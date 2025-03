Purchasers of eligible LG Dishwashers are entitled to (1) Finish Dishwashing Bonus Pack (“Bonus”). Offer available from 24 March 2025 to 4 May 2025 or while stocks last. Offer applies to eligible purchases of LG Dishwashers on the LG Online Store at lg.com.au and at select participating retailers. Limit of one (1) Bonus per transaction. Product inclusions may vary and be substituted for like product of the same value. The Bonus is received at the checkout on an eligible purchase at selcted participating retailers. The Bonus will be shipped separately to the LG Dishwasher for purchases made on lg.com.au. Please allow 30 days for delivery of the Finish Dishwashing Bonus Pack from date of purchase of the LG Dishwasher. The Promoter excludes all liability arising in any way out of the promotion and receiving, taking or using a Bonus, except for liability which cannot be excluded by law. The “Promoter” is LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 98 064 531 264. Click https://www.lg.com/content/dam/channel/wcms/au/pdfs/TCs-General-BONUS-Finish-DW-offer.pdf for full terms (including liability excluded by the Promoter arising from the Promotion). The OBS Terms and Conditions of Sale also applies and are available at https://www.lg.com/au/terms-and-conditions-of-sale.