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LG Sound Suite M7 Wireless Speaker with 2.1.1 Channels & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
LG Sound Suite M7 Wireless Speaker with 2.1.1 Channels & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Sound-Suite-M7
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Key Features
- Dolby Atmos FlexConnect for flexible speaker placement and simplified cinematic sound setup**
- AI Sound Pro uses Peerless front and up-firing units for rich spatial sound
- Room Calibration Pro optimises sound to your space
- Expandable up to 13.1.7 Channels when combined with LG Sound Suite speakers^
- Security updates received until 31 May 2028
Versatile performance with flexible expansion — LG Sound Suite M7
Enjoy rich, multidimensional audio that adapts to your space with AI Sound Pro for intelligent performance. The M7 provides flexible placement and expansion options through Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) when connected to H7 Sound Bar or a compatible LG TV. All in a sleek, versatile form designed for any environment.**
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect | Freedom in placement precision in sound AI Sound Pro | AI-driven content optimization Versitile usage
**DAFC is available when connected to H7 Sound Bar or a DAFC-supported TV model including 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required. Power power cable connection is required to each device. W7 and speaker floor stand pictured are sold separately. Images are for illustration purposes only.
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Place it anywhere, for Dolby Atmos everywhere
Cinematic sound, simplified. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect gives you the flexibility to place your wireless Sound Suite speakers anywhere you choose, intelligently optimising your listening experience based on speaker location.**
**DAFC is available when connected to H7 Sound Bar or a DAFC-supported TV model including 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required. Power cable connection required for each device. W7 speaker and speaker floor stand pictured are sold separately. Images are for illustration purposes only.
Peerless Driver Speakers
Spatial audio, powered by front and up-firing sound system
Experience rich, crystal-clear sound driven by Peerless acoustic expertise. The front array includes three 1.5-inch full-range drivers and a woofer; the up-firing speaker reflects sound off the ceiling to help create 3D sound and overhead presence.
LG Sound Suite M7 speaker with spatial audio and Peerless front and up-firing speaker arrays delivering immersive 3D audio from every direction
Versatile usage
Multiple ways to enjoy
Use it on its own, connect it to your compatible LG TV* for impressive home theatre, or pair it with other Sound Suite speakers^ for rich surround sound. One versatile device offers many ways to listen.
LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio
*DAFC-supported models include 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required.
^H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold separately.
Dolby Atmos
All-in-one Dolby Atmos sound
Be amazed by superb, multidimensional audio that fills your space, all from a single device. The M7 delivers Dolby Atmos sound on its own, with no additional speakers required.*
*Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Power power cable connection is required to each device. Speaker floor stand pictured sold separately. The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes.
AI Sound Pro
Sound that adapts to what you're watching
Hear every scene at its best. AI Sound Pro identifies whether you’re listening to dialogue, music, or movies in real time, then fine-tunes clarity, balance, and spatial depth to deliver immersive and balanced sound for every scene.
Speaker floor stand pictured sold separately.
Room Calibration Pro
Sound tailored to your space
Tune in to precise, immersive sound tailored to any room, large or small. Using spatial awareness technology, Room Calibration Pro analyses your environment and adjusts each channel for optimal balance.*
Top-down view of a living room where circular sound waves spreading evenly between the speaker and soundbar, illustrating Room Calibration
*Internet connection required. The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes.
Wi-Fi Streaming
Smart Wi-Fi streaming, powered by Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2
Stream seamlessly over Wi-Fi for consistent, high-quality sound and effortless control across platforms.*
LG Sound Suite speaker with Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast for easy Wi-Fi content streaming.
*Wi-Fi network and subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.
^Power cable connection required for each device. H7, W7, M5 and M7 speakers and floor stand are sold separately. Images are for illustration purposes only.
Connect directly to your LG TV
Enjoy dynamic, room-filling sound without the need for a Soundbar. Simply pair your Sound Suite speakers with a DAFC-enabled LG TV for a seamless, simplified setup.*
LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos
|Feature
|Stereo Suite 7 Pro
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
|Product List
|M7 2ea + W7
|M7 2ea
|M5 2ea
|Sound Experience
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Channels & speaker units
|Up to 8.1.2 ch with 15 speaker units
|Up to 8.1.2 ch with 14 speaker units
|Up to 6.1.2 ch with 12 speaker units
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Sound Follow
|X
|X
|X
|Room Calibration Pro
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Deep Bass
|✔
|X
|X
*DAFC-supported models include 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required. W7, M7 and M5 speakers are sold separately.
Start with H7, the hub of your Sound Suite
Build your Sound Suite around the H7. Enjoy impressive sound now and seamlessly connect your TV and speakers as your system grows.
' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos
|Feature
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Channels & speaker units
|13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units
|5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Sound Follow + Room Calibration Pro
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Deep Bass
|✔
|✔
|✔
|X
|X
|✔
*Speaker floor stand sold separately.
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your sound setup.*
H7
The centre of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with alpha 11 AI processor, 8 full range drivers, 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and dual tweeters.
W7
A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra-low bass down to 25.9Hz.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Internet connection required for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.
All Spec
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.1.1
Output Power
100 W
Number of Speakers
4 EA
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
Upfiring
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AAC
Yes
ALAC
Yes
FLAC
Yes
LPCM
Yes
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.4
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
AirPlay 2
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
Tidal Connect
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
Stereo Mode
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
177 x 238 x 177 mm
WEIGHT
Main
2.8 kg
Gross Weight
3.5 kg
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
25 W
Power Consumption (Stand-by)
0.3 W ↓
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
Simple Manual
Yes
BARCODE
Barcode
8806096648599
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
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