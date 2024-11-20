Discover Ultra HD Blu-Ray players with Dolby Vision technology that have built-in netflix and youtube applications and DVD players with USB plus, JPG playback, and MP3 features. Our range of Blu-Ray players comes with features including built-in Wi-Fi, USB external playback, smart-share and more. With all your favourite content at your fingertips, our players are made to give you outstanding visuals and audio.

Play DVDs on our Blu-Ray players, so you don't have to replace your old collection, thanks to the 4K upscaling feature that delivers amazing image quality. Our players can also play multiple formats like MP3, JPEG or CD - it is the all-in-one device for all your entertainment needs. Explore our collection of Blu-Ray players and DVD player from LG Australia.