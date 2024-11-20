Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG's doorstep to yours

Experience LG's delivery service with select products*

What is direct delivery?

Direct delivery offers a convenient service featuring LG branded delivery trucks and trained LG staff. When you purchase directly from the LG Online Store, you receive free delivery and seamless installation by the LG team. The service ensures peace of mind, knowing your product is handled by LG itself from LG's doorstep to you.

What we offer

Free delivery

Shop on the LG Online Store and take advantage of our free delivery! We deliver to a wide range of addresses across Australia, ensuring that your new appliances reach you safely and conveniently.1

Free installation

Enjoy free installation when you purchase washing machines, dryers, and fridges from the LG Online Store.2

Free removal

When you purchase a new appliance from the LG Online Store, we offer free removal of your old appliances for a seamless upgrade experience!3

Product categories

Fridges

Shop our range of Fridges

Shop now
Washing Machines

Shop our range of Washing Machines

Shop now
Dryers

Shop our range of Dryers

Shop now
Cooking

Shop our Cooking range 

Shop now
TV

Shop our range of TV's

Shop now

*LG branded trucks and delivery staff operate in metro cities only and deliver select LG products that are larger or bulkier in size (such as select large kitchen & laundry appliances)

1Free Delivery: Products can only be delivered to addresses within Australia to which LG’s third party delivery agent delivers. We are unable to deliver to certain parts of Australia and where this is the case you will not be able to process your order through the LG Online Store. Products cannot be delivered to a PO Box. For more info click Terms of Sale

2Free Installation: Only available on Washing Machines, Dryers and Fridges purchased on the LG Online Store and selected delivery areas listed in the T&Cs. Basic installation using parts supplied with appliance(s). Excludes alterations to your home (such as carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work). Eligible product(s) will not be installed if there is no pre-existing power and plumbing (if applicable) required for connection. Only product packaging will be removed. For more info click Terms of Sale

3Free Removal: Available to MyLG members who selects 'Removal of Old Product' at checkout when purchasing the new LG product. Old product will be collected upon delivery of your new LG product. Free Removal of Old Product service available to Television, Washing Machine, Refrigerator and Dishwasher, and old product must be like for like (size and quantity) with the new LG product purchased. Old product must be disconnected, unplugged and removed from any cavity or wall-mount, ready for collection at time of delivery of the new LG product. Failure to do so will result in refusal of collection of the old appliance.  

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 