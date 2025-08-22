Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27 inch StanbyME 2 Portable Smart Touch Screen

27 inch StanbyME 2 Portable Smart Touch Screen

27 inch StanbyME 2 Portable Smart Touch Screen

27LX6TDGA
Front view of LG StanbyME 2 on the stand.
LG StanbyME 2 is hung on the wall using the wall strap.
LG StanbyME 2 propped up like a tablet using the folio cover.
Length, width, height, and depth dimensions of the LG StanbyME 2 and the stand.
45 degree side view of the LG StanbyME 2 on stand. Screen is tilted to show its flexible orientation.
Rear view of the LG StanbyME 2 on stand. Screen is tilted to show its flexible orientation.
Bottom view of the LG StanbyME 2 stand. Wheels beneath the stand are visible.
LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.
A person rolling their LG StanbyME 2 using the TV stand. The text explains how the Super Portable Screen has 4 hours of wireless playback and USB-C.
LG StanbyME 2 is hung on the wall to showcase its Motion Art Screen. Mood Maker is in use. An artwork is on display showing how it can be used as a stylish addition to any space.
LG StanbyME 2 is on a table. Let's Draw is in use. A person is creating artwork using just their finger and the touchscreen. The text talks about how you can use your screen as a digital canvas and display artwork through the Always On Display.
A group of friends playing a board game on the LG StanbyME 2 on the table. The Big Tablet Screen is featured. Text talks about playing directly on the touchscreen.
LG StanbyME 2. A hand interacting with the touch screen showing ease of use. The text talks about being able to connect your screen with other devices easily.
iF Design Award 2025 logo. Design Award Winner.
A girl with her puppy is watching a show on the LG StanbyME 2. The folio cover is used and the screen is propped up like a tablet.
Front view of LG StanbyME 2 on the stand.
LG StanbyME 2 is hung on the wall using the wall strap.
LG StanbyME 2 propped up like a tablet using the folio cover.
Length, width, height, and depth dimensions of the LG StanbyME 2 and the stand.
45 degree side view of the LG StanbyME 2 on stand. Screen is tilted to show its flexible orientation.
Rear view of the LG StanbyME 2 on stand. Screen is tilted to show its flexible orientation.
Bottom view of the LG StanbyME 2 stand. Wheels beneath the stand are visible.
LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.
A person rolling their LG StanbyME 2 using the TV stand. The text explains how the Super Portable Screen has 4 hours of wireless playback and USB-C.
LG StanbyME 2 is hung on the wall to showcase its Motion Art Screen. Mood Maker is in use. An artwork is on display showing how it can be used as a stylish addition to any space.
LG StanbyME 2 is on a table. Let's Draw is in use. A person is creating artwork using just their finger and the touchscreen. The text talks about how you can use your screen as a digital canvas and display artwork through the Always On Display.
A group of friends playing a board game on the LG StanbyME 2 on the table. The Big Tablet Screen is featured. Text talks about playing directly on the touchscreen.
LG StanbyME 2. A hand interacting with the touch screen showing ease of use. The text talks about being able to connect your screen with other devices easily.
iF Design Award 2025 logo. Design Award Winner.
A girl with her puppy is watching a show on the LG StanbyME 2. The folio cover is used and the screen is propped up like a tablet.

Key Features

  • Detachable, Portable Screen with a built-in battery that lasts up to 4 hours^
  • View it your way - stand mounted, like a big touchscreen display, or hanging up on your wall
  • Stream and mirror your favourite content on a 27” QHD smart screen
  • Easy control via voice, touchscreen and remote control†
  • Use it like a digital canvas with Let's Draw
  • Connect through Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, Bluetooth, USB-C and HDMI
More
IF Design Award logo.

iF Design Award - Winner

StanbyME 2

Portable Screen

Roll it, hang it, detach it

Discover cool new ways to enjoy your favourite content with our most versatile—and portable—smart touchscreen. Roll the screen around your home using the adjustable stand, detach it and hang it up on your wall, or use it like a large touchscreen display with the included folio cover.*

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

*To hang StanbyME 2, use the provided wall mount holder and follow the installation instructions.

Bulit-in Battery

Free to roam

Say goodbye to power cords and hello to cordless freedom with a built-in battery that lasts up to 4 hours.^ Easily move the screen around your home, watch movies while out and about, or enjoy the game in your backyard. StanbyME 2 goes wherever you need to be entertained.

Close-up of StanbyME 2 screen being detached, transitioning to a model carrying it with the folio cover and strap.

^The battery runtime applies under Eco mode, with volume set to Level 30, Wi-Fi enabled, and continuous video playback via HDMI. This will vary depending on settings, usage and other factors.

Close-up shot of USB-C Cable attached to StanbyME 2.

