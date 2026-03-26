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MyLG Member Exclusive

Keep it fresh
with LG Smart Care

Never run out of the select LG Accessories. Enjoy genuine LG Accessories auto‑delivered on your schedule, plus exclusive LG Member savings and free delivery.

What is LG Smart Care?Benefits of LG Smart CareHow to setup LG Smart Care service?Eligible ProductsFAQ

What is LG Smart Care?

Fresh water. Zero hassle. Never run out of new filters again. With LG Smart Care, you can schedule your automated delivery of authorised LG water filters (and other accessories), whilst enjoying exclusive savings.

Benefits of LG Smart Care

Save More

Better value with every scheduled delivery. 

Set & Forget

Auto delivery that fits your routine.

Stay Flexible

Change, skip or cancel anytime after your second delivery is completed.

Free Delivery

$0 shipping, every time. 

How to setup LG Smart Care

Getting started is simple. Just follow these three easy steps:

add

Step 1:
Choose your essentials

Select an eligible accessory and add it to your cart

calendar

Step 2:
Choose your schedule

Select your preferred delivery frequency (4 months or 6 months)

cart

Step 3:
Checkout & relax

Complete your order, and we’ll take care of the rest

 

 

FAQ

Q.

What is LG Smart Care service?  

A.

The LG Smart Care Service is a scheduler that allows you to set up automated repeat purchases for eligible LG products. Currently, LG Smart Care allows you to schedule orders for eligible accessories compatible with your LG products. Enjoy peace of mind and the convenience of scheduled, automated deliveries.

Q.

Do I need to be a MyLG Member to be part of LG Smart Care service?

A.

Yes, the LG Smart Care service is only available to MyLG members.

Q.

Is there a fee to join LG Smart Care service?

A.

No, there is no fee to join the LG Smart Care service, you only pay for the costs of the accessories.

Q.

What is the price of product for scheduled orders?

A.

The amount charged for each delivery will be calculated at the time your order is processed and will include:

· The current price of the product (including GST), and

· Any applicable discounts, delivery charges or taxes

Q.

What products are available on the LG Smart Care service?

A.

Eligible products can be found on the LG Smart Care page LG Smart Care https://www.lg.com/au/shop/LG-Smart-Care

Q.

What are the LG Smart Care delivery options:

A.

You can choose 4 months or 6 months delivery options for scheduled orders

Q.

When will my first order be generated?

A.

Your first order will be generated immediately upon completion of your registration for the LG Smart Care service and payment confirmation.

Q.

When will my subsequent orders be generated?

A.

Your subsequent orders will be automatically generated according to the delivery schedule selected by you.

Q.

Can I skip a shipment?

A.

Yes, you can skip a shipment after delivery of your second order has been completed.

Q.

Can I change my delivery address after registering for LG Smart Care?

A.

Yes, you can update your details by login into your MyLG account.

Q.

What happens if the product in my scheduled order is out of stock?

A.

If the products on your scheduled order are out of stock at the time your order is due to be shipped, we will notify you. Your order will be placed on hold until stock becomes available.

Q.

Do I need to update my payment card details for the LG Smart Care service if my payment card details change?

A.

Yes, you must maintain accurate account and payment information in your MyLG account, and have sufficient funds in your chosen payment method on the scheduled payment date.

Q.

Can I cancel my order?

A.

Yes, you can cancel your scheduled order after delivery of your second order has been completed. Cancelled scheduled orders will take effect from the next billing date scheduled.

Q.

Can I cancel my LG Smart Care service?

A.

Yes, you can cancel your LG Smart Care schedule after delivery of your second order has been completed.

Q.

Can I get a refund if I cancel my LG Smart Care service?

A.

Refunds for cancelled LG Smart Care deliveries (after completing the second order) be processed as soon as possible and, in any case, within 30 days of the cancellation of the schedule.

Q.

What are the terms and conditions of the LG Smart Care service?

A.

You can find the terms and conditions of the LG Smart Care service here https://www.lg.com/au/shop/LG-Smart-Care

LG Smart Care Terms and Conditions

 

LG Smart Care is a recurring purchase service that provides genuine LG replacement filters and other eligible consumable products to participating customers at predetermined intervals.

By registering to the LG Smart Care service, you agree to these Terms and Conditions.

(a) In the event you register for the LG Smart Care service your first order is generated immediately upon registration and the subsequent orders are automatically generated according to the delivery cycle selected by you.

(b) We may, at our sole discretion, offer additional one-off discounts from time to time in connection with the Products ordered via your LG Smart Care. The Products ordered via LG Smart Care are for your personal use only.

(c) Where it is necessary, we may change the type, quantity, or delivery cycle of the Products ordered via the LG Smart Care, with notice to you. The automatic orders may fail, for reasons such as Product out of stock, Product discontinuation, or payment method errors. If a Product is out of stock or discontinued, we may cancel the relevant order or terminate your LG Smart Care service with notice you. You may ‘skip a shipment’ to defer a scheduled delivery. However, your LG Smart Care service cannot be skipped or cancelled until the second order is successfully fulfilled.

(d) The payment will be automatically charged to your designated payment method for each delivery cycle. The chargeable amount will be calculated based on the Product price (including GST) on the order processing date, plus applicable shipping charges and taxes. The calculated amount will be the payable amount at the time of the relevant delivery cycle until your LG Smart Care service ends unless we change the price subject to notice to you. You must maintain accurate account details and payment information in your account in LG Online Store, and sufficient funds in your chosen payment method on the scheduled payment date.

(e) You may cancel your LG Smart Care service, except as stated above, at any time via your account in LG Online Store or by contacting LG Customer Service team at obsanz@lge.com. Cancellation will take effect from the next scheduled order. Once your scheduled order has been picked at our warehouse, the order cannot be cancelled. We may suspend or terminate your LG Smart Care service if you breach these Terms, if payments fail repeatedly or if continuation of the service is deemed commercially impracticable. If we terminate the service without cause, any prepaid but undelivered Products will be refunded.

Saving Payment Details

(a) Payments for the LG Smart Care service are administered by eWay as per clauses 4.4 and 4.5. You consent to save your payment details (including payment card number, name, and expiry date) (Payment Details) for future payments under your LG Smart Care service. You must provide Payment Details for each new Smart Care registration. You may update your Payment Details at any time through your LG Online Store account. You may choose not to save your Payment Details and instead make a one-time purchase.

Life’s good when you’re a MyLG member

Join us to unlock exclusive offers and benefits only available to LG members

Learn moreJoin us

Member exclusive welcome voucher

Receive $50 towards your next purchase over $350 on LG.com1

Member exclusive offers

As a valued member, gain access to our member only sales and offers.2

Free delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com³

Need help?

Get support
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 