NOTICE TO RECALL

Find out all you need to know about LG product recalls here. Your safety and wellbeing are our top priority. If a product fails to meet our own high standards, we're always working to resolve the issue with minimal inconvenience to you. If you can't find an answer to your issue here, please call us on 1800 643 156.
MAY 2023
Consumer safety and product satisfaction is our top priority at LG Electronics Australia. LG Electronics Australia has identified an issue where the premature deterioration of the X-capacitors in power boards can overheat and may fail in an unsafe manner.
You can check the serial number on your TV by either:
1) Pressing the “Mute” button on the remote control rapidly 3 times until you see the model name and serial number; or
2) Going to the Settings – General - About This TV–TV Information; or
3) Checking the sticker on the back of your TV.
Refer to “Resources” below for more details.
|Year:
|Model number:
|2019
|77W9
|65W9
|77C9
|2018
|77W8
|65W8
|77C8
|2017
|77W7
|65W7
|65G7
|65E7
|65C7
|65B7
|2016
|65E6
|65G6
|77G6
FEBRUARY 2023
Consumer safety and product satisfaction is our top priority at LG Electronics Australia. This recall relates to two 86-inch television models supplied by LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd, model numbers 86UQ9000PSD and 86NANO75SQA ("Affected Models"). The Affected Models TV stand may crack if the stand is not properly installed using all 6 screws provided or if the screws are not properly tightened, posing a risk of the TV toppling. This risk is exacerbated where an external force or load is applied to the TV stand.
There is no risk if the TV stand is properly installed or the television is wall mounted.
You can check the serial number on your TV by either:
1) pressing the “Mute” button on the remote control rapidly 5 times until you see the model name and serial number; or
2) going to the Settings – General- Devices – TV Management – TV Information; or
3) checking the sticker on the back of your TV.
Refer to “Resources” below for more details.
|Model number:
|More details:
|Manufactured:
|86UQ9000PSD
|Serial numbers commencing 202 - 208
|February 2022 – August 2022
|86NANO75SQA
|Serial numbers commencing 202 - 208
|February 2022 – August 2022
How to check the model name in the Tv Menu
JUNE 2011
LG is committed to producing the highest quality products for our consumers whose safety and wellbeing are our top priority. LG has become aware of an issue with certain models of side-by-side fridges that were manufactured between January 2002 and February 2006. The micro-switch in the ice maker of identified models has the potential to deteriorate, which in certain circumstances may result in the ice maker malfunctioning and in the worst case scenario result in a fire hazard.
|Model number:
|More details:
|Manufactured:
|GR-L257NI
|Serial number range 201~512
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-G267TV
|Serial number range 201~512
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L267NI
|Serial number range 201~512
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L267NIS
|Serial number range 201~602
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-P277NI
|Serial number range 201~512
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L247NI
|Serial number range 201~412
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L247WV
|Serial number range 201~412
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L247NIS
|Serial number range 201~512
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L247WVS
|Serial number range 201~512
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-D267DTU
|Serial number range 201~312
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L207NI
|Serial number range 201~412
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L207WV
|Serial number range 201~412
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L207EQ
|Serial number range 201~212
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L207NIS
|Serial number range 401~512
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L207WVS
|Serial number range 401~512
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L247WH
|Serial number range 301~312
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L247ER
|Serial number range 201~212
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L247NSS
|Serial number range 501~509
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L197WVS
|Serial number range 401~509
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L197VS
|Serial number range 501~509
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L197NIS
|Serial number range 501~509
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-P197WVS
|Serial number range 501~509
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L247TS
|Serial number range 201~412
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
|GR-L247TSS
|Serial number range 401~501
|Jan 2002 -Feb 2006
Where to find the Model and Serial Numbers
MARCH 2010
LG has discovered that the earthing screw used to fasten the main earth wire on these fridges may be partially insulated which can result in a poor electrical earth. In units that are affected there is a low risk of consumers receiving an electric shock from their fridge. All units - which have been available at major retailers since May 2009 - have been removed from sale.
LG believe that repairing the fridge (which only takes five minutes) will be the quickest and most convenient option for our customers.
Customers should call the LG customer care line on 1800 506 154 for more information and advice on resolving the issues with these products.
|Model number:
|More details:
|Manufactured:
|GC-B197WFI
|Non-Dispenser Model
Serial Number Range 904 to 906
|May 2009
|GC-B197STS
|Dispenser Model
Serial Number Range 904 to 906
|May 2009
|GC-B196ACF
|Dispenser Model
Serial Number Range 904 to 906
|May 2009
|GC-L197HFS
|Dispenser Model
Serial Number Range 904 to 906
|May 2009
|GC-L197NFS
|Dispenser Model
Serial Number Range 904 to 906
|May 2009
|GC-P197WFS
|Dispenser Model
Serial Number Range 904 to 906
|May 2009
More Information Video
Where to find the Model and Serial Numbers
MARCH 2010
LG discovered that there is a risk that the power adapter may detach from the plug pins where a high degree of force has been applied, thus exposing the potentially live parts which have the potential to cause an electric shock.
|Model number:
|More details:
|Manufactured:
|DP392G
|June 08 - Present
|DP351G
|June 08 - Present
|DP450G
|June 08 - Present
More Information Video
Adapter Information
JULY 2008
LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited is voluntarily recalling selected microwave ovens. These products are being recalled due to the possibility of an electrical short circuit, which in extreme cases may result in an electric shock to the user.
For further information contact the LG Customer Information Line on 1800 506 154 or visit www.lg.com/au/legal
LG Electronics apologises for any inconvenience caused to customers.
See www.recalls.gov.au for Australian Product Recall Information.
|Model number:
|More details:
|Manufactured:
|MS-2346VR
|Serial numbers commencing 708 to 802
|Aug 2007 - Feb 2008
|MS2347GR
|Serial numbers commencing 708 to 802
|Aug 2007 - Feb 2008
JUNE 2008
LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited is voluntarily recalling selected dishwashers. These products are being recalled due to the possibility of a fault with the solder joints on the circuit boards, which could overheat and in extreme case RESULT IN FIRE.
Please note that in September 2005 LG recalled the same models with serial numbers commencing 111 to 306. If you contact LG following the 2005 recall, and had your machine replaced, no further action is required. If you do not contact LG following that recall, you should do so now.
For further information contact the LG Customer Information Line on 1800 506 154 or visit www.lg.com/au/legal
LG Electronics apologises for any inconvenience caused to customers.
See www.recalls.gov.au for Australian Product Recall Information.
|Model number:
|More details:
|Manufactured:
|LD-14AW2
|Serial numbers commencing 307 to 312
|July 2003 - Dec 2003
|LD-14AT2
|Serial numbers commencing 307 to 312
|July 2003 - Dec 2003
|LD-4050W
|Serial numbers commencing 307 to 312
|July 2003 - Dec 2003
CONTACT
HOW SAFE ARE LG PRODUCTS?
LG is committed to producing the highest quality products to our consumers whose safety and wellbeing are our top priority.
As with all products, issues with LG products can occur, however we would like to reiterate to consumers that they remain isolated incidents. Customers can rely on the quality and safety of LG products.
LG Electronics Australia conducts internal investigations to review the quality processes and procedures for every identified issue to ensure they do not happen again.