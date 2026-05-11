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*H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold separately.
Explore the Sound Suite lineup
Discover each speaker within the Sound Suite lineup and build a setup that’s right for you.*
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7
The centre of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with alpha 11 AI processor, 8 full range drivers, 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and 3 full-range drivers.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and dual tweeters.
W7
A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra-low bass down to 25.9Hz.
*H7, W7, M7, and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand pictured are sold separately.
*H7, W7, M7, and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand pictured are sold separately. Power cable connection required for each device.
Start with H7, the hub of your Sound Suite
Build your Sound Suite around the H7. Enjoy impressive sound now and seamlessly connect your TV and speakers as your system grows.
'LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos
|Feature
|Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Speaker units
|29 speaker units
|21 speaker units
|19 speaker units
|20 speaker units
|18 speaker units
|13 speaker units
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Sound Follow + Room Calibration Pro
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Deep Bass
|✔
|✔
|✔
|X
|X
|✔
Connect directly to your LG TV
Enjoy dynamic, room-filling sound without the need for a Soundbar. Simply pair your Sound Suite speakers with a DAFC-enabled LG TV for a seamless, simplified setup.*
LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos
|Feature
|Stereo Suite 7 Pro
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
|Product List
|M7 2ea + W7
|M7 2ea
|M5 2ea
|Sound Experience
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Speaker units
|15 speaker units
|14 speaker units
|12 speaker units
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Sound Follow
|X
|X
|X
|Room Calibration Pro
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Deep Bass
|✔
|X
|X
*DAFC-supported models include 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required. W7, M7, M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold separately.
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Place it anywhere, for Dolby Atmos everywhere
Cinematic sound, simplified. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect gives you the flexibility to place your wireless Sound Suite speakers anywhere you choose, intelligently optimising your listening experience based on speaker location.*
*Power cable connection required for each device. W7, M7 and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand pictured are sold separately. DAFC is available when connected to H7 Sound Bar or a DAFC-supported TV model including 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection is required. M5 requires the connection of two or more units to enable the feature. W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode. Images are for illustration purposes only.
Sound Follow ™
Find your sweet spot
No need to reposition your surround speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyses not just the space itself, but also your position and movement within it to help ensure optimal sound, centred on you.*
*Compatible UWB‑enabled smartphone, LG ThinQ app and internet connection required. Requires at least one M7 or two M5 speakers. Position‑based sound optimisation operates within a ±60° range in front of the soundbar; results may vary. Power connection required for each device. Sound Suite speakers and speaker floor stand pictured are sold separately. Images for illustration only.
Room Calibration Pro
Sound tailored to your space
Tune in to precise, immersive sound tailored to any room, large or small. Using spatial awareness technology, Room Calibration Pro analyses your environment and adjusts each channel for optimal balance.*
*Internet connection required. Power cable connection is required for each device. Sound Suite models pictured are sold separately. Images are for illustration purposes only.
Premium sound redefined by Peerless heritage and Dolby technology
LG Sound Suite products feature speaker drivers from Peerless, a renowned audio solution brand with a 100-year heritage. Carefully crafted high-performance components, combined with Dolby Atmos spatial audio, help bring concert-quality sound right into your home.
Power cable connection required for each device. H7, W7, M7, and M5 speakers pictured are sold separately. Images are for illustration purposes only.
Premium design elevating space
H7, W7, M7, and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand pictured are sold separately
Beyond soundbar.
This is Sound Suite.
|Can the surround speakers be used independently?
|✔
|X
|How many surround speakers can be connected?
|Up to 4
|Up to 2
|Can I place the surround speakers freely around the room?*
|✔
|X
|Can I connect the surround speakers directly to the TV?**
|✔
|X
|Does the sound get optimised when the listeners move?***
|✔
|X
*Power cable connection required for each device.
**Dolby Atmos FlexConnect-supported models include 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required.
***Feature only available when connected to H7 Soundbar and at least one M7 speaker or two M5 speakers. Smartphone with Ultra-Wideband, ThinQ app and internet connection required. Position‑based sound optimisation operates within a ±60° range in front of the soundbar; results may vary.
Explore the Sound Suite lineup
Discover each speaker within the Sound Suite lineup and build a setup that’s right for you.*
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7
The centre of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with alpha 11 AI processor, 8 full range drivers, 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and 3 full-range drivers.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and dual tweeters.
W7
A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra-low bass down to 25.9Hz.
*H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers are sold separately.
Q.
What is Sound Suite?
A.
