to maximise your viewing experience. Naturally, as the screen size increases, the cost of the television rises accordingly. Here's a quick guide to help you select the ideal size for your space:
● 50-inch — Ideal for smaller living rooms or bedrooms, 50-inch TVs provide an enjoyable viewing experience without overwhelming the space.
● 55-inch or 65-inch — Perfect for medium-sized spaces, these screen sizes offer a balance between immersive visuals and compatibility with most room dimensions.
● 75-inch and over — For larger, more expansive areas that can accommodate a cinematic experience, consider a 75-inch TV to create a truly immersive home theatre.
How does an LG TV fit in your budget?
We at LG Australia understand the importance of catering to various budgets, and our diverse range reflects this commitment. Considering the previously mentioned factors, you can find the perfect balance between features and affordability, ensuring you get a TV that meets your needs and aligns with your budget.
Remember that investing in a high-quality TV is a long-term decision, and striking the right balance between features and cost will pay off in the long run.
What additional features should you consider?
While the primary factors listed above should guide your decision-making process, you may also want to consider some additional features that can enhance your overall experience:
● HDR (High Dynamic Range) — HDR technology provides a broader range of colours and improved contrast, resulting in more lifelike images. Look for TVs with HDR10, Dolby Vision IQ or HLG support for a superior visual experience.
● Refresh rate — A higher refresh rate ensures smoother motion handling, which is particularly useful for fast-paced content like sports or video games. Consider a TV with a 120Hz or higher refresh rate for the best results.
● Sound quality — Some TVs are Dolby Atmos capable, creating a 3D audio experience and adding depth to the sound. Look for TVs with Bluetooth, HDMI ARC support or eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) for easy integration with Dolby Atmos-enabled sound systems.
● Design and aesthetics — Consider the overall design of the TV, including bezel size, stand design and wall-mounting options, to ensure it complements your room's décor and layout.
As a household brand with a reputation for excellence, LG proudly offers a diverse selection of TVs that serve a wide range of preferences, budgets and lifestyle. Whether you're furnishing a brand-new property or seeking an upgrade to your current setup, LG Australia's TV selection has something for you. Explore the LG catalogue today.
