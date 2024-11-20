We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG washing machine accessories
LG washing machine accessories help you improve the functionality of your appliance so that you can increase wash potential and efficiency. Our washing machine stacking kit boasts convenience for your stacked washer and dryers with its pull out drawer feature, which provides a handy place to store your washing as you move between machines. Our stacking kit blends seamlessly with your stacked washer dryers for a streamlined look.Discover our range of washer and dryer accessories at LG Australia and get maximum usage potential out of your washing devices to make your laundry days more efficient.
