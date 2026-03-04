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Washing Machine

Which washing machine is right for you?

In front of the beige wall, there is the LG Wash Tower front loading washer, top loading washer, and twin washing machine lineup. On the right, you can see the forest view.

Washing Machine Types

Not sure of the of the benefit of a front-loading washing machine v a top-loading washing machine? Or curious about combo washer dryers or the LG WashTower™? Let’s explore the options! Front loaders, top loaders, and all-in-one models each work differently to fit your home and laundry needs.

Explore the LG Laundry lineup 

LG WashTower with green design, neatly installed. Surrounding it are organised clothes, baskets, and household items.

LG WashTower™ 

Smart washing machine and dryer in a single, stacked, space-saving tower

LG Black front loading washer in a modern multipurpose room. A laundry basket sits next to the machine, and the interior of the dryer is illuminated.

Front Load Washing Machine

Features, performance, and capacity to suit small and large households

LG black front load washer dryer with a split view of the interior. The left side shows clothes washing in water, while the right side shows them being dried with warm air.

Washer Dryer Combo

Time and space-saving with practical cycles

A top-loading washing machine is located in a multi-purpose room with a modern interior and a white floor

Top Loading Washing Machine

Convenient loading from the top

LG black tumble dryer installed under a counter in a laundry area. The transparent door shows laundry inside, clearly visible through the front of the machine.

Heat Pump Dryer

Powerful, energy-efficient drying with advanced technology

LG WashTower starts as separate washer and dryer units side by side, then stacks vertically to free up space.

LG WashTower starts as separate washer and dryer units side by side, then stacks vertically to free up space on the right for extra clothing storage.

LG WashTower™

Built for ease and efficiency

All-in-One washer and dryer in one sleek, integrated unit with centralized controls, ideal for busy households seeking both convenience and space efficiency.

Built for ease and efficiency See all WashTower™
LG white front-loading washing machine built into gray cabinets in modern multi purpose rooms.

LG small washing machine in white with 565mm depth ideal for narrow laundry rooms.

Front Load Washing Machine

A Washer that fits your lifestyle

For homes with a separate dryer, or for those who prefer a washing machine only,

LG Washing Machines come in a range of capacities to suit every household.

A Washer that fits your lifestyle See all Front Loading
LG black washer and dryer initially shown side by side, then combined into a single unit to free up space on the right for clothing storage.

LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

Washer Dryer Combo

All-in-One, compact convenience

With LG Washer Dryer Combos wash and dry in one machine, helping you streamline laundry loads, while saving space and time.

All-in-One, compact convenience See all Washer Dryers
LG white dryer placed in wooden utility shelving with towels and a laundry stool. AI DD sensor detects fabric type and dries towels to a soft finish.

LG large capacity washing machine in silver with 615mm depth and generous drum size.

Heat Pump Dryer

Efficient drying, gentle performance

For those who want thoroughly dried, well-cared-for clothes year-round, LG Heat Pump Tumble Dryers deliver efficient, and gentle drying, helping to protect fabrics.

Efficient drying, gentle performance See all Dryers
The top loading washing machine is located in the middle of a modern light brown interior. There is a large window on the left and a high stool on the right

LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

Top Load Washing Machine

Built for speed and convenience

Efficient top-loading design with easy access from above, featuring handy wash cycles that help protect fabrics while making laundry simple for everyday use.

Built for speed and convenience See all Top-Loading

Helpful Hints, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

LG washing machine in a compact closet with neatly organised shelves holding towels and laundry supplies, highlighting an efficient use of space.

Debunking Slim Washers' Capacity Truths

A light blue laundry basket filled with assorted clothes against a plain white background.

Top Load vs Front Load Washing Machines

An LG Heat Pump dryer in a sleek white design. The machine features a large circular black door with a clear view of the drum, and a control panel with various settings and a digital display, highlighting its advanced features and modern technology.

Heat Pump vs. Condenser Dryers

Explore more, choose right

In front of the beige wall, there is the LG Wash Tower, front loading washer and top loading washer. On the right, you can see the forest view.

Which features do you need?

Learn More
LG front load washing machine built into kitchen cabinetry. Arrows point outward from the drum to indicate size. A modern living room is visible next to the kitchen.

Which size and capacity fits your needs?

Learn More
LG Washing Machine standing on the left, with an installation box placed on the right side against the wall.

What should you check before installation?

Learn More

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

What size washing machine do I need?

A.

The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 5 and 7 kg load capacity, might suffice. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 8 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household.

Q.

How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?

A.

Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis™ for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a great fit for everyone.

Q.

How can I improve the energy efficiency of my washing machine?

A.

Improving the energy efficiency of your washing machine involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 