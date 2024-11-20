Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Text reading "THE NEXT GENERATION OF LG AI TV" in bold, capital letters. The words "THE NEXT GENERATION OF" are in a smaller font at the top, while "LG AI TV" is in a much larger font below, all set against a black background.
*a11 Processor applies to M4/G4 models only.

LG TV, dedicated to you

Four images are shown side by side. First, a wall-mounted LG AI TV in a dark and cozy living room. Second, an angled view of an LG AI TV, with a brightly colored graphic and an LG alpha 11 AI Processor 4K graphic behind it. Third, a woman singing into a microphone and the LG alpha 11 AI Processor 4K bottom center. Fourth, the webOS Re:New Program logo hovering on a black background.
AI Customisation AI Picture Pro AI Sound Pro AI Experience

Text reading "AI CUSTOMIZATION" in bold, capital letters with a gradient color scheme ranging from light grey on the left to shades of blue and green on the right, set against a black background.

Your TV adjusts to your space

LG TV detects the light in your room and balances the picture accordingly, for crisp and clear visuals.

image

 

 

 

 

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sound optimised for your space

Hear balanced audio that fills your room, without being overpowering. Whether you're watching from an open-plan lounge or a cosy nook, AI Acoustic Tuning helps your entertainment sound just right.*

brightness control

 

Brightness Control

Bright in almost any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your room and balances the picture accordingly, for vivid and clear visuals.

*AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.

Text reading 'AI PICTURE PRO' in bold, capital letters with a gradient color scheme ranging from orange on the left to pink and blue on the right, set against a black background.

Definitive intelligence at its core

AI processes content in real time to maximise expression and match the creator’s intent more closely.

AI Super Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling

Resolution fine-tuned by AI

AI processing helps remove noise and enhances the colours of faces and objects, so they appear defined and multi-dimensional without looking artificial*.

AI director processing

AI Director Processing

Capture the film's colour story

Filmmakers use colour to amplify mood and add nuance to characters and storylines. AI Director Processing identifies and analyses the colours in a scene to help re-create the director's emotional intent and bring you close to their original vision.**

*AI Super Upscaling is not available on QNED81 and UHD models.Image quality dependent on source material.

**AI Director Processing applies to M4/G4 models only.

Text reading 'AI SOUND PRO' in bold, capital letters with a gradient color scheme ranging from orange and brown on the left to pink and purple on the right, set against a black background.

Lifelike sound fine-tuned by AI

Hear sensational 9.1.2-channel virtual surround sound, mixed by AI Sound Pro and remastered for clarity, impact, and balance control.* 

 

 

 

AI Voice Remastering

Voices cut through bustling backdrops

Even in high-octane scenes, you can hear the main character talk over the action. AI Voice Remastering enhances the clarity of dialogue without effecting the rest of the audio mix.**

An LG AI TV at an angled view shows a guitar being played, and white circles emit from the bottom of the TV and white wavelengths emit from the side.

Adaptive Sound Mode

Sound balanced to what you watch

Hear audio optimised to the content on the screen. Adaptive Sound Control analyses audio in real-time to allow clear voices, cinematic effects, and dramatic musical scores

 

 

 

 

 

*Sound quality dependent on source material.

**AI Voice Remastering applies to M4/G4 models only.

Text reading 'AI EXPERIENCE' in bold, capital letters with a gradient color scheme ranging from pink and orange on the left to purple and blue on the right, set against a black background.

A smart solution designed to suit your lifestyle.

Enjoy personalised services that make your LG TV experience even easier and more enjoyable.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

Customise your LG TV
Experience

Make your TV experience yours with the webOS dashboard and unlock a personalised entertainment experience. With My Profile, each family member gets a personalised home screen, with custom movie suggestions and quick access to your favourite apps and shows.*

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. 

Picture personalised to you

Optimise your viewing experience - based on you. The simple way to set your ideal picture. Pick your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard analyses them to create the ideal sharpness, contrast, and colour settings just for you.*

*AI Picture Wizard is available on OLED M4/G4/C4/B4, QNED91/89/86 and 86NANO81.

An LG AI TV displays an image of a woman and a dog in a vast field. At the bottom of the screen, the text "Get keyword recommendations every time you press the mic button on the remote control." is displayed next to a pink-purple circle graphic. Pink bars show the following keywords as recommendations: Dog shows, Animal animations, Documentaries, Movies with dogs, and Relaxation. In front of the LG AI TV, the LG Magic Remote is pointed toward the TV with neon purple concentric circles around the mic button. Next to the remote, a graphic of a finger pressing a button and the text "Short press" are displayed.

Your personal content curator

Receive recommendations based on your voice searches. Thriller, rom-com, action or drama. With AI Concierge, your past voice searches help your LG TV recommend new shows and movies to watch.*

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

Magic Remote

Like a Magic Wand

Easy to hold, the Magic Remote's point-and-scroll function helps make content searches fast and fun. Handy hotkeys provide shortcuts to favourite streaming apps and Hands-Free Voice Recognition changes the channel or recommends content when you speak into the mic.*

A close-up shot of the LG Magic Remote and white circles emitting from underneath.

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

AI Chatbot

Turn convenience up a notch with AI Chatbot

LG TV is for everyone with smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control your TV's settings easily.*

On top of an image of a man and woman on a beach, the AI Help Desk chat window. In front of the display, a speech bubble contains a microphone graphic and the words "Set Screen Brightness."

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

On a black background, the LG OLED M4, LG OLED G4, LG OLED C4, and LG OLED B4 are lined up diagonally and labeled with colorful displays. The logo for 'WORLD'S No.1 OLED TV FOR 11 YEARS' is in the bottom left corner.

Our best, now even better

From the world's No.1 OLED TV brand.*

On a beige background, the following QNED TVs are lined up in a curve and labeled: LG QNED 85, LG QNED 89, LG QNED 99, LG QNED 90, and LG QNED 80. The displays show colorful paint splashes and the paint appears to splash out of the TV screens.

Big. Bold. Beautiful.

Go big on colour with an ultra-large QNED TV.

*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia.

