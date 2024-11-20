Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Product Recalls

NOTICE TO RECALL

LEGAL

RECALL INFORMATION

Find out all you need to know about LG product recalls here. Your safety and wellbeing are our top priority. If a product fails to meet our own high standards, we're always working to resolve the issue with minimal inconvenience to you. If you can't find an answer to your issue here, please call us on 1800 643 156.

LG TV POWERBOARD RECALL

MAY 2023

Consumer safety and product satisfaction is our top priority at LG Electronics Australia. LG Electronics Australia has identified an issue where the premature deterioration of the X-capacitors in power boards can overheat and may fail in an unsafe manner.

If you own a television in the Affected Models list below and have not previously responded to the service campaign, then this recall applies to you. If you are not sure whether you are an affected customer please contact us to verify
LG Electronics Australia is conducting a proactive replacement of the power board to prevent the potential failure of this X-capacitor component.
Consumers with Affected Models should contact LG Electronics Australia on 1800 643 156 to arrange for a technician to change the power board (free of charge)

You can check the serial number on your TV by either:

1) Pressing the “Mute” button on the remote control rapidly 3 times until you see the model name and serial number; or

2) Going to the Settings – General - About This TV–TV Information; or

3) Checking the sticker on the back of your TV.

Refer to “Resources” below for more details.

Year: Model number:
2019 77W9
65W9
77C9
2018 77W8
65W8
77C8
2017 77W7
65W7
65G7
65E7
65C7
65B7
2016 65E6
65G6
77G6
86” UQ900 and NANO75 Recall – TV Stand Issue

FEBRUARY 2023

Consumer safety and product satisfaction is our top priority at LG Electronics Australia. This recall relates to two 86-inch television models supplied by LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd, model numbers 86UQ9000PSD and 86NANO75SQA ("Affected Models"). The Affected Models TV stand may crack if the stand is not properly installed using all 6 screws provided or if the screws are not properly tightened, posing a risk of the TV toppling. This risk is exacerbated where an external force or load is applied to the TV stand.

There is no risk if the TV stand is properly installed or the television is wall mounted.

If you own a LG television model 86UQ9000PSD and 86NANO75SQA with a serial number where the first three digits range from 202 to 208, this recall affects you.
The stands that came with the TVs listed need to undergo owner inspection to ensure that they have been installed according to manufacturer instructions and are stable.
Consumers with Affected Models should contact LG Electronics Australia for assistance with self-inspecting the TV stands and diagnosing any installation issues. LG Electronics Australia will provide replacement TV stands to consumers (at no cost) if an installation issue is identified.

You can check the serial number on your TV by either:

1) pressing the “Mute” button on the remote control rapidly 5 times until you see the model name and serial number; or

2) going to the Settings – General- Devices – TV Management – TV Information; or

3) checking the sticker on the back of your TV.

Refer to “Resources” below for more details.

AFFECTED MODELS
Model number: More details: Manufactured:
86UQ9000PSD Serial numbers commencing 202 - 208 February 2022 – August 2022
86NANO75SQA Serial numbers commencing 202 - 208 February 2022 – August 2022

How to check the model name in the Tv Menu

TV Information
LG FRIDGE RECALL - ICE MAKER MICRO-SWITCH ISSUE

JUNE 2011

LG is committed to producing the highest quality products for our consumers whose safety and wellbeing are our top priority. LG has become aware of an issue with certain models of side-by-side fridges that were manufactured between January 2002 and February 2006. The micro-switch in the ice maker of identified models has the potential to deteriorate, which in certain circumstances may result in the ice maker malfunctioning and in the worst case scenario result in a fire hazard.

If you own an LG side-by-side refrigerator with a serial number that falls within the range specified in the below table this recall affects you.
LG will arrange for one of its Authorised Service Centres to carry out the repair at a consumer's home at a time convenient to them.
The problem is isolated to those models and serial numbers listed above. You can locate the model and serial number, the left wall inside the right door. Customers with affected models are requested to contact the LG Customer Information Line on 1800 506 154, 9am to 5pm (AEST) to arrange for a service technician to replace the micro switch. Where you cannot locate your model or serial number you should still contact LG. LG will arrange for an Authorised Service Centre to visit your home to ensure that your refrigerator is repaired if necessary or to confirm it is not affected by this recall.
AFFECTED MODELS
Model number: More details: Manufactured:
GR-L257NI Serial number range 201~512 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-G267TV Serial number range 201~512 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L267NI Serial number range 201~512 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L267NIS Serial number range 201~602 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-P277NI Serial number range 201~512 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L247NI Serial number range 201~412 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L247WV Serial number range 201~412 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L247NIS Serial number range 201~512 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L247WVS Serial number range 201~512 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-D267DTU Serial number range 201~312 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L207NI Serial number range 201~412 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L207WV Serial number range 201~412 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L207EQ Serial number range 201~212 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L207NIS Serial number range 401~512 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L207WVS Serial number range 401~512 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L247WH Serial number range 301~312 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L247ER Serial number range 201~212 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L247NSS Serial number range 501~509 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L197WVS Serial number range 401~509 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L197VS Serial number range 501~509 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L197NIS Serial number range 501~509 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-P197WVS Serial number range 501~509 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L247TS Serial number range 201~412 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
GR-L247TSS Serial number range 401~501 Jan 2002 -Feb 2006

Where to find the Model and Serial Numbers

Where to find the Model and Serial Numbers
LG FRIDGE RECALL - EARTHING SCREW ISSUE

MARCH 2010

LG has discovered that the earthing screw used to fasten the main earth wire on these fridges may be partially insulated which can result in a poor electrical earth. In units that are affected there is a low risk of consumers receiving an electric shock from their fridge. All units - which have been available at major retailers since May 2009 - have been removed from sale.

