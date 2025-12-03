About Cookies on This Site

Get to know Windows 11 devices
Get to know Windows 11 Pro devices
This image shows a laptop displaying the Windows 11 wallpaper, accompanied by the 'Copilot+ PC' logo on the right. The overall layout highlights the device's AI-enhanced Windows experience.

This image shows a laptop displaying the Windows 11 wallpaper, accompanied by the 'Copilot+ PC' logo on the right. The overall layout highlights the device's AI-enhanced Windows experience.

A new AI era begins

A new AI era begins Shop now

Discover the power of AI with Microsoft Copilot

*Based on Steam Store listings as of 5/8/25; availability varies by market and over time.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Forget your charger

With up to 22 hours of battery life of local video playback, Copilot+ PCs let you watch and unwind without ever reaching for a charger.

*Battery life varies significantly based on device, settings, usage, and other factors. See aka.ms/cpclaims.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Heavy projects? Light lift

Copilot+ PCs handle your most demanding edits with ease so you can stay focused on progress, without slowing down. 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

One click, more actions

Instant shortcuts to help you understand it, write it, and move on. Plus, it can recognize images too, letting you save time and stay focused all in one click.

*Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device region, language and character set. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Find it, instantly

Homework? Recipe? YouTube video? Fly back in time to get right back to where you were on your PC. Drop a hint, and Recall will track it down.**

Search that speaks your language

Forget file names and keywords. Just describe what you need, and your PC finds it.***

**Requires Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs.

***Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Protect what's important

This is the most secure Windows PC yet. Loaded with layers of hardware-based security, so your most important stuff stays protected.

**Requires Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply.

See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs.

***Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Find your LG Copilot+ PC

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

LG gram 16

16Z90TL

Learn more

LG gram 17

17Z90TL

Learn more
This image shows colorful 3D icons of Microsoft 365 applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive on a light orange gradient background.

This image shows colorful 3D icons of Microsoft 365 applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive on a light orange gradient background.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 