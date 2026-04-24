We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Suite H7 Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
LG Sound Suite H7 Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Sound-Suite-H7
()
Key Features
- World's first Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect for simplified cinematic sound setup**
- AI Sound Pro+ for vocal clarity and enhanced spatial depth
- Sound Follow adjusts the audio 'sweet spot' to the listener's location when combined with LG Sound Suite speakers†
- 8 full-range speakers, four built-in woofers and eight passive radiators work together to produce powerful sound.
- Expandable up to 13.1.7 Channels when combined with LG Sound Suite speakers^
- Security updates received until 31 May 2028
The AI-tuned core of superb sound — LG Sound Suite H7
Discover breathtaking cinematic sound that adapts to your space. The H7 is our most refined and powerful Soundbar yet, combining Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) for flexible LG Sound Suite surround speaker installation and easy expansion with the Alpha 11 processor for intelligent performance. Eight Peerless full-range drivers deliver rich, clear sound, while four woofers and eight passive radiators unite to produce deep, powerful bass.*
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing to represent AI Sound Pro+ technology
*Power cable connection is required for each device. H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold separately. M5 requires the connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature. W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode. Internet connection required. Images are for illustration purposes only.
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
World's First Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Cinematic sound, simplified. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect gives you the flexibility to place your wireless Sound Suite speakers anywhere you choose, intelligently optimising your listening experience based on speaker location.**
**Power cable connection is required for each device. H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold separately. M5 requires the connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature. W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode. Internet connection required. Images are for illustration purposes only.
Sound Follow™
Find your sweet spot
No need to reposition your surround speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyses not just the space itself, but also your position and movement within it to help ensure optimal sound, centred on you.†
†Compatible UWB‑enabled smartphone, LG ThinQ app and internet connection required. Requires at least one M7 or two M5 speakers. Position‑based sound optimisation operates within a ±60° range in front of the soundbar; results may vary. Power connection required for each device. H7, W7, M7 speakers and speaker floor stand pictured are sold separately. Images for illustration only.
Start with H7, the hub of your Sound Suite
Build your Sound Suite around the H7. Enjoy impressive sound now and seamlessly connect your TV and speakers as your system grows.
' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos
|Feature
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Channels & speaker units
|13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units
|5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Sound Follow + Room Calibration Pro
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Deep Bass
|✔
|✔
|✔
|X
|X
|✔
alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3
Sound refined by AI, as you listen
Powered by the AI innovation behind flagship LG OLED TVs, the H7 analyses audio in real time, separating voice, music, and effects, then remastering each element to help transform your entertainment. Hear deep, impactful sound, and dialogue that remains clear, even in loud scenes.
Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing, representing advanced AI sound processing
AI Sound Pro+
Upgrade stereo to amazing spatial audio
Experience spatial audio from almost everything you play. AI Sound Pro+ intelligently upmixes stereo soundtracks into spatial audio, creating a wide and captivating soundstage that feels like you are at the centre of every scene and in the front row of every concert.*
LG Sound Suite H7 Soundbar under a TV emitting layered sound waves upward, forward, and sideways, illustrating AI Upmix by Alpha 11 processor
*Dolby Atmos content required for upmixing to 9.1.6 spatial audio. The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes.
Room Calibration Pro
Sound tailored to your space
Tune in to precise, immersive sound tailored to any room, large or small. Using spatial awareness technology, Room Calibration Pro analyses your environment and adjusts each channel for optimal balance.*
Top-down view of a living room with circular sound waves spreading evenly from the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar, illustrating Room Calibration
*Internet connection required. The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes.
Dolby Atmos
All-in-one Dolby Atmos sound
Be amazed by clear, multidimensional audio that fills your space, all from a single device. The H7 delivers Dolby Atmos sound on its own, with no additional speakers required.*
A living room with curved sound waves from an LG Sound Suite soundbar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect supported surround sound system for TV
*Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes.
Peerless Driver Speakers
Engineered for acoustic excellence
Fill your space with rich, immersive sound. Engineered with Peerless acoustic expertise and positioned on the front, sides and top of the H7, eight full-range drivers help ensure a truly enveloping experience. Four built-in woofers and eight passive radiators work together to produce powerful bass and dynamic sound layers.
LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar delivering powerful bass and an expansive soundstage with Peerless built-in units
Step into new sound dimensions, with up to 13.1.7 channels
Experience cinematic, all-around sound with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect at its full potential. Pair the H7 with the M7, M5 and W7 to expand immersive 9.1.6 spatial audio* up to into an enveloping 13.1.7-channel soundscape.^
A living room with LG Sound Suite speakers, a soundbar and a woofer emitting pulsing sound waves to create a Dolby Atmos home theater system
*Dolby Atmos content required for upmixing to 9.1.6-spatial audio.
^H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold seperately. Power connection required for each device. Images are for illustration purposes only.
Premium design with crafted aluminium details
Blend technology and sophistication into your space. H7’s minimalist form combines precision-crafted aluminium details with deep black fabric accents, while subtle lighting and a balanced speaker layout elevate both sound and design.
1) Close-up of the black Sound Suite H7 soundbar from above, turned at a slight angle, highlighting its premium design with crafted aluminum details 2) Top detail view of the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar on a black surface, with subtle orange lighting glowing beneath 3) Side view of the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with precision-crafted aluminum details with deep black fabric accents
Smart OLED display
Information at a glance
A 1.3-inch front OLED display presents speaker status, modes, connection type, and more with crisp clarity. Designed for easy interaction, the informative display complements H7’s refined, minimalist form with subtle intelligence.
^Power cable connection required for each device. H7, W7, M5 and M7 speakers and floor stand are sold separately. Images are for illustration purposes only.
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your sound setup.*
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and 3 full-range drivers.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and dual tweeters.
W7
A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra-low bass down to 25.9Hz.
*H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers are sold separately.
*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher). Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Internet connection required for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.
All Spec
GENERAL
Number of Channels
5.1.3
Output Power
500 W
Number of Speakers
12 EA
SOUND EFFECT
Standard
Yes
AI Upmix
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
AAC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.4
AirPlay 2
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
Tidal Connect
Yes
USB-A
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
HDMI Version
2.1
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
WOW Orchestra
Yes
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
Sound Follow
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
1200 x 63 x 143 mm
WEIGHT
Main
7.7 kg
Gross Weight
11.0 kg
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
80 W
ACCESSORY
HDMI Cable
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
Simple Manual
Yes
BARCODE
Barcode
8806096648605
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Where to buy
Recommended Product