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Delivery & Installation Service

We Deliver More Than
Appliances, We Deliver Ease

With LG, getting started with your new LG product is simple.

From delivery to installation and haul away, we've got it covered.

Just like our appliances, it's all built on reliability.

LG's Commitment

Customer first

Customer first

From delivery to installation and aftercare, we make every step effortless for you

Peace of mind

Peace of mind

LG experts manage your LG appliance – for unmatched reliability

Free delivery

Free delivery

Shop on the LG Online Store and enjoy the convenience of free delivery

Installation (For a fee)

Installation (For a fee)

Installation support for TV's, washing machines, dryers and fridges is available upon request

Removal (For a fee)

Removal (For a fee)

With eligible LG Online Store purchases, you may opt for old appliance removal

DeliveryInstallation & DisposalFAQ

Delivery Coverage

Our hassle-free delivery service covers nationwide, excluding some regional postcodes. Check if delivery to your area is available by keying in your postcode on the product buy page. Delivery is available Monday to Friday (9am-5pm). Weekend delivery is not available.

 

Metro customers can enjoy our convenient all‑in‑one service installation and removal on the same day as delivery. Installation and disposal charges may apply.

Delivery Lead Time

Our delivery lead times for regular deliveries:

 

Metro:
NSW, QLD, VIC and WA metro areas - within 3-5 business days
(Next business day delivery is available upon request for orders received before 11am (Sydney time) Monday-Friday)

 

Interstate/Regional:
ACT, SA, TAS, NT states and NSW, QLD, VIC and WA regional areas - within 5-15 business days

 

The above lead times are estimated delivery times only and are subject to changes at any time.

Installation Coverage

We provide installation service for TV's, washing machines, dryers and fridges, and disposal service for TV's, washing machines and fridges at a fee. Only available for NSW, QLD, VIC and WA metro customers, to be selected during order placement.

 

Installation includes unboxing, products placement, and connectivity checks including cables. For TV’s, installation includes setting up the stand but wall mount is excluded. We do not provide plumbing services for fridges and dishwashers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

Can I track my shipping?

A.

Yes, once your order has been picked, our trusted carriers will send you a notification via SMS to allow you to track your order. To view the status of your package, simply click on the link in the SMS.

Q.

How do I know if my order has been shipped?

A.

On dispatch, you will receive a SMS from our preferred courier to notify you that your package is on its way. Please click on the link in the SMS to track your package. You can also log into your MyLG account if you did not complete your transaction as a guest, and view the status of your order. If you did complete your transaction as a guest, you can track your order by using the track my order function. The link to this can be found in your email confirmation.

Product Categories

Refrigerator
Refrigerator

Shop our range of Refrigerators

Shop Now
Washing Machine
Washing Machine

Shop our range of Washing Machines

Shop Now
Dryer
Dryer

Shop our range of Dryers

Shop Now
TV
TV

Shop our range of TVs

Shop Now

Terms & Conditions

*LG branded trucks and delivery staff operate in metro areas only and deliver select LG products that are larger or bulkier in size (such as select large kitchen & laundry appliances)

 

1. Free Delivery: Products can only be delivered to addresses within Australia to which LG’s third party delivery agent provides delivery services. We are unable to deliver to certain parts of Australia and in this case, you will not be able to process your order through the LG Online Store. Products cannot be delivered to a PO Box. For more info click Terms of Sale

 

2. Installation: Only available if the service has been selected and paid for by the customer prior to check out. Only available for TVs, washing machines, dryers and fridges purchased on the LG Online Store and selected delivery areas listed in the Terms of Sale. This covers basic installation using parts supplied with appliance(s) and excludes alterations to your home (such as carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work). Eligible product(s) will not be installed if there is no pre-existing power and plumbing (if applicable) required for connection. Only product packaging will be removed. For more info click Terms of Sale

 

3. Removal of Old Appliance: Only available if the service has been selected and paid for by the customer prior to check out. Old product will be collected upon delivery of your new LG product. Free Removal of old product service available to TVs, washing machine, refrigerator, and old product must be like for like (size and quantity) with the new LG product purchased. Old product must be disconnected, unplugged and removed from any cavity or wall-mount, ready for collection at time of delivery of the new LG product. Failure to do so will result in refusal of collection of the old product.

Contact Us

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 