Now with a USB-C port for improved connectivity

Made more convenient. Easily charge and connect your screen with the new USB-C port.*

*Supports USB 2.0, USB-C DP, and Display Port Alt Mode (DP ALT). For devices to be connected, its USB-C port must support DP ALT. USB-C earphones and headphones are not supported.

Motion Art Screen

Set the mood

Showcase your favourite visuals with a screen that acts like a digital photo frame. StanbyME 2 comes loaded with built-in content including art posters, turntable, and calming nature scenes. You can even hang up a digital clock.*

this is an image

this is an image

Art Posters bring vibrant flair to your space

this is an image

this is an image

Jazz up your room with Turntable

this is an image

this is an image

Bring the outside in with stunning nature scenes

this is an image

this is an image

Date & Time, designed with style

this is an image

this is an image

*To hang the StanbyME 2, use the provided wall mount holder and follow the installation instructions.

iF Design Award 2025 logo. Design Award Winner.

Innovative, award-winning design

Discover the award-winning StanbyME 2, our portable screen celebrated for its design and functionality. 

Let's Draw

Turn your ideas into art

Use the touch screen display as a digital canvas with Let's Draw. Once complete, display your masterpiece through the Always On Display.

Model drawing on the screen of StanbyME 2.
StanbyME 2 with touchscreen in use by a person.

27" Touch Screen

Touch, swipe, and enjoy

An intuitive touch screen lets you operate StanbyME 2 with ease. Just tap to open apps, pause videos, change settings, and more. When the screen is out of reach, a handy remote lets you stay in control from the comfort of your seat.

Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.

Board Games

Play together

Use StanbyME 2 like a board game table and play a variety of downloadable games including Chess, Memory Game, Billion Marble, and more.* No pieces to set up or cards to shuffle - just gather around and dive in.

Three images showing StanbyME 2 used for different board games in a modern living space by three different parties.

*Games must be downloaded through the LG Content Store. Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.

Easily connect with HDMI and USB-C

Connect your portable touch screen to a wide range of devices through the USB-C and HDMI ports. From monitors, laptops, IPTV set-top boxes, mobile devices, game consoles, and more, you can use StanbyME 2 to do more of the things you love, from anywhere you like to enjoy.​

StanbyME 2 connected to another device displaying meeting materials.

*HDMI cables and other accessories should be purchased separately.

webOS

Tap into a world of entertainment

With easy access to popular streaming apps, StanbyME 2 lets you enjoy your favourite content without the hassle of connecting to an external device.*  You can also mirror from your phone, tablet, or laptop with Apple AirPlay and Google Cast support, and enjoy content on a large 27" display.**

StanbyME 2 in the center with multiple OTT programs arranged in a web formation around it.

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

**Requires a Wi-Fi network. A subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features. Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC. Apple AirPlay and Apple Home are trademarks of Apple Inc. Requires an iPhone running iOS 18 or later or an iPad running iPadOS 18 or later for pairing and local control, or a home hub such as HomePod or Apple TV running compatible software for automations, notifications, and remote access.

Far-Field Voice Recognition

Just say the word

Use your voice to control StanbyME 2 hands-free. Just say "Hi LG".*

*Must be enabled via screen settings. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

Magnetic clip-on remote

Keep the remote handy

Control StanbyME 2 with a convenient remote. Its magnet snaps to the side of your screen and folio cover, making it easy-to-reach and store.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Keep your device's operating system up-to-date. Enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

alpha 8 AI Processor chip visible with LG logo on an orange-lit mechanical plate.

alpha 8 AI Processor

Step up to outstanding performance

Go beyond Full HD and get QHD quality with the alpha 8 AI processor. Enjoy remarkable picture and sound with enhanced levels of detail, and a fast Smart TV experience.*

*Image quality dependent on source material.

AI Brightness Control

Standout in the sunshine

From sunrise to sunset and any time in-between. AI Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen's brightness to make sure your image looks good all day long.*

StanbyME 2 mounted on a wall in a modern living space split between daytime and nighttime settings.

*Feature must be enabled via screen settings.

AI Sound Pro

Lifelike sound, fine-tuned by AI

*Sound quality dependent on source material.

**Feature must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

Soundwaves emanating from StanbyME 2 with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos logos displayed.

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Portable movie magic

Experience the magic of cinematic viewing wherever you go. StanbyME 2 comes loaded with Dolby Vision for extraordinary colour, contrast, and detail, plus Dolby Atmos for wrap-around sound.*

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2020 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    QHD

  • Display Resolution

    QHD (2,560 x 1,440)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes

GAMING

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Grey Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colours

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    623 x 364 x 28.5

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    623 x 1274 x 398

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1265 x 210 x 580

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    398 x 398

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    4.3

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    15.2

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    21.0

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806096492413

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Side Firing

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes (requires dedicated speakers)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 1)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Input

    1ea (supports eARC)

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0 2ea / 5V power only 1ea)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz, Battery Built-in (4Hours)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Mini Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Where to buy

Find a retailer.
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 