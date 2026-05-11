LG Sound Suite is a premium spatial home audio system that allows for the flexible placement and arrangement of speakers. Through Wi-Fi connectivity, it uses Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) to optimise the audio, regardless of how the devices are arranged.

Learn more about each Sound Suite wireless speaker:

H7 (all-in-one sound system), M7 (DAFC-supported speaker, channel 2.1.1), M5 (DAFC-supported speaker, channel 1.1.1),1 W7 (subwoofer with immersive deep bass).