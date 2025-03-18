Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UltraGear™ 32 Inch Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

UltraGear™ 32 Inch Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

32GX870A-B.AAU

UltraGear™ 32 Inch Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

()
  • Front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view with lights off
  • rear view with lights on
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of the rear emblem
  • close-up view of ports
  • side view of a tilted monitor
  • -30 degree swivel monitor top view
  • +30 degree swivel monitor top view
  • Double the wonder
  • Wider OLED
  • Spatial sound
Front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights off
rear view with lights on
rear perspective view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports
side view of a tilted monitor
-30 degree swivel monitor top view
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
Double the wonder
Wider OLED
Spatial sound

Key Features

  • 32" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED
  • Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
  • 7Wx2 Speaker with DTS® Virtual:X™
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time, DP 2.1
  • VESA certified AdaptiveSync / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA ClearMR
  • USB-C (90W)
More

Superfast 240Hz 4K and 480Hz FHD

32-inch OLED Gaming with DPI 2.1

OLED Gaming Monitor

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Display

32" 4K UHD OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Speed

Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)

0.03ms (GtG) response time

240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI

Technology

7Wx2 Speaker with DTS® Virtual:X™

VESA ClearMR

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro

^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a DisplayPort and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

さらにワイドな4K OLEDモニター。

32” 4K OLED

Experience
the wide 32” 4K OLED for yourself

This broad 32" 4K OLED monitor is designed for gamers ready to indulge in a grand sense of scale.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The display is wider than the commonly used 27-inch display.

The wider 4K OLED monitor.

Dual-Mode,
double the wonder

No need to hesitate between refresh rate and resolution. With VESA-certified Dual-Mode*, you can enjoy graphically-rich games at UHD 240Hz and instantly switch to FHD 480Hz for fast-paced gaming, with just a press of a hotkey. 

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.

The brighter^ OLED

Brilliant to
magnificent play

The brilliant OLED monitor takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this OLED monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

Bright OLED panel.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

^The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.

*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio* and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL. APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Extremely fast
0.03ms response time

With a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The monitor screen shows a racing game, while sound is coming from the speakers at the bottom of the monitor.

7Wx2 Speaker with DTS® Virtual:X™

Spatial sound

The deep sound from the built-in 7Wx2 stereo speakers enhances the immersive gaming experience. With DTS® Virtual:X™ simulating up to 7.1 channels, you can feel the game sound surrounding you like never before.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Gamer-centric design

Check out UltraGear's Unity Hexagonal Design. This streamlined and unique design with adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot, helping you play games more comfortably.

New unity-hexagonal-design with L stand.
Front image in an ambient cut.
Back light image in an ambient cut.
Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30°~+30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-8°~+15°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110m

Pivotable icon.

Pivot

Clockwise

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

L-shaped stand,
a desk space saver

This L stand with swivel adjustment is designed to take up minimal desk space, which gives gamers a more spacious and comfortable gaming environment.  

A 32-inch gaming oled monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Fluid gaming experience

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™^ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The performance of the feature is compared to models which do not apply the sync technology.

Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a DisplayPort and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Show off your game

Anti-glare & Low reflection technology provides a clear viewing experience by minimising screen distractions caused by surrounding light

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Comfortable but vibrant viewing

Experience brilliant colours comfortably, with LG's OLED panels* and Live Colour Low Blue Light technology.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.

DP 2.1 and HDMI 2.1

Amplify gaming output
with an OLED display

This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from DP and HDMI^ so that gamers can fully enjoy 4K UHD resolution and 240Hz* using either the Display Port or HDMI port.

*It supports up to 4K UHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphics card that supports DP 2.1 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly. *The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

^DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.

 

4極ヘッドホンのコードがモニターに接続されている。

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for
immersive sound effect

Experience virtual, immersive, and 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X. Or, simply connect your headset* with 4-pole headphones out to enjoy gaming while having a voice chat

*Headsets are NOT included in the package, they must be purchased separately at additional cost.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

GUI setting image of Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.

The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.

How to Protect your OLED

You can prevent most afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move'*, which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

*This feature can be controlled or set with the 4-way joystick button on the monitor.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair* feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter^ will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

LG Calibration Studio software.

LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colours updated

By utilising the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio*, you can experience advanced colour quality with extensive colour spectrum and consistency.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The software and the sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1814 x 0.1814 mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Size [cm]

    79.9

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1 (DSC)

  • Headphone out

    4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    973 x 183 x 544mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.1 x 627.0 x 266.0 (UP) 714.1 x 507.0 x 266.0 (DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.1 x 411.8 x 65.0mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.8kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.0kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 