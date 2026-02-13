About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Get to know Copilot+PC
Get to know Windows 11 devices
This image shows a laptop with a clear blue display on a soft gradient background, featuring the Windows 11 logo.

This image shows a laptop with a clear blue display on a soft gradient background, featuring the Windows 11 logo.

What’s your security worth? Windows 10 support ends October 14, 2025.

Once support ends you will no longer receive standard security and feature updates.

What’s your security worth? Windows 10 support ends October 14, 2025. Shop now

Keep business data protected

Upgrade to new PCs with the most secure Windows yet for powerful, hardware-backed protection against evolving threats and a reported 62% drop in security incidents.

*Based on incorporation of Windows Hello, Windows 11 Security Report, Techaisle, September 2023. Research commissioned by Microsoft.

Easy to deploy, compatible, and cost-effective

Windows 11 Pro is designed to work with your existing tech, offering a reported 25% faster deployment*, automated updates, and granular control across apps, data, and AI.

*Microsoft study comparing Windows 10 and Windows 11 deployment times, June 2023.

Upgrade your efficiency

Outdated devices can slow you down. Upgrade to new PCs for 50% faster workflows on average* and smart time-savers like enhanced snap layouts, better videoconferencing, and Microsoft 365 Copilot.**

For more flexibility and a future-ready technology platform, consider Copilot+ PCs as the cornerstone of your IT solution stack.

*Microsoft internal study, April 2024, comparing average task completion times.

**Requires Microsoft 365 subscription; features vary by region and device.

It’s time to speed up

Getting work done faster is good for business. Upgrade to new PCs for all day battery life* and powerful performance to complete demanding workloads 42% faster on average.**

*Based on battery performance testing using Windows 11 devices (March 2024). Battery life may vary by device, settings, and usage.

**Results in comparison to Windows 10 PCs. Improve your day-to-day experience with Windows 11 Pro laptops, Principled Technologies, April 2023. Report commissioned by Microsoft.

Top businesses have already deployed new Windows 11 Pro PCs

You could be experiencing hardened security, AI-enhanced productivity, and automated updates and deployment.

Find the right business PC

LG gram Pro 

17Z90TR

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

LG gram Pro 2in1 

16T90TP

Learn more
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 