Why choose our lifestyle screens? 

EASEL in Line View leaning against a wall with decorative molding. It sits next to a painting on the wall and behind an intricately designed rug. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

EASEL in Line View leaning against a wall with decorative molding. It sits next to a painting on the wall and behind an intricately designed rug. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

LG OLED evo Easel

More than a TV -
a work of art

More than a TV - a work of art
EASEL seen from the side as it sits flush with the wall, blending in with the living room interior.

Art object design

Transform your interior with one TV

An image of two LG OLED Easel TVs against a navy blue wall. One is in Line View, showing the time and weather information. The other is in Full View, with artwork displayed on screen.

Line view & full view

Experience two brand new views

EASEL in Full View displaying a whale underneath the water while sunlight shines from above. The picture goes beyond the TV, demonstrating its immersive picture.

OLED evo

Take in powerful performance and scenes

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

LG OLED evo Posé

Experience a
new side of life

Experience a new side of life
Posé in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen.

All-around design

Place at any angle, in any space

Posé seen from the back with nature magazines placed on the media shelf in a plant-themed living room.

Versatile back

Reflect your style in a new way

Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.

Self-lit OLED evo

Light up the room

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

LG OLED evo Flex

Curves to your gaming view

Curves to your gaming view
An aerial view of two LG OLED Flex TVs facing each other. One has the display visible with a racing game playing on screen. The other has the back Shield Design visible.

Flexible display

1 Screen. 20 Curves.

An image of LG OLED Flex with a driving game playing on screen. The display is split in half with a blurry left side and a clear right side showing the effect of 0.1 Response Time.

0.1 response time

All play. Less delay.

An image with LG OLED Flex seen from the side and the front. The side view demonstrates the tilt function, while the front view demonstrates the height adjustability.

Custom fit

Your battlestation. Your view.

Learn more about LG lifestyle screens

Screens that blend into your lifestyle, no matter what your taste. 

Browse LG’s range of lifestyle screens

Learn more

