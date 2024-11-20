LG's multi split system provides powerful, efficient cooling and heating with two, three, four, or up to nine indoor units operating off a single outdoor unit. LG's advanced inverter technology brings powerful performance while remaining energy efficient.

Multi-split systems use less space than installing individual single-split systems. A variety of sleek and elegant indoor units are available in a full range of capacities for all room sizes. LG's multi split system comes with easy installation and various convenient functions for easy maintenance.

Contact an LG Australia representative to know more about the multi-split air conditioner.