If you own an LG side-by-side fridge, Non-Dispenser Model Numbers GC-B197WFI, GC-B197STS, GC-B196ACF and Dispenser Model Numbers, GC-L197HFS, GC-L197NFS and GC-P197WFS (Serial Number Range 904 to 906) this recall affects you.
LG is committed to the successful, safe and speedy resolution of both of these issues with minimal inconvenience caused to consumers. We are therefore advising that you cease use of the products.
Please call our customer care line on 1800 506 154 to immediately organise repair of the side-by-side fridge.
LG believe that repairing the fridge (which only takes five minutes) will be the quickest and most convenient option for our customers.
Customers should call the LG customer care line on 1800 506 154 for more information and advice on resolving the issues with these products.
AFFECTED MODELS
Model number: More details: Manufactured:
GC-B197WFI Non-Dispenser Model
Serial Number Range 904 to 906		 May 2009
GC-B197STS Dispenser Model
Serial Number Range 904 to 906		 May 2009
GC-B196ACF Dispenser Model
Serial Number Range 904 to 906		 May 2009
GC-L197HFS Dispenser Model
Serial Number Range 904 to 906		 May 2009
GC-L197NFS Dispenser Model
Serial Number Range 904 to 906		 May 2009
GC-P197WFS Dispenser Model
Serial Number Range 904 to 906		 May 2009

More Information Video



Where to find the Model and Serial Numbers

Where to find the Model and Serial Numbers
LG PORTABLE DVD PLAYER RECALL

MARCH 2010

LG discovered that there is a risk that the power adapter may detach from the plug pins where a high degree of force has been applied, thus exposing the potentially live parts which have the potential to cause an electric shock.

If you own an LG Portable DVD Player with model numbers DP392G, DP351G and DP450G this recall affects you.
LG is committed to the successful, safe and speedy resolution of both of these issues with minimal inconvenience to consumers. We are therefore advising that consumers cease use of the products.
Please call our customer care line on 1800 506 154 to immediately organise replacement of the portable DVD player power adapter
AFFECTED MODELS
Model number: More details: Manufactured:
DP392G   June 08 - Present
DP351G   June 08 - Present
DP450G   June 08 - Present

More Information Video



Adapter Information

Adapter Information
LG MICROWAVE OVENS RECALL

JULY 2008

LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited is voluntarily recalling selected microwave ovens. These products are being recalled due to the possibility of an electrical short circuit, which in extreme cases may result in an electric shock to the user.

If you own an LG microwave model number MS-2346VR, MS2347GR with serial numbers starting between 708 and 802 this recall affects you.
LG is committed to the successful, safe and speedy resolution of both of these issues with minimal inconvenience to consumers. We are therefore advising that consumers cease use of the products.
Customers with these affected products are requested to contact the Customer Information Line on 1800 506 154 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday to arrange for the product to be taken to an Authorised Service Centre for inspection and repair at no charge. Prior to calling, customers are asked to record their model and serial numbers to provide to LG's Customer Information Line.
For further information contact the LG Customer Information Line on 1800 506 154 or visit www.lg.com/au/legal
LG Electronics apologises for any inconvenience caused to customers.
See www.recalls.gov.au for Australian Product Recall Information.
AFFECTED MODELS
Model number: More details: Manufactured:
MS-2346VR Serial numbers commencing 708 to 802 Aug 2007 - Feb 2008
MS2347GR Serial numbers commencing 708 to 802 Aug 2007 - Feb 2008
LG DISHWASHERS RECALL - SOLDER JOINTS ISSUE

JUNE 2008

LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited is voluntarily recalling selected dishwashers. These products are being recalled due to the possibility of a fault with the solder joints on the circuit boards, which could overheat and in extreme case RESULT IN FIRE.

If you own an LG dishwasher model number LD-14AW2, LD-14AT2, LD-4050W with serial numbers starting between 307 and 312 or serial number between 204KW0001-306KW99999, this recall affects you.
LG is committed to the successful, safe and speedy resolution of both of these issues with minimal inconvenience to consumers. We are therefore advising that consumers not to leave the products unattended while in use.
Customers with these affected products are requested to contact the Customer Information Line on 1800 506 154 to arrange an appointment. LG service representatives will visit the Customer to replace the circuit board at no charge. Prior to calling, customers are asked to record their model and serial numbers to provide to LG's Customer Information Line.
Please note that in September 2005 LG recalled the same models with serial numbers commencing 111 to 306. If you contact LG following the 2005 recall, and had your machine replaced, no further action is required. If you do not contact LG following that recall, you should do so now.
For further information contact the LG Customer Information Line on 1800 506 154 or visit www.lg.com/au/legal
LG Electronics apologises for any inconvenience caused to customers.
See www.recalls.gov.au for Australian Product Recall Information.
AFFECTED MODELS
Model number: More details: Manufactured:
LD-14AW2 Serial numbers commencing 307 to 312 July 2003 - Dec 2003
LD-14AT2 Serial numbers commencing 307 to 312 July 2003 - Dec 2003
LD-4050W Serial numbers commencing 307 to 312 July 2003 - Dec 2003

CONTACT

HOW SAFE ARE LG PRODUCTS?

LG is committed to producing the highest quality products to our consumers whose safety and wellbeing are our top priority.

As with all products, issues with LG products can occur, however we would like to reiterate to consumers that they remain isolated incidents. Customers can rely on the quality and safety of LG products.

LG Electronics Australia conducts internal investigations to review the quality processes and procedures for every identified issue to ensure they do not happen again.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 