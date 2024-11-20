Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Save up to $700

When you bundle any 2024 55"+ G Series OLED, C Series OLED or QNED TVs

with select matching LG Sound Bars on the LG Online Store.*

Join the Red One action with LG

Win

the ultimate LG
Christmas Gift!*

Red One is in cinemas from 7th November.

To celebrate, you could win an OLED TV and Sound Bar!*

LG StanbyME Go

Entertainment on the go

The ultimate travel companion for all your outdoor adventures.

New subscribers get 3 months of Apple TV+ free*

Just open the Apple TV app on your LG TV to redeem.

Entertainment - For every you

Stream over 100 free channels on LG Channels*

LG's streaming service, LG Channels, puts over 100 live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free.

New subscribers get 3 free months of Apple Music

Over 100 million songs, all ad-free.

Plus experience Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for sound that surrounds you.

An aerial view of a man and woman watching a concert on a large OLED TV in a modern apartment. The "World's No. 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" emblem is in the image. A disclaimer reads: "Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details."

LG OLED evo G4

Our best, now even better

Alpha 11 AI Processor

Leading a new era of LG OLED

Brightness Booster Max

Powering our brightest 4K OLED TVs

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Movies scenes that appear to come to life

LG QNED

LG QNED

Big. Bold. Beautiful.

Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

Definitive intelligence at its core

Ultra-Large Screen

Sizes up to 98"

QNED Colour

Vibrance in every pixel

LG Sound Bar

LG Sound Bar & LG TV*

Better Together 

WOW Orchestra^

Sound and vision in perfect harmony

WOWCAST Ready^

Tidy up your act

WOW Interface^

Easy and convenient interface

*TV & Sound Bar sold separately. 

^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface.

Learn more about LG TV & Soundbars

LG's state-of-the-art home theatre systems provide dynamic viewing and listening experiences. Shop home entertainment with LG TVs and audio devices, known for superb picture and sound that can transform your movie night into a vivid cinematic experience.

 

Indulge in immersive audio and visuals of our home entertainment devices with OLED TVs, soundbars, portable speakers and earbuds. Our premium TV models come with advanced picture quality, precision dimming and ultra-contrast. We offer entertainment devices at prices for all budgets. Save big while buying LG televisions with a 1-year warranty including parts and labour. 

Browse LG’s range of TV & Soundbars
Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    Add your favourites to cart

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 