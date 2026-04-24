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LG Sound Suite H7 Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

LG Sound Suite H7 Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Sound-Suite-H7
Front view of LG Sound Suite H7 Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect Sound-Suite-H7
side view
top view
front & bottom view from the top
front view from the top
rear view
side view from right
display close-up
logo close-up
ports close-up
LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimise surround sound systems
No need to reposition your speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyses not just the space itself, but also your position and movement within it — ensuring optimal sound wherever you are.
LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system
Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing to represent AI Sound Pro+ technology
Front view of LG Sound Suite H7 Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect Sound-Suite-H7
side view
top view
front & bottom view from the top
front view from the top
rear view
side view from right
display close-up
logo close-up
ports close-up
LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimise surround sound systems
No need to reposition your speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyses not just the space itself, but also your position and movement within it — ensuring optimal sound wherever you are.
LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system
Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing to represent AI Sound Pro+ technology

Key Features

  • World's first Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect for simplified cinematic sound setup**
  • AI Sound Pro+ for vocal clarity and enhanced spatial depth
  • Sound Follow adjusts the audio 'sweet spot' to the listener's location when combined with LG Sound Suite speakers†
  • 8 full-range speakers, four built-in woofers and eight passive radiators work together to produce powerful sound.
  • Expandable up to 13.1.7 Channels when combined with LG Sound Suite speakers^
  • Security updates received until 31 May 2028
More
LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with a slim, sleek black design displayed on a surface under a spotlight

LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with a slim, sleek black design displayed on a surface under a spotlight

The AI-tuned core of superb sound — LG Sound Suite H7

Discover breathtaking cinematic sound that adapts to your space. The H7 is our most refined and powerful Soundbar yet, combining Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) for flexible LG Sound Suite surround speaker installation and easy expansion with the Alpha 11 processor for intelligent performance. Eight Peerless full-range drivers deliver rich, clear sound, while four woofers and eight passive radiators unite to produce deep, powerful bass.*

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing to represent AI Sound Pro+ technology

*Power cable connection is required for each device. H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold separately. M5 requires the connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature. W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode. Internet connection required. Images are for illustration purposes only.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

World's First Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Cinematic sound, simplified. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect gives you the flexibility to place your wireless Sound Suite speakers anywhere you choose, intelligently optimising your listening experience based on speaker location.**

LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems

**Power cable connection is required for each device. H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold separately. M5 requires the connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature. W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode. Internet connection required. Images are for illustration purposes only.

Sound Follow™

Find your sweet spot

No need to reposition your surround speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyses not just the space itself, but also your position and movement within it to help ensure optimal sound, centred on you.

A video shows how Sound Follow works

Compatible UWB‑enabled smartphone, LG ThinQ app and internet connection required. Requires at least one M7 or two M5 speakers. Position‑based sound optimisation operates within a ±60° range in front of the soundbar; results may vary. Power connection required for each device. H7, W7, M7 speakers and speaker floor stand pictured are sold separately. Images for illustration only.

Start with H7, the hub of your Sound Suite

Build your Sound Suite around the H7. Enjoy impressive sound now and seamlessly connect your TV and speakers as your system grows.

' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite

You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers. 

FeatureImmersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar, four speakers and woofer
 
''LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
 
LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
 
'LG Immersive Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
 
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
 
LG Cinema Suite 7, a set of classic home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar and woofer
 
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setup
Channels & speaker units13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units 7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable
Sound Follow + Room Calibration Pro
Deep BassXX

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3

Sound refined by AI, as you listen

Powered by the AI innovation behind flagship LG OLED TVs, the H7 analyses audio in real time, separating voice, music, and effects, then remastering each element to help transform your entertainment. Hear deep, impactful sound, and dialogue that remains clear, even in loud scenes.

Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing, representing advanced AI sound processing

AI Sound Pro+

Upgrade stereo to amazing spatial audio

Experience spatial audio from almost everything you play. AI Sound Pro+ intelligently upmixes stereo soundtracks into spatial audio, creating a wide and captivating soundstage that feels like you are at the centre of every scene and in the front row of every concert.*

LG Sound Suite H7 Soundbar under a TV emitting layered sound waves upward, forward, and sideways, illustrating AI Upmix by Alpha 11 processor

*Dolby Atmos content required for upmixing to 9.1.6 spatial audio. The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes.

Room Calibration Pro

Sound tailored to your space

Tune in to precise, immersive sound tailored to any room, large or small. Using spatial awareness technology, Room Calibration Pro analyses your environment and adjusts each channel for optimal balance.*

Top-down view of a living room with circular sound waves spreading evenly from the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar, illustrating Room Calibration

*Internet connection required. The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes.

Dolby Atmos

All-in-one Dolby Atmos sound

Be amazed by clear, multidimensional audio that fills your space, all from a single device. The H7 delivers Dolby Atmos sound on its own, with no additional speakers required.*

A living room with curved sound waves from an LG Sound Suite soundbar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect supported surround sound system for TV

*Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes.

Peerless Driver Speakers

Engineered for acoustic excellence

Fill your space with rich, immersive sound. Engineered with Peerless acoustic expertise and positioned on the front, sides and top of the H7, eight full-range drivers help ensure a truly enveloping experience. Four built-in woofers and eight passive radiators work together to produce powerful bass and dynamic sound layers.

LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar delivering powerful bass and an expansive soundstage with Peerless built-in units

Step into new sound dimensions, with up to 13.1.7 channels

Experience cinematic, all-around sound with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect at its full potential. Pair the H7 with the M7, M5 and W7 to expand immersive 9.1.6 spatial audio* up to into an enveloping 13.1.7-channel soundscape.^

A living room with LG Sound Suite speakers, a soundbar and a woofer emitting pulsing sound waves to create a Dolby Atmos home theater system

*Dolby Atmos content required for upmixing to 9.1.6-spatial audio.

^H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold seperately. Power connection required for each device. Images are for illustration purposes only.

Premium design with crafted aluminium details

Blend technology and sophistication into your space. H7’s minimalist form combines precision-crafted aluminium details with deep black fabric accents, while subtle lighting and a balanced speaker layout elevate both sound and design.

1) Close-up of the black Sound Suite H7 soundbar from above, turned at a slight angle, highlighting its premium design with crafted aluminum details 2) Top detail view of the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar on a black surface, with subtle orange lighting glowing beneath 3) Side view of the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with precision-crafted aluminum details with deep black fabric accents

Smart OLED display

Information at a glance

A 1.3-inch front OLED display presents speaker status, modes, connection type, and more with crisp clarity. Designed for easy interaction, the informative display complements H7’s refined, minimalist form with subtle intelligence.

A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal combination

Build a Sound Suite that fits your style and preference. Choose from H7, M7, M5 and W7 models and enjoy sound automatically optimised for you, whatever the configuration.^

^Power cable connection required for each device. H7, W7, M5 and M7 speakers and floor stand are sold separately. Images are for illustration purposes only.

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your sound setup.*

Learn more

  1. M7

    Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and 3 full-range drivers.

    Buy now

  2. M5

    Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and dual tweeters.

    Buy now

  3. W7

    A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra-low bass down to 25.9Hz.

    Buy now

*H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers are sold separately.

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

LG ThinQ

Simple, convenient app control

Manage your Sound Suite all in one place. With the LG ThinQ app, you can control features like volume and connectivity, and easily set up and manage Dolby Atmos FlexConnect across your compatible speakers.*

*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher). Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Internet connection required for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    5.1.3

  • Output Power

    500 W

  • Number of Speakers

    12 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • Standard

    Yes

  • AI Upmix

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Custom EQ

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • USB-A

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Works with Google Home

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

  • HDMI Version

    2.1

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Sound Follow

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1200 x 63 x 143 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    7.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    11.0 kg

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    80 W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Open Source

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096648605

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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