LG Sound Suite is a premium spatial home audio system that allows for the flexible placement and arrangement of speakers. Through Wi-Fi connectivity, it uses Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) to optimise the audio, regardless of how the devices are arranged.
Learn more about each Sound Suite wireless speaker:
H7 (all-in-one sound system), M7 (DAFC-supported speaker, channel 2.1.1), M5 (DAFC-supported speaker, channel 1.1.1),1 W7 (subwoofer with immersive deep bass).
Q.
What are the key advantages of Sound Suite?
A.
Key advantages of LG Sound Suite include:
User can build their own surround system based on their room style, size and budget - and DAFC will self-calibrate, even if the speakers aren't setup in the most ideal positions.
- Flexible placement & expansion of wireless speakers
- Immersive audio for a surround sound experience
- Easy control & simple design
Q.
How many speakers can I connect with Sound Suite?
A.
You can connect up to four Sound Suite wireless speakers (M7, M5) and an additional subwoofer (W7) with Sound Suite H7.2 You can also connect up to four speakers with your DAFC-supported LG TV.3
Q.
What is the ideal home audio system for my living room?
A.
The ideal home audio system depends on your room size, audio preferences, and setup convenience. If your room layout limits make traditional setups difficult, LG’s new Sound Suite might be a good choice. Sound Suite allows you to customise the combination and placement of speakers, soundbar and subwoofers and delivers an optimal sound quality. There are 50 different combinations available with Sound Suite, so you can customise the setup depending on the size of your home or your needs.
Q.
Should I get a Soundbar or a Home Theater setup?
A.
Choosing between Soundbars and a Home Theatre setup depends on your priorities on sound immersion and room space. If you'd like to enhance the audio quality of your TV in a modest-sized room, consider purchasing Soundbars. A soundbar is easy to setup with minimal clutter. However, if you'd like to experience a more immersive, cinematic sound at home and have a more customisable layout, home theatre systems would be a better choice. Sound Suite is a good option if you'd like to customise your own speakers/soundbars at home and freely locate them wherever you want. You can choose the components you like using Sound Suite and flexibly combine them to create a surround sound environment.
Q.
How is Sound Suite different to traditional Soundbars?
A.
Soundbar is a compact speaker system that enhances TV sound quality, with a sleek, space-saving design and wireless connectivity. Unlike traditional soundbars, Sound Suite allows you to setup two, three or four rear speakers4 (Soundbars typically only allow up to 2), in any space or location for an immersive surround sound. It optimises the sound of the speakers based on the listener's position to expand the audio system in your home.
Q.
Can I connect my speakers directly to my LG TV using Sound Suite?
A.
Yes, you can connect speakers (M7 and M5) directly to your DAFC compatible LG TV.3 If your TV does not support DAFC, you can use Sound Suite H7 to link your TV and speakers for high-quality multi-channel audio. Sound Suite provides stable wireless audio transmission between devices with consistent audio performance. For recommended setups connecting to your TV, please refer to the Stereo Suite 7 / 5 chart in this page.
Q.
What is Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) and how does it work on Sound Suite?
A.
LG Sound Suite supports Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC), which serves to pair a TV or soundbar system with wireless speakers to deliver an optimal sound based on the user's position.5
Key features of DAFC:
- Flexible speaker placement: you can place your wireless speakers however you want in your room.
- Easy system expansion: Add additional Sound Suite speaker devices to your system to create a more immersive sound.
- Optimised speakers: connected speakers will provide an optimised sound.
- Simple setup: Self-calibration using their built-in mics to effortlessly tune the sound quality
Q.
How does Sound Follow and Room Calibration Pro enhance Sound Suite's audio?
A.
Sound Follow is an exclusive feature of Sound Suite. It optimises the audio to create a "sweet spot" according to the listener's position.6
Room Calibration Pro utilises spatial recognition technology to measure the characteristics of the user's environment. It then adjusts the soundbar's audio settings to suit the environment.7
1 M5 requires connection of two or more units.
2 If your TV is connected to W7 woofer, you can only connect up to three other Sound Suite speakers.
3DAFC-supported models include 2026 OLED TVs, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required.
4Compatible speakers include Sound Suite M5 or M7.
5To enable this feature, connection to H7 Soundbar or connection to an LG TV that supports DAFC is required.
6 Feature available on Sound Suite H7. Compatible UWB‑enabled smartphone, LG ThinQ app and internet connection is required. Requires at least one M7 or two M5 speakers. Position‑based sound optimisation operates within a ±60° range in front of the soundbar; results may vary.
7 Feature available on Sound Suite H7, M7, and M5.