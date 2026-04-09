*LG branded trucks and delivery staff operate in metro areas only and deliver select LG products that are larger or bulkier in size (such as select large kitchen & laundry appliances)

1. Free Delivery: Products can only be delivered to addresses within Australia to which LG’s third party delivery agent provides delivery services. We are unable to deliver to certain parts of Australia and in this case, you will not be able to process your order through the LG Online Store. Products cannot be delivered to a PO Box. For more info click Terms of Sale

2. Installation: Only available if the service has been selected and paid for by the customer prior to check out. Only available for TVs, washing machines, dryers and fridges purchased on the LG Online Store and selected delivery areas listed in the Terms of Sale. This covers basic installation using parts supplied with appliance(s) and excludes alterations to your home (such as carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work). Eligible product(s) will not be installed if there is no pre-existing power and plumbing (if applicable) required for connection. Only product packaging will be removed. For more info click Terms of Sale

3. Removal of Old Appliance: Only available if the service has been selected and paid for by the customer prior to check out. Old product will be collected upon delivery of your new LG product. Free Removal of old product service available to TVs, washing machine, refrigerator, and old product must be like for like (size and quantity) with the new LG product purchased. Old product must be disconnected, unplugged and removed from any cavity or wall-mount, ready for collection at time of delivery of the new LG product. Failure to do so will result in refusal of collection of the old product.