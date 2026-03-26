LG Smart Care Terms and Conditions

LG Smart Care is a recurring purchase service that provides genuine LG replacement filters and other eligible consumable products to participating customers at predetermined intervals.

By registering to the LG Smart Care service, you agree to these Terms and Conditions.

(a) In the event you register for the LG Smart Care service your first order is generated immediately upon registration and the subsequent orders are automatically generated according to the delivery cycle selected by you.

(b) We may, at our sole discretion, offer additional one-off discounts from time to time in connection with the Products ordered via your LG Smart Care. The Products ordered via LG Smart Care are for your personal use only.

(c) Where it is necessary, we may change the type, quantity, or delivery cycle of the Products ordered via the LG Smart Care, with notice to you. The automatic orders may fail, for reasons such as Product out of stock, Product discontinuation, or payment method errors. If a Product is out of stock or discontinued, we may cancel the relevant order or terminate your LG Smart Care service with notice you. You may ‘skip a shipment’ to defer a scheduled delivery. However, your LG Smart Care service cannot be skipped or cancelled until the second order is successfully fulfilled.

(d) The payment will be automatically charged to your designated payment method for each delivery cycle. The chargeable amount will be calculated based on the Product price (including GST) on the order processing date, plus applicable shipping charges and taxes. The calculated amount will be the payable amount at the time of the relevant delivery cycle until your LG Smart Care service ends unless we change the price subject to notice to you. You must maintain accurate account details and payment information in your account in LG Online Store, and sufficient funds in your chosen payment method on the scheduled payment date.

(e) You may cancel your LG Smart Care service, except as stated above, at any time via your account in LG Online Store or by contacting LG Customer Service team at obsanz@lge.com. Cancellation will take effect from the next scheduled order. Once your scheduled order has been picked at our warehouse, the order cannot be cancelled. We may suspend or terminate your LG Smart Care service if you breach these Terms, if payments fail repeatedly or if continuation of the service is deemed commercially impracticable. If we terminate the service without cause, any prepaid but undelivered Products will be refunded.

Saving Payment Details

(a) Payments for the LG Smart Care service are administered by eWay as per clauses 4.4 and 4.5. You consent to save your payment details (including payment card number, name, and expiry date) (Payment Details) for future payments under your LG Smart Care service. You must provide Payment Details for each new Smart Care registration. You may update your Payment Details at any time through your LG Online Store account. You may choose not to save your Payment Details and instead make a one-time purchase.