We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG all vacuum cleaners
LG is proud to have been awarded by CHOICE as Australia’s Best Stick Vacuum Brand 2024. Experience a new level of clean with LG vacuum cleaners. Boasting easy-to-reach controls, ergonomic designs and the latest technology, including auto emptying dust bins, mop heads and cordless stick vacuum freedom. Explore the collection at LG Australia today and find the perfect vacuum for your needs.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG product experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG service support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an email to LG service support
-
Feedback
Please share your thoughts