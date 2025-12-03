All Washer Dryers

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s Commercial laundry range consists of Front Load Washing Machines and Dryers, thoughtfully designed to adapt to your business space. Enjoy the choice of a 10kg or XL Capacity 15kg washer & dryer, in both stacked and single versions with the ability to interchange the panel from top to bottom on the upper stacked dryers. Additionally, a range of payment types are available on these units with card (OPL) and coin options available, to cater to your business. Learn more about our commercial range by exploring our specific models below.