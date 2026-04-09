Bonus Laundry Gift pack valued at $179

*Offer available from 12:01am (AEST) 9 April 2026 and closes at 11:59pm (AEST) on 30 April 2026, unless otherwise extended, and subject to stock availability (Promotion Period). The first 75 purchases of participating LG WashTowerTM (participating models [WWT-1910BX, WWT-1210BX, WWT-1210FGX, WWT-1910FGX and WWT-1910BLX]) and/or Stylers (participating models [SC5MBH, SC5MBH and S3BF ]) and first 12 purchases of LG Vacuums (participating models A9X-AUTO2, A9L-RAPTOR) (Participating Models) during the Promotion Period will receive a bonus detergent gift pack valued at $179 (Bonus Pack). Limit of 87 Bonus Packs available. Offer applies to eligible purchases on the LG Online Store only. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless stated otherwise. Limit of one (1) Bonus Pack per transaction. Bonus Pack includes the following products from The Dirt Company: Advanced Wash Starter Pack, Wool and Delicate Wash Starter Pack, Oil, Body and Grease - Stain Remover Starter Pack, Food and Drink - Stain Remover Starter Pack, Fabric Spray Starter Pack, Advanced Wash Refill Pack, and Wool and Delicate Wash Refill Pack. Product inclusions in the Bonus Pack may vary and be substituted for like products of the same value. The Bonus Pack will be shipped separately to the Participating Models. Allow 30 days from the end of the Promotion Period for delivery of the Bonus Pack. The Promoter excludes all liability arising in any way out of the promotion and receiving, taking or using a Bonus Pack, except for liability which cannot be excluded by law. The “Promoter” is LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 98 064 531 264. Click here for full terms. LG Terms and Conditions of Sale apply to all purchases made on the LG Online Store. The offer is subject to the terms and conditions of The Dirt Company Pty Ltd (ACN 613 146 428). LG employees (and their immediate family) are not eligible to redeem this offer. Click here for full terms