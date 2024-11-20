*LG branded trucks and delivery staff operate in metro cities only and deliver select LG products that are larger or bulkier in size (such as select large kitchen & laundry appliances)

1Free Delivery: Products can only be delivered to addresses within Australia to which LG’s third party delivery agent delivers. We are unable to deliver to certain parts of Australia and where this is the case you will not be able to process your order through the LG Online Store. Products cannot be delivered to a PO Box. For more info click Terms of Sale

2Free Installation: Only available on Washing Machines, Dryers and Fridges purchased on the LG Online Store and selected delivery areas listed in the T&Cs. Basic installation using parts supplied with appliance(s). Excludes alterations to your home (such as carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work). Eligible product(s) will not be installed if there is no pre-existing power and plumbing (if applicable) required for connection. Only product packaging will be removed. For more info click Terms of Sale

3Free Removal: Available to MyLG members who selects 'Removal of Old Product' at checkout when purchasing the new LG product. Old product will be collected upon delivery of your new LG product. Free Removal of Old Product service available to Television, Washing Machine, Refrigerator and Dishwasher, and old product must be like for like (size and quantity) with the new LG product purchased. Old product must be disconnected, unplugged and removed from any cavity or wall-mount, ready for collection at time of delivery of the new LG product. Failure to do so will result in refusal of collection of the old appliance.

