*Participants must complete the registration form, accessible at https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/may-new-monitors/ , during the pre-registration period from 12:00am (AEST) 28 April 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 11 May 2025 to receive a coupon code for 5% off the UltraGear™ monitors (model no. 45GX90SA-B.AAU, 32GX870A-B.AAU) (Participating Models). Offer is subject to stock availability. Coupon code will be provided to pre-registered participants on 12 May 2025 via the email address provided in the registration form. To redeem offer, add Participating Models to your cart from 12:00am (AEST) 12 May 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 25 May 2025, apply the email address provided in the registration form and apply the coupon code in the relevant fields at checkout to receive 5% off your purchase. Offer applies to eligible purchases on the LG Online Store only. Coupon code can only be used once per customer. Coupon code